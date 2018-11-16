NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11

Warehouse burns in night of arson in Iqaluit

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week was “Nunavut remembers.” Gamalial Kilukishak, left, Ham Kadloo, Paniloo Sangoya and Ludy Pudluk, who were among the first Canadian Rangers in Pond Inlet, stand together at the Baffin community’s Remembrance Day ceremony, held on Sunday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. While they are not the strongest now, Sgt. Titus Allooloo told the congregation, they were chosen to serve as Canadian Rangers because of their skills as hunters and their ability to survive self-sufficiently on the land in the Arctic. About 11 other Rangers from Pond Inlet took part in the ceremony. Each Ranger placed a poppy on a wreath and saluted while facing the flags of Canada, Nunavut and the Canadian Rangers. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week was “Nunavut remembers.” Gamalial Kilukishak, left, Ham Kadloo, Paniloo Sangoya and Ludy Pudluk, who were among the first Canadian Rangers in Pond Inlet, stand together at the Baffin community’s Remembrance Day ceremony, held on Sunday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. While they are not the strongest now, Sgt. Titus Allooloo told the congregation, they were chosen to serve as Canadian Rangers because of their skills as hunters and their ability to survive self-sufficiently on the land in the Arctic. About 11 other Rangers from Pond Inlet took part in the ceremony. Each Ranger placed a poppy on a wreath and saluted while facing the flags of Canada, Nunavut and the Canadian Rangers. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



Firefighters said a blaze at Iqaluit's Northmart store had been contained by mid-morning on Thursday, Nov. 8, although the fire appeared to be flaring up again around noon. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Firefighters said a blaze at Iqaluit's Northmart store had been contained by mid-morning on Thursday, Nov. 8, although the fire appeared to be flaring up again around noon. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 16, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The biggest story in Iqaluit and on Nunatsiaq News last week broke in the early hours of last Thursday morning, when a fire began in a storage building located behind the Northmart store.

By about 8 a.m., as the fire intensified, firefighters were using heavy machinery to open the building and expose the fire.

They had already evacuated elders living in a row of elders’ apartments located directly behind the store and moved them into the nearby Qammaq building. No one in that group was injured.

The impact on the retail store remained unclear that morning.

The Iqaluit Northmart outlet is Iqaluit’s largest retail space, selling groceries, hardware, clothing and other items.

A pharmacy, a Tim Hortons outlet and a bakery are also inside the store, located near the beach in the centre of town across the road from Nakasuk School.

Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern urged residents not to panic about the city’s food supply. City and Government of Nunavut officials have met with retailers, and “all our other retailers are confident that they have sufficient food on hand to supply our community needs,” she wrote on Twitter.

There were reports of other smaller fires around the city on late Wednesday night and early Thursday, though on Thursday morning it was unclear whether they were connected to the Northmart blaze.

The fire was the subject of the second most-read story last week, describing the course of events that had started the previous evening, in which the city’s fire department was called to respond to five fires, which were now the subject of an ongoing investigation with Nunavut’s Fire Marshall’s Office.

A total of 18 local firefighters were working on the scene of the Northmart fire, when that story was written, while the city said 14 additional firefighters would be flying in that afternoon from Pangnirtung and Cape Dorset. City officials warned residents that the fire would likely continue for some time. They asked residents to stay clear of the area to allow responders and water trucks to access the scene.

Also among the five top-read stories:

Citing the chronic shortages of teachers and nurses in Nunavut, Premier Joe Savikataaq said that his government is not yet ready to declare that Inuktut training be a mandatory requirement for Government of Nunavut jobs.

“We should focus on filling the positions first, and I am in full support of any government employees who wish to take the conversational Inuktitut language training,” Savikataaq said.

He added that the GN paid for Inuktitut training for 159 GN workers in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and will spend $400,000 more this year to expand Inuit language training.

The North West Co., owner of Iqaluit’s Northmart store, said it was facing substantial losses following the fire that destroyed the store’s warehouse facility.

But the company said it intended to keep its shelves stocked in Iqaluit, and all food and other supplies being shipped to Nunavut’s capital would make it to residents.

The Northmart store is scheduled to re-open this Saturday, Nov. 17.

Nunavut RCMP took two youth into custody in relation to the fires that were set on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and Thursday, Nov. 8, said an RCMP news release issued before noon on Friday, Nov. 9.

One of the youth was subsequently released, while the other teen has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of public mischief.

The youth also faces a list of other charges under the Criminal Code, including assault, assault on a police officer, criminal harassment and a separate count of arson, all stemming from a Sept. 30 incident.

The youth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

The RCMP said they are still looking for the public’s help in what is an ongoing investigation.