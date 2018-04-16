NEWS: Nunavut

Western Nunavut hamlet spiffs up arena with help from Ottawa

Kuugaruk's arena gets a makeover

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Kugaaruk hamlet staff install artificial turf on the floor on the new concrete floor of the community's Nattilik Arena. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HAMLET OF KUGAARUK) Kugaaruk hamlet staff install artificial turf on the floor on the new concrete floor of the community's Nattilik Arena. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HAMLET OF KUGAARUK)

April 16, 2018 - 10:30 am

Now you can sink your feet into soft grass at Kugaaruk’s Nattilik Arena or kick a soccer ball even in the middle of a storm, thanks to the arena’s recently installed artificial turf.

The turf is part of a major overhaul to the Nattilik Arena, which hosts most of the recreational activities and gatherings in this community of about 990 people.

The arena has also served as a temporary classroom space since the February 2017 fire that destroyed Kugaaruk’s only school.

The new $32-million school won’t be ready until 2019.

“These renovations helped restore a focal point in the community that is used for recreational, cultural, and community events. And in the wake of a devastating fire, the Nattilik Arena has been critical in helping students continue their education,” said Navdeep Bains, federal minister responsible for CanNor, in a news release last week.

The arena received $500,000 through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

The money supported a number of upgrades to the arena, improving the building’s energy efficiency by the installation of new boilers and a heat exchanger system.

Other additions include new plumbing, lighting, wiring, and a new concrete floor, which paved the way for the turf.

“These improvements have helped extend the life of the Nattilik Arena and have made it possible for residents to use and enjoy it for many more years. We’re grateful for CanNor’s support in helping us make these upgrades,” Canute Krejunark, the hamlet’s mayor, said in the release.