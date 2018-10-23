Western Nunavut youth want better living conditions, “proper” parenting
"We want to see our community members and parents encouraging their children to go to school"
CAMBRIDGE BAY—Youth in western Nunavut want more housing, less poverty and better, or what they call “proper,” parenting, in which parents take an active role to improve the quality of life and success of their children.
That’s according to a report prepared by youth delegates to last week’s Kitikmeot Inuit Association annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay.
“We want to see our community members and parents encouraging their children to go to school every day,” the report states.
“We can’t rely on only the schools to solve this issue.”
Youth also said they are worried about increasing levels of violence, bullying, stealing, vandalism in the communities, and the increased number of armed standoffs: “Something must be done. Guns are easy to access and often used in standoffs and suicide.”
More education on the safe handling and storage of guns is needed, they said.
And they noted the increased prevalence of drugs and alcohol in the communities, along with a need for addictions treatment.
“There are more hard drugs coming into Cambridge Bay and the youth are getting their hands on them,” said Kobe Aknavigak of Cambridge Bay.
He and the youth representatives from Gjoa Haven and Kugluktuk did list many activities available to youth in their communities, from cadets in Cambridge Bay to sports in Gjoa Haven and cultural activities in Kugluktuk.
But in Kugaaruk, Shantel Qirngnuq said that despite activities like hockey and Junior Rangers, there are not enough organized activities to keep youth in this community of about 1,000 busy.
So children are making home brew, she said, and sniffing gas, with too many “unhealthy adult relationships affecting the youth.”
In a resolution later approved by the KIA AGM, youth also asked for more sex education to deal with the high pregnancy rate among teenagers.
And they also asked to be kept informed about how climate change will affect their lives.
Some of the same points were raised by women and elders in their reports to the KIA meeting, which wrapped up Oct. 18.
Their shared concerns also included elder abuse. “We need help to address this,” said Susie Konana of Gjoa Haven.
With the shortage of housing and evictions, family members tend to stay with elderly relatives. “That can cause conflict within the family,” she said.
(13) Comments:
Very refreshing to hear these perspectives. Unlike the KIA board members, they have no hidden agendas. They just want a better community.
RIA board members could learn a lot from the kids who present at their long rambling meetings. Don’t treat them as an afterthought.
KIA listen to your youth, instead of putting so much energy into Grays Bay put that energy into your youth and build a healthy society, put more into education and training, build the capacity to take on jobs in the region. Build for the future.
Stop trying to waste half a billion on a road and port for a mining company and put that towards your youth instead.
Yes, yes, yes! Listen to these youth—they’ve nailed it with their statements. The GN now needs to help make these things happen.
I agree with #1 & 2, quit wasting tax payers $ on Road & Port Projects and/or any other mining sites -youth & young alike today need to be heard! Far as I can remember, KIA has gone to many many meetings, do they ever come to a conclusion on most of what they meet about? Listen to the youth & young alike -they are our future.
discussions such as these are critical. if our Children are telling us that they themselves are worried about the drugs coming in, we must act now!
weed is one thing, it’s here and always has been. and it’s legal now, but not to give to children. but if harder drugs are coming in and our young people are being allowed to partake in these, this is very troubling and frightening. this has to stop and if it does not, the road before them is going to come crashing down.
how many resolution have been passed at meetings like this? how many have been followed up? listen.
don’t cash in your per diem cheque and take the free trip and go home. listen. respond. dialogue with our people.
Unfortunately, while admirable, the things youth are bringing up fall under the GN not RIA’s. It might be beneficial to school the students at the beginning of these meetings or even before they arrive as to what the mandate of KIA and KC actually is.Otherwise it is just a flag flapping in the wind. They are not responsible for teaching parenting, building social houses etc…...Protecting and developing language and culture, business development etc… is their mandate. Working with companies to develop businesses, provide inuit training and employment etc.. focus on that.
Part of building a strong social structure lies in the creation of future jobs for Kitikmeot youth. The Gray’s Bay port and road will do that by opening a mineral-rich corridor to further exploration and development.
#6 Sorry Crystal but the youth members have made a very important point. While you are correct is saying that the GN is responsible for many of the issues raised the youth members have identified an opportunity to work through the IIBA negotiations of major projects as a way to bring the GN to the table as a partner. That way some of the issues they are concerned about can be addressed and the IIBAs can become so much more than regional scholarship funds and RIA cash grabs
Wonder why the western Nunavut youth didn’t demand KIA to have there KIA jobs, be kept in the Kitikmeot region. And not go to permanent residents of Toronto or Yellowknife.
Asking why isn’t KIA training local people to be the chief operation officer of Nunavut Resources Corp (NRC), owned by KIA?
Further asking why is the bookkeeper for NRC, lives in Yellowknife, NWT and not in Cambridge or any other Kitikmeot community?
These jobs any interested Kitikmeot high school graduate can EASILY train for. Why isn’t KIA helping with training or hire local people for these jobs? Nunavut jobs are desperately in need.
As is reducing poverty. KIA is always chirping about jobs, but instead gives out jobs who don’t even have to live in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Money flows out of Nunavut.
#6, I have to respectfully disagree with you. While you are correct that the RIA’s and their investment arms, like KC are mandated with keeping culture and tradition alive and boosting economic opportunities, they also have a mandate to advocate for the people in their regions. To get the economic benefits they are driving for they need educated, motivated, ambitious people to run those companies. Reducing or eliminating social issues will drive up education as well. Advocating for education, housing, employment etc all fall to the KIA as well as many others. I am encouraged that our youth are coming forward with their concerns…it’s time they take a stand a! Who better to help them than their Inuit leaders!
You know whats sad, kids are not asking for help, because the adults responsible to do something have done nothing.
It takes a lot for children to stand up and make a bold statement like this. Sad that they are asking for better parents. How many crappy parents will read this and not care. My heart aches for these children stuck in horrible situations where their parents dont do anything to better the lives of their children.
Shame on them.
#11 you have hit the nail right on the head here, I always thought that traditionally Inuit held their children in high esteem and doted on them. What has happened when people lose their culture and traditions and accept the worst part of the competing culture.
Pointing the finger at RIAs is a red herring. Regional Inuit Associations are not supposed to be government-lite. RIAs are to manage and maximize the benefits from Inuit Owned Lands Agreement. This mainly consists of negotiating IIBAs, but also include efforts to promote infrastructure such as what KivIA and KitIA are doing. Those benefits can take many forms, but let’s be honest, at best they can only be a value add from what the GN is supposed to be doing (badly). Case in point, to provide services for less than 38K inhabitants the GN’s budget for 2017-2018 is $1.9 Billion (with 1.6 of that coming directly from the Feds in form of Territorial Transfer). The core operating budgets of all 3 RIAs is probably less than 2% of the total GN budget. While youth are right to question the status quo, the Taxpayers of Canada might too want to question why conditions are so abysmal despite the mountains of money shoveled into the GN’s gaping maw.