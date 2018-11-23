What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18

NEWS: Nunavut

Elders could help troubled community members

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week showed what some Nunavummiut already knew only too well. Several Nunavut communities experienced record-breaking low temperatures on Sunday, Nov. 18. That's according to Dalhousie University weather watcher Patrick Duplessis, who prepared this map that shows record-breaking temperatures in four communities. (IMAGE COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS)

November 23, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

The story that led the news last week was the finding by a coroner’s jury in Pond Inlet that 20-year-old Kunuk Qamaniq died by homicide in the community last year, after the armed man was shot by an RCMP officer.

That officer, Cpl. Patrick Higgins, was not charged following the shooting, because an external review by the Ottawa Police Service found that he had fired in self-defence after Qamaniq had quickly raised his rifle at Higgins. Later reports show Qamaniq’s rifle was loaded.

In their verdict, jurors provided 10 recommendations that aimed at helping prevent similar deaths in future.

The recommendations followed evidence given on the last day of the inquest by an 85-year-old Pond Inlet elder, Gamailie Kilukishak, who spoke about Inuit knowledge as it relates to mental wellness.

Kilukishak asked that elders be called on to work with community members following low-level crimes that do not involve weapons. Elders should be given a space to work alongside law enforcement and mental health professionals, he said.

“This is requested constantly,” he said, adding that community members who are going through a difficult time would benefit from choosing the person they want to confide in.

“When they choose the person, they are more liable to listen,” he said.

The second most-read story was about North West Co.’s decision to re-open their Northmart store in Iqaluit a little more than a week after it was damaged by a fire that destroyed the store’s warehouse on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Even before firefighters were able to put out the fire, NWC was making plans to get medication out to clients who are usually served by the pharmacy located inside the store.

Tim Smith, director of pharmacy operations at the NWC, said that everyone had been working to get the pharmacy up and running inside its former location at the store.

Smith said his pharmacy team “really stepped up,” bringing water and treats to the firefighters, communicating with residents, removing drugs and files, and cleaning the pharmacy.

Also among the five top-read stories:

• Kilikvak Karen Kabloona has been hired as Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s new chief executive officer.

Kabloona comes to NTI from the Government of Nunavut, where she most recently served as associate deputy minister of quality of life, a secretariat created in 2015 to respond to Nunavut’s suicide crisis.

Kabloona’s experience at the GN extends as far back as 2004, where she has also worked as a political advisor to two premiers and two cabinet ministers.

• Complaints of workplace harassment, including verbal abuse and physical assaults, are on the rise at the Government of Nunavut, Finance Minister George Hickes said during the recent sitting of the legislature on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Over the past two years, he said the GN has received slightly more than 100 harassment complaints.

But the GN received more than half of those complaints, 58 in all, during the recent six-month period between April 1, 2018, and the end of September, Hickes said.

• While the tally is not yet in on the financial losses caused by the Northmart fire in Iqaluit, there is another impact from the blaze that may not be fully accounted for: its long-term impact on human health and the environment.

A typical structure fire may generate tens of thousands of toxic chemicals and gases, according to Sean Scott, a restoration contractor turned smoke expert in California, which was recently beset by its worst wildfire ever.