What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9

Hostages released, but standoff ends with fatal shooting

This image was particularly popular on our Facebook page: Minnie Grey, a longtime health and social activist in Nunavik, stands at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during her investiture ceremony into the Order of Canada with Governor General Julie Payette on Thursday, Sept. 6. (PHOTO BY SGT. JOHANIE MAHEU, RIDEAU HALL © OSGG, 2018)

September 14, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The most-read story on Nunatsiaq.com last week was about the fatal shooting of a man in the Hudson coast community of Inukjuak in Nunavik on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Quebec’s independent investigation agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, is investigating the incident, in which a 40-year-old man is alleged to have barricaded himself and three hostages in an Inukjuak home, while threatening suicide.

Following overnight negotiations, the BEI said the man released the hostages early on Sept. 4, though the man did not surrender.

Later the same morning, just after 11 a.m., the man reportedly fired his weapon again, this time directly at police, the BEI said. Police officers fired back, killing the man, who was identified by the BEI as Tommy Ningiuk of Inukjuak.

The second most-read story of the past week, based on numbers from Google Analytics, which tracks online readership, concerned the recommendation made by the Nunavut Impact Review Board that Northern Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc should reject a request from Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. to increase the annual volume of iron ore the company is allowed to haul from 4.2 million metric tonnes to six million metric tonnes per year.

The NIRB made the recommendation because Baffinland had not shown how it would reduce the harmful effects of increased marine shipping and increased haul-truck traffic along the tote road between its Mary River mine and its port at Milne Inlet.

The review board did recommend that Baffinland be allowed to build a new 380-person accommodation camp at Milne Inlet and a 15-million-litre diesel fuel-tank farm in the same area.

It’s now up to LeBlanc whether to accept, reject or change the NIRB’s recommendation.

Also among the top five stories:

• “What summer?” said some Nunavummiut, as snow fell across Nunavut’s more northerly communities, from Kugluktuk to Qikiqtarjuaq last week, residents in the western part of the territory had enjoyed summer heat, including the community of Arviat, which experienced its 11th warmest and 10th driest summer in 30 years. But in other areas it was a different story: Iqaluit experienced its 13th coldest and 14th wettest year in 73 years, and in Qikiqtarjuaq, it was the seventh coldest summer in 22 years.

•The long-standing need for an addictions and trauma treatment centre in Iqaluit was brought to the attention of the board of directors of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. at their recent meeting in Cape Dorset. Hannah Uniuqsaraq, NTI’s acting CEO, said that NTI and the regional Inuit organizations “are looking at ways in which we can support this very important need in Nunavut, one of which is contributing direct funds from Inuit.” Nunavut has not had its own treatment facility since 1998, when the Inusiqsiuqvik Treatment Centre in Apex closed.

• Iqaluit city council concluded that the city needs to remind residents where they may and may not light up a joint, once that becomes legal on Oct. 17. Coun. Jason Rochon warned that since, in his view, the city currently isn’t doing enough to enforce smoking bylaws, cannabis smokers may feel comfortable breaking the rules.