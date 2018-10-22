Western Nunavut town opts to dump alcohol restrictions
60.8 per cent vote to dissolve alcohol education committee
(Updated, 4 p.m.)
The residents of Kugluktuk voted Monday in favour of dumping their alcohol education committee, which had the power to refuse any request to bring alcohol into the community of about 1,500 people.
The results of the vote means there will be no restrictions on bringing liquor into Kugluktuk anymore, except for the general liquor laws that apply in Nunavut.
Elections Nunavut said at about 8:30 MT that 281 residents, or 60.8 per cent of those who voted in the plebiscite, said “yes” to abolishing the committee and that 181, or 39.2 per cent, said “no.”
The vote in favour of change was more than the 60 per cent required.
The voter turnout was 67 per cent, Elections Nunavut said.
Results of the liquor plebiscite today in Kugluktuk:— Elections Nunavut (@elections_nu) October 23, 2018
YES: 281 (60.8%)
NO: 181 (39.2%)
Rejected: 0
Voter turnout: 67.7%
Total Votes Cast: 462
The vote came 11 years after the 2007 plebiscite in Kugluktuk when residents decided to clamp down on the amount of alcohol flowing into their community by establishing the committee.
“The residents of Kugluktuk have spoken,” said George Hickes, Nunavut’s finance minister, said in a statement Oct. 23.
“In order to accommodate this plebiscite result, the Government of Nunavut will move forward with making the necessary regulatory changes in the near future,” he said.
Until those changes are made, the Kugluktuk Alcohol Education Committee is still responsible for the approval of liquor sales in the community, the statement said.
Residents had mixed feelings about voting out the alcohol education committee in this week’s plebiscite,
“I think it has done great for our community and has made a huge difference, but it has also not all has been good as you know bootlegging still continues and has gotten worse since the committee came into effect and brew also has gotten worse,” said a resident in a comment posted on the Kugluktuk Facebook news page.
A 34-signature petition submitted to the Nunavut government triggered the Oct. 22 plebiscite.
Under the alcohol education committee, residents had to ask the committee for approval to bring alcohol into Kugluktuk. The committee was able place restrictions on how much alcohol individuals could purchase, or even refuse applications.
During the last liquor plebiscite in Kugluktuk in 2014, when there was a turnout of 65 per cent, the question was the same as the one in yesterday’s plebiscite.
But, of the 410 votes cast, 44 per cent voted “yes,” and 56 per cent for “no.”
In 2007, when a liquor plebiscite also took place, 234 Kugluktuk residents voted “yes” and 120 voted “no” to a question that asked them if they backed the establishment of an alcohol education committee.
About 65 per cent of those who cast ballots said “yes,” exceeding the 60-per-cent threshold needed to establish the committee.
Before that liquor plebiscite of 2007, when there were no limits on the amounts of alcohol that Kugluktuk residents could purchase, it wasn’t unusual to see drunken individuals stumbling down the streets and public yelling matches between intoxicated residents.
At the same time, the police were overwhelmed trying to keep the peace.
But, during the summer of 2007, three two-week bans on alcohol led to reductions in the rate of violent crime.
Earlier this year, Baker Lake also voted to eliminate its alcohol education committee.
Communities that still have alcohol education committees include Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Chesterfield Inlet, Clyde River, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Kimmirut, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Repulse Bay, Resolute Bay and Whale Cove.
(7) Comments:
Jobless town. More alcohol. More drugs. More crime. Busy cops. Prime minister should be shameful of legalized pot. Poor youth.
#1 First of All, the Prime Minister did not legalize pot, the majority of Canadians who realized that prohibition doesn’t work, and voted for the government, legalized pot.
And no, the Prime Minister nor anyone else should be ashamed for legalization. As we now know addiction is defined as a disease, and drug and alcohol addiction and abuse a symptom.
YOU FRANK however; should be ashamed for agreeing with upholding a regime of misinformation and prohibition which has never worked, instead of educating and supporting those people who are sick with their addictions and need it most.
Posters like #1 need to stop the fear mongering and help people deal with their problems. PROHIBITION DOESNT WORK. How many times do we have to repeat it?
What we need (poster #1 included) is to face our issues head on and to stop being treated like babies. You can’t fix problems if you’re completely ignorant of your surroundings.
Prohibition does not work. The only thing that happened was a few people with no scruples or care for those who they affected became quite rich by selling a 60 oz bottle for $500.00 or a 12 oz mickey for $100.00
who buys them? your Cousin, your Friend, your Brother or Sister.
Prohibition does not work.
Kugluktuk, you chose to abolish this Committee. I would hope the celebration is not too long. if you choose to drink and you are of legal age, you can.
but do not hurt your Family. do not give this to young children. do not walk out and fall asleep in the street at -20C. do not over indulge.
remember you have a Family. your Parents, your Brothers, your Sisters, your Cousins, your Friends. don’t hide in the bottle.
let’s make sure our Communities have help to those who want it. if you choose not to drink, don’t. there is help out there. one day at a time.
Open up every community and have stores where people can purchase it, liquor or weed. It’s already in all of our communities and has been forever. Even dry communities aren’t dry and everyone already knows. Let’s quit trying to fool ourselves.
Prohibition has never worked. Frank just wants to see more Inuit in jail.
Baker Lake 2.0