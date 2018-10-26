NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21

Computer hackers steal $300,000 from Nunavut Resources Corp.

The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week featured First Air President Johnny Adams, second from left, preparing to speak at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, on Thursday, Oct. 18. Adams spoke about his airline's planned merger with Canadian North and about exploring a partnership with the KIA, which he said would provide lower airfares for beneficiaries. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week featured First Air President Johnny Adams, second from left, preparing to speak at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, on Thursday, Oct. 18. Adams spoke about his airline's planned merger with Canadian North and about exploring a partnership with the KIA, which he said would provide lower airfares for beneficiaries. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 26, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The theft of about $300,000 from the bank account of the Nunavut Resources Corp. was the most-read story on Nunatsiaq News last week.

Over three months, emails from a hacker, who had somehow acquired or mirrored Chief Operating Officer Scott Northey’s personal email address, instructed the NRC’s bookkeeper in Yellowknife to transfer money to various accounts.

Emails, which appeared to be from Northey’s personal account, had asked for up to $25,000 a day to be transferred to various individuals, as well as nonexistent businesses like Canadian Automotive Fabric Recycling.

In a “poof,” the organization’s nest egg vanished, Northey said.

The NRC was founded in 2010 to develop resource-rich Inuit-owned lands in Nunavut’s Kitikmeot region.

The realization that so much money had vanished was “awful,” said Northey, who was attending the KIA’s annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay.

Only about $30,000 has been recovered, said Northey, who called the hacking “tragic.”

The RCMP and the corporation’s bank continue to investigate the incident and some legal action is still possible, he said.

Since then the NRC has a new bookkeeper and new ways of doing banking, he said.

The second most-read story last week was about the sudden departure of Nunavut’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kim Barker on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Barker was hired as deputy chief medical officer in April 2015 and promoted to chief medical officer in 2016.

The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health wouldn’t offer any details about Barker’s departure.

Dr. Mike Patterson will serve as acting chief medical officer until the position is filled, the department said.

Also among the five top-read stories:

• A Nunavut judge has thrown out another four-year mandatory minimum sentence for a firearms offence, this time for a Kimmirut man who, when angry with his girlfriend, fired a rifle round at a house that his girlfriend was visiting.

Simeonie Itturiligaq, 24, of Kimmirut, had pleaded guilty this past May to one count of intentionally discharging a firearm at a house, knowing that it was occupied.

In a judgment that invoked the principles of the Supreme Court’s 1999 Gladue decision, which are mandatory for all Indigenous offenders, Bychok decided on a sentence that will let Itturiligaq serve his time in Nunavut: two years less a day.

• Giselle Maniyogina, 34, of Cambridge Bay was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, following an incident in which a person was struck by an ATV on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The victim was a woman, according to multiple community sources. The RCMP said she “received significant injuries” and was later medevaced to Yellowknife.

• The use of recreational cannabis became legal across Canada as of Oct. 17, but don’t expect to see long line-ups snaking around buildings in Nunavut or Nunavik.

Both jurisdictions are relying on online cannabis sales, at least for now.

In Nunavut, the territory’s sole provider is Canopy Growth, whose Tweed.com is supplying weed to a number of provinces.

Nunavut’s legislation allows for private retailers to sell marijuana in Nunavut communities, but the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission has said it won’t consider that option until 2019, and even then, there will be a process to allow communities to decide if residents welcome that option or not.

In Nunavik, where there’s no planned cannabis outlet, residents must also rely on online orders through the province’s new cannabis supplier, the Société Québécoise du cannabis.

Its website offers dozens of options, from dried marijuana to pre-rolled joints, oils, pills and oral sprays.