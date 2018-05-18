NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from May 5 to May 12

Death of woman at Iqaluit boarding home leads the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on the number of views, likes and shares: Iqaluit photographer Frank Reardon captured this brilliantly coloured sunset over the city on April 26. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on the number of views, likes and shares: Iqaluit photographer Frank Reardon captured this brilliantly coloured sunset over the city on April 26. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)

May 18, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The two most-read stories on Nunatsiaq.com last week dealt with the death of a Clyde River woman staying at the Tammaativvik patient boarding home in Iqaluit.

Police investigators have concluded the 22-year-old woman’s death was part of a murder-suicide.

The woman’s male domestic partner, 31, was also found dead. Police did not say where they found his body, but said they are not seeking any suspects in the two deaths, which implies the man died by suicide.

Also in the top five stories, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaq.com:

• Iqaluit drug dealer William Allen Pierce received his sentencing hearing May 4.

At the hearing, lawyers suggested a jail sentence of between two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half years for Pierce, who pleaded guilty last March to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Pierce was arrested and charged in August 2016 after police seized almost a pound of cocaine from his Iqaluit home, along with marijuana, ecstasy, an unlicensed gun and $9,000 in cash.

Earlier this year, Pierce pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking and another count of possession of over $5,000 in proceeds gained from criminal activity, while five other trafficking-related charges were stayed.

He’ll be back in court on June 25 to hear what his sentence will be.

• A Nunavik woman is complaining about the slow treatment of her fox bite. Nellie Aliqu of Quaqtaq said she wants to see the region’s health centres carry rabies vaccines at all times, after she was bitten by a fox and had to wait two days for treatment.

• An Iqaluit man was sentenced May 9 to one day in jail for an axe-wielding rampage. Daniel Caza, 29, pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.