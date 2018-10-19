NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14

Two arrested and charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old boy

The most popular photograph on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week was of Karyn Amitnak of Baker Lake with the carcase of a polar bear that she hunted last April. Amitnak plans to donate the skin of this polar bear to the Hamlet of Baker Lake in memory of her late, brave mother, Hattie Qablutsiaq, who was mauled by a polar bear on Nunavut Day, July 9, 1999. Amitnak said her mother "took the ultimate sacrifice," so four people could escape the polar bear and live. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KARYN AMITNAK)

The most-read story on Nunatsiaq News last week concerned the arrests of a youth and a 21-year-old, Glenn Kadlak Jr. of Rankin Inlet, each of whom is charged with the murder of Ray “O.J.” Taparti Jr.

Taparti Jr.‘s body was found on July 7, 2017, in an industrial area of Rankin Inlet, days after the 12-year-old had gone missing in the Kivalliq community of about 2,800 people.

The boy’s death was always considered a homicide, though it took over a year for the police to release any news about its investigation.

“This investigation has been a priority for the division since the very beginning, with a focus on determining what happened and gathering the information and evidence necessary to bring justice for O.J.,” police said in a statement on Oct. 6.

Over the past 15 months, more than 100 police officers did more than 75 interviews, and members of 15 agencies or departments put in thousands of investigative hours, the RCMP said.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and the people of Rankin Inlet,” RCMP Inspector Ryan Mitchell said.

The second most-read story last week was about the struggles experienced by the Nunavik community of Puvirnituq.

Over the last few weeks alone, the community has buried four young people who died by suicide—the youngest being just 12 years old.

The region’s health and education authorities have sent in additional social services and support, while the Northern Village has opted to shut down local retail beer and wine sales for the month.

But Puvirnituq residents say it’s not enough to address what’s become a public health emergency, in a community that’s seen 10 suicides since the beginning of 2018.

If you are in need of support or have thoughts of suicide, there are a number of toll-free numbers you can call to speak to someone:

• Kamatsiaqtut Help Line 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English)

• Residential school crisis line 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)

• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 (English, French)

• 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec (French)

• First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 1-855-242-3310

Also among the five top-read stories:

Baker Lake’s hamlet council has passed a motion of non-confidence in its sitting mayor, who was charged with assault last month.

Shawn Attungala, who was elected mayor of the Kivalliq community in December 2017, faces one charge of assault following a Sept. 8 domestic dispute, the Nunavut RCMP said.

The motion is non-binding, however, and Attungala remains mayor as of Oct. 10, said the hamlet’s senior administrative officer, Sheldon Dorey.

Attungala is due to appear in court Dec. 4.

Qikiqtaaluk Corp.‘s president, Harry Flaherty, was set to enter a plea on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Justice of the Peace court in Iqaluit for one count of assault, but his court date is now rescheduled to Oct. 25.

That’s after Flaherty’s lawyer asked for a two-week delay on the matter, so that defence and Crown lawyers can conclude ongoing discussions.

Flaherty, 59, is accused of assaulting a woman on July 8.

Flaherty has been president of the QC, the business arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, for nine years. Earlier this year, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business gave him a lifetime achievement award.

The newly named Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission finalized an agreement on Friday, Oct. 12, with the cannabis company Canopy Growth and its Ontario-based subsidiary, Tweed, to supply the territory with its first legal cannabis.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 17, Nunavummiut can order cannabis products online from the Smiths Falls plant, which is set up in an abandoned Hershey chocolate factory.

As part of the deal, Canopy Growth has committed to making at least 500 kilograms of cannabis available for sale across the territory over the next year, the Government of Nunavut said in an Oct. 12 release.