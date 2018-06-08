NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from May 27 to June 3

Death of Iqaluit couple leads the news

The top photo of the past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows “Shaman with opposing faces” by the late Karoo Ashevak, which sold May 29 at a Waddington’s Auction House sale for $90,000. Ashevak lived a nomadic hunting life in today’s Kitikmeot region before moving into Spence Bay, now called Taloyoak, in 1960. His career as an artist started in 1968 by participating in a government-funded carving program. Ashevak died in 1974. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WADDINGTON'S) The top photo of the past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows “Shaman with opposing faces” by the late Karoo Ashevak, which sold May 29 at a Waddington’s Auction House sale for $90,000. Ashevak lived a nomadic hunting life in today’s Kitikmeot region before moving into Spence Bay, now called Taloyoak, in 1960. His career as an artist started in 1968 by participating in a government-funded carving program. Ashevak died in 1974. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WADDINGTON'S)

June 08, 2018 - 2:30 pm

The second murder-suicide to take place in Iqaluit during the month of May stayed at the top of the most-read stories on Nunatsiaq News last week.

This article was also the second most-read story of the previous week, based on numbers from Google Analytics, which tracks online readership.

Two Iqaluit residents died Sunday, May 27, after a violent incident on Nikku Lane, behind the Northwestel building.

Witnesses reported they saw a man with a knife chase a woman at about 6 a.m., police said.

The man stabbed the woman and then stabbed himself. The couple later “succumbed to their injuries” at the Qikiqtani General Hospital, according to police.

Earlier in May, a Clyde River woman staying at the Tammaativvik patient boarding home in Iqaluit died.

Police investigators concluded the 22-year-old woman’s death was also part of a murder-suicide.

The woman’s male domestic partner, 31, was also found dead.

The second most-read story of this past week told about a young man, formerly of Cambridge Bay, who has been charged with the murder of Ottawa librarian.

Tyler Hikoalok, 18, was charged three days after a brutal assault that left a 59-year-old volunteer librarian at an Ottawa Christian Science Reading Room dead.

At the time of his arrest, Hikoalok was homeless and living on the streets of Ottawa.

Also in the news:

• Nunavut public servants are receiving threats from senior Government of Nunavut managers and being told not to talk to their MLAs, Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes told the Nunavut legislature. “The issue of employees being told to not bring to the attention of their MLA any concerns they may have seems to have reared its ugly head again,” he said. “There has been clear direction in some instances to not speak to members of the assembly.”

• Police have laid child-luring and sex assault charges against an Iqaluit man. The allegations against David Clifford Netser, 43, follow an investigation that started in mid-May.

• All 14 Nunavik communities will receive cellphone, mobile service, when, starting next month, Tamaani and Ice Wireless plan to deliver cellular services to all 14 Nunavik communities.