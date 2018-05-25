NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from May 12 to May 19

Pangnirtung's ongoing social crisis tops the news

The top-viewed photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page over the past week was by far this shot by Niore Iqalukjuak. It shows him and Jaaki Vuili exploring the asungasungaat, or hoodoos, at Akiani, past Sauniqsiutiit Issuani in Arctic Bay. As Iqalukjuak recounted: “When you look at photos, you don't realize all the effort put forth by the photographers. We walked into this in sometimes waist-deep snow for maybe close to half a mile along with gear on our backs. We had to sit and rest a few times, but in the end the pictures sure are worth it, even though my back and legs are still paying for it…" (PHOTO BY NIORE IQALUKJUAK) The top-viewed photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page over the past week was by far this shot by Niore Iqalukjuak. It shows him and Jaaki Vuili exploring the asungasungaat, or hoodoos, at Akiani, past Sauniqsiutiit Issuani in Arctic Bay. As Iqalukjuak recounted: “When you look at photos, you don't realize all the effort put forth by the photographers. We walked into this in sometimes waist-deep snow for maybe close to half a mile along with gear on our backs. We had to sit and rest a few times, but in the end the pictures sure are worth it, even though my back and legs are still paying for it…" (PHOTO BY NIORE IQALUKJUAK)

May 25, 2018 - 3:30 pm

A cry for help from the Pangnirtung hamlet council led the news this past week.

A letter from hamlet councillors asked for more resources for the community of about 1,500 people after 12 people nearly died in Pangnirtung by attempted suicide over a period of roughly two weeks in February.

That was followed by an influx of support services that helped the “super crisis” subside, but councillors feel the community still faces an urgent crisis.

So the hamlet’s mayor and councillor wrote to four Government of Nunavut departments—Justice, Economic Development and Transportation, Health and Finance—seeking more help in the form of an “urgent intervention plan.”

They said that bootlegging is “rampant and uncontrolled” in the community, where the possession of alcohol is supposed to be prohibited, and illegal drugs like cocaine and crystal meth are circulating.

“If adequate urgency response services are not provided immediately, more and more people in Pangnirtung will be physically injured, emotionally traumatized and more lives will be lost due to violence or suicide,” their letter read.

Officials from the GN and the RCMP arrived in Pangnirtung Tuesday, where Nunatsiaq News reporter Beth Brown followed up on discussions between those visiting officials and the hamlet.

Another top story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaq.com, described the worries of Iqaluit principals who say their schools can’t find enough substitute teachers, and that this shortage sometimes forces schools to cancel classes.

Members of Iqaluit’s District Education Authority heard from school principals and vice principals at a meeting May 14 and heard how, at the high school, two regular substitutes are now filling in for teachers who are on long-term leave.

But graduates and students at the Nunavut Teacher Education Program at Nunavut Arctic College have shown little interest in helping out.

One commenter to the story said the Government of Nunavut is “swooping up qualified Inuktitut speaking teachers for other positions in other departments.”

“NTEP students should be required to give minimum five years to the teaching profession before they can apply for other positions … this should be established in their contracts … especially if their schooling is funded through other organizations,” the commenter wrote in reaction to the story.

Also among the past week’s top five stories:

• Ottawa plans to spend roughly $35 million from its National Trade Corridors Fund on two projects to improve air cargo transportation and airport safety in Nunavut: the Makivik Corp.-owned First Air airline will get $12.7 million towards building an expanded cargo warehouse near the new Iqaluit airport, and the outdated and undersized airport terminals in Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Kimmirut, Whale Cove and Chesterfield Inlet are also slated to be replaced or upgraded at a cost of $22.5 million.

• A cabinet shuffle announced May 11 means Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik will now serve as minister responsible for the status of women. Sheutiapik replaces Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak, who has held the portfolio since Nov. 21, 2017.

• The Qikiqtani Inuit Association was never obligated to make community director ballots available in Ottawa during its Dec. 8, 2014 election for an Iqaluit community director position, Justice Susan Cooper ruled.

Her judgment brings to an end a four-year legal dispute that began after Madeleine Redfern, now the mayor of Iqaluit, lost that QIA community director election to Simon Nattaq by a margin of one vote, 396 to 395.