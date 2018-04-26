NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from April 15 to April 22

Payout to victims of Igloolik businessman and sex predator tops the news

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page based on views, likes and shares, shows this creation by Couzyn van Heuvelen, an Iqaluit-born sculptor and artist. Van Heuvelen is in the running for this year's prestigious Sobey Art Award. This image shows one of his sealskin-patterned balloons, made to resemble traditional sealskin floats. The $100,000 prize is awarded each year to an up-and-coming visual artist under the age of 40. Van Heuvelen, an Inuk who has spent most his life in southern Ontario, is among 25 long-listed contenders. Five finalists will be announced on May 29, and the winner will be named on Nov. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY THE SOBEY ART AWARD)

April 26, 2018 - 9:30 am

The most popular story of the past week on Nunatsiaq.com revealed that a well-known Nunavut businessman is a sexual predator who must now pay $1.22 million to his victims.

The article, which is now the second most-read story of 2018, describes a civil court judgement against Ike Haulli of Igloolik. Haulli is the owner of Savik Enterprises Ltd. and served as president of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce until last year.

The BRCC removed Haulli from its board last week following news reports of the judgment.

Justice Earl Johnson ruled that Haulli must pay $1.22 million in general, special and punitive damages to four people he sexually assaulted between 1968 and 1986. The victims were aged four, nine, 10 and 15 at the time of the assaults.

The second most-read story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks Nunatsiaq.com’s traffic, was an update of the long court saga of former Sanikiluaq teacher Johnny Meeko.

Meeko is now in custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit ahead of his sentencing for decades of sexual abuse of young students.

Justice Neil Sharkey revoked Meeko’s bail April 13 after hearing sentence submissions from lawyers, who agreed on certain broad issues but submitted different sentence recommendations for Meeko’s crimes.

Sharkey had found Meeko guilty of 27 of 32 charges of sexual abuse last December, stemming from what the judge called in his written decision a “decades-long pattern of abuse involving young students in his charge,” between 1972 and 2007.

The charges Meeko was found guilty of range from sexual touching to sexual assault to soliciting oral sex from minors, usually involving young children in his Grade 3 class.

Also among the top five stories of the week:

• A hip café comes to Iqaluit as a chef sees the need for a niche java shop in Nunavut’s capital.

• New details surface about a September 2017 riot at the Baffin Correctional Centre: previously unreleased details are included in a written decision addressing offences committed by one of the rioters, who was also given a life sentence for a separate murder conviction.

• An Iqaluit comedy show honoured Nanauq Kusugak: “This show is not about suicide: it’s about the comedy he left us with.”