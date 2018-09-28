NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23

Incident involving a young boy, drugs and a firearm leads the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



This photograph was particularly popular on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Felix St-Aubin was out at his cabin at Killinik, near Kangiqsualujjuaq, in August when he was awoken not once, but twice, by two different polar bears who came to visit. St-Aubin said he came to face to face with this bear at about 3:30 a.m. when he found it looking into his cabin window. The animal sniffed around and then wandered away, he said. (PHOTO BY F. ST-AUBIN) This photograph was particularly popular on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Felix St-Aubin was out at his cabin at Killinik, near Kangiqsualujjuaq, in August when he was awoken not once, but twice, by two different polar bears who came to visit. St-Aubin said he came to face to face with this bear at about 3:30 a.m. when he found it looking into his cabin window. The animal sniffed around and then wandered away, he said. (PHOTO BY F. ST-AUBIN)

September 28, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The most-read story on Nunatsiaq.com last week concerned an incident involving a young boy, drugs and a firearm in Salluit.

The boy was medevaced out of the Hudson Strait community to the Inuulitsivik health centre in Puvirnituq on Monday, Sept. 17.

A local resident told Nunatsiaq News that an 11-year-old had a “baggie” of drugs taken from him at school.

Angered, the boy broke into a gun cabinet, took a rifle to a “drug shack,” and fired three shots.

The rifle then jammed on him, the resident said.

Police arrested the boy, who was flown out by medevac to Puvirnituq for evaluation, the resident said.

“Considering the age of the person involved, the KRPF will unfortunately be unable to comment on this incident,” said a spokesperson from the Kativik Regional Police Force in Kuujjuaq.

As for its part, the Kativik Ilisarniliriniq school board said “such an incident did not occur at one of our schools in Salluit.”

The second most-read story was about the Najuqsivik Daycare in Sanikiluaq being threatened with closure, following a recent decision by the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq to cancel the bingo and Nevada licences they had issued to Najuqsivik this past June.

A letter signed on Aug. 30 by Sanikiluaq’s senior administrative officer, Michael Rowan, told the daycare group those licences are now revoked.

That’s because of three breaches of the hamlet’s lottery bylaw committed between January and June 2018, Rowan’s letter alleged.

Rowan also told Najuqsivik that the hamlet is imposing fines on Najuqsivik totalling $5,000. But those fines have since been cancelled, Rowan told Nunatsiaq News.

“The daycare society does provide a service to the community,” he said.

At the same time, the hamlet, whose committees run their own bingos under the hamlet’s licence, in competition with Najuqsivik, won’t budge from its position.

A source on the daycare’s board who did not want their name published for fear of retribution said, “Our bingos are our main source of income. Without our bingo, daycare will eventually close. We have enough cash on hand to operate for several months but the cancellation of our lottery licence has caused a financial crisis.”

Also among the top five stories:

• Northwestel is offering faster, more affordable internet services in Iqaluit, starting Oct. 1. The company announced its new broadband internet service, Tamarmik Nunaliit, at a sealskin ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 17. In English, the name means “every community.” The service should be available to every Nunavut community by the end of 2019, the company said.

• Alex Buchan, vice-president of the N.W.T. and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, responded to a recent Nunatsiaq News story regarding violence against women in mining. His letter to the editor spoke of violence against women and girls in Nunavut being “unacceptable and a grave risk to the health of our residents, communities and culture” and about policies in place at mine sites that are intended to mitigate this.

• Quebec police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old girl in connection with a fire that destroyed a youth protection office in Kuujjuaq on Monday, Sept. 17. The girl now faces charges of arson and making death threats, and was scheduled to appear in a Kuujjuaq court on Sept. 19.