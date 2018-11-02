NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28

Minister stripped of cabinet portfolios

The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week was of River McCluskey, a nine-year-old boy from Iqaluit, who is one of 25 young chefs from across Canada chosen as winners at the Kid Food Nation gala. The event, sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and funded by the federal government, was held at the Fairmount Chateau Laurier in Ottawa last weekend. River won the prize for a recipe for baked Arctic char with citrus relish. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

November 02, 2018 - 3:15 pm

By far the most-read story on Nunatsiaq News last week was about how Premier Joe Savikataaq removed Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak’s cabinet responsibilities, saying she had committed a serious breach of cabinet confidentiality in remarks she made at the first day’s sitting of the legislative assembly on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

This meant Angnakak was no longer minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp., nor minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corp.

To replace her, Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak became minister responsible for the NHC, and Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak became minister responsible for the QEC, Savikataaq said.

Angnakak initially refused to resign on Wednesday, Oct. 24, but then chose to do so the following day.

A leadership forum to elect a new cabinet minister was scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m., eastern time.

The second most-read story was about Angnakak’s decision to resign, which she announced in the legislative assembly on Thursday, Oct. 25, saying “Unfortunately, yesterday represented the worst day of my political and working career.”

“To have the premier publicly declare I made a serious breach of cabinet confidentiality, that I cannot be trusted and that I put our consensus base structure in jeopardy, is something that really shook me,” she said.

The breach occurred when Angnakak read aloud information from what Savikataaq called “confidential cabinet documents,” in response to a question on staff housing from Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

But Angnakak denied breaching cabinet confidentiality, and said that what she did was the result of a misunderstanding.

Also among the five top-read stories:

Early on Friday, Oct. 26, Kativik Regional Police Force officers were called to a home in Kuujjuaq, where a woman was barricaded inside with a weapon, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, said in a news release.

Officers allegedly tried to negotiate with the woman for a time, until they heard an explosive noise come from inside the home.

When officers entered the home, they found the 19-year-old woman dead, the BEI said. The agency has since identified the woman as Penina Adams.

In early 2018, the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau launched its Pay Your Rent campaign, which sent staff to visit non-paying tenants in person to offer advice and support on how to catch up on rent payments.

From a group of roughly 400, the KMHB whittled down its list, removing elders and young families, to about 70 tenants who have demonstrated the ability to pay rent, but don’t.

Those residents will have received their fourth and final notice, which gives tenants a five-day notice before a bailiff comes to evict them.

But that doesn’t mean it’s too late, said KMHB’s director general Marie-France Brisson.

“Tenants still have time to arrange a payment,” Brisson said.

“The agreement is if they can give 10 per cent of their debt today, we’ll take them off the list.”

The Government of Nunavut shelled out more than $1.5 million for jail repairs and inmate relocation related to an overnight riot last June that saw a cellblock trashed at the Baffin Correctional Centre.

Repair costs amounted to less than half a million dollars, at an estimated cost of $435,000.

From the overall cost, the remainder after repairs was spent on the emergency relocation of 40 inmates following the June 20 riot, housing of those inmates in Ontario corrections facilities, and staff wages for overtime hours and travel escorts.