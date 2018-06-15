NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from June 3 to June 10

MLAs' dissatisfaction in the ledge foreshadows this week's revolt

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page from June 3 to June 10, based on views, likes and shares: members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly wear hockey jerseys on Wednesday, June 6, to commemorate the second-month anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which left 16 dead and 13 injured after the Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus was struck by a semi-trailer truck. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NUNAVUT LEGISLATURE) The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page from June 3 to June 10, based on views, likes and shares: members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly wear hockey jerseys on Wednesday, June 6, to commemorate the second-month anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which left 16 dead and 13 injured after the Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus was struck by a semi-trailer truck. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NUNAVUT LEGISLATURE)

June 15, 2018 - 12:26 pm

Many Nunatsiaq News readers will have trouble even recalling what took place last week in the news after the events of this week in the Nunavut legislature.

These included the notice of motion for the removal of Paul Quassa, MLA for Aggu and then premier, the passing of this motion in the house and the leadership forum that resulted in a new premier for the territory, its fifth, Joe Savikataaq.

But a look at the top stories of the previous week reveals some of issues behind the MLAs’ move to oust Quassa as premier after only seven months in power.

For example, on June 7, they demanded more attention from government to deal with the staggering amount of child sexual abuse in the territory.

“It’s very important for us as a government representing the people of this territory to stand up and scream it from the hilltops … that this is not acceptable and that we will make this change,” John Main, the MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove said that morning about sexual abuse. A few days later, on behalf of the other regular MLAs, Main would put forward the notice of motion to remove Quassa from the executive council.

Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes—who would find himself back in cabinet after the June 14 shakeup-—accused Quassa on June 7 of being “evasive” about writing a letter to the office of the governor general, demanding that child sexual abuser Ike Haulli be stripped of his Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Quassa finally agreed, in a one-word answer—“yes.”

Also in the top five stories, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, you can see that MLAs wanted to see more attention given to domestic violence prevention.

MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, who represents Iqaluit-Manirajak, spoke out in the assembly chamber against domestic violence on June 7, the seventh anniversary of the death of his sister Sula Enuaraq, 29, and her two daughters, Aliyah, two, and Alexandra, seven, in Iqaluit.

They were found dead at their home, while Enuaraq’s husband, Sylvain Degrasse, 42, was found dead in the city’s cemetery earlier the same day, June 7, 2011, with a rifle across his chest.

Arreak Lightstone, wearing a white ribbon on his lapel to represent the movement of men and boys against domestic violence, first stood up to make a member’s statement to denounce domestic violence.

Later he tabled a document that contains 15 recommendations from an inquest by the Nunavut Coroner’s Office and the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee into deaths involving domestic violence, which had never been released to the public.

These recommendations will now become part of the public record of the Nunavut legislature on June 7, 2018.

Then, there was a curious flip-flop on the repurposing of the Piqqusilirivvik Cultural Centre in Clyde River into an addictions treatment centre.

The Government of Nunavut was looking at converting Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River into a territorial addictions treatment centre, Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk, the chair of the assembly’s standing committee on social wellness, said in a report to the assembly given May 31.

But when that report was made public, the Department of Health said they have no intention of doing that.

“Health would like to clarify that the ongoing feasibility study for a treatment facility does not include the Piqqusilirivvik Inuit Cultural Learning Centre in Clyde River,” a health department spokesperson said in an email June 6 to Nunatsiaq News.

With $388,000 for a feasibility study for such a treatment facility underway, GN consultants had eyed the school’s $32.2-million building in the north Baffin community of about 1,000 people, Nakashuk had said on behalf of the committee.

Also among the top stories was the news that GN employees will get more opportunities to work on their Inuktut language skills, thanks to a recent doubling of funds for Inuit language training.

That’s in line with a priority in the government’s mandate document, Turaaqtavut, to “promote the Inuit language as the working language of the Nunavut public service,” Quassa said in a minister’s statement.

But that sparked criticism later when MLAs commented that the language courses were often offered during the legislative sittings when many could not attend.

The concern on social issues in the legislature dovetailed with news about yet another homicide in Nunavut.

A 32-year-old Taloyoak man now faces a charge of murder following the death of his common-law spouse at a local residence, where her body was found June 8 by police.

The man will appear in court June 26 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, police said. Police did not say whether the charge is first- or second-degree murder.

This is Nunavut’s fifth death by homicide since Jan. 1, 2018.