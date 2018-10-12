NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7

Destructive overnight "weather bomb" batters Nunavut’s capital

This photograph received the most views last week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: The map, by Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis, shows just how windy it was in the eastern Arctic last week, with winds up to 126 km/h in Inukjuak and 124 km/h in Iqaluit. Over the last five years there has only been one other instance of winds exceeding 100 km/h in Iqaluit, Duplessis said: 115 km/h in January 2014. The record wind speed of 156 km/hr for Iqaluit was set on March 29, 1960, he said. On Oct. 4, Kuujjuaraapik tied a record, with a gust of 113 km/hr, matching a record set on Nov. 9, 1957. (COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS)

The weather was the big news last week, when what meteorologists call a “weather bomb” hit Iqaluit, along with other south Baffin communities, as extreme winds, reaching 114 kilometres per hour by 1 a.m. Friday morning, knocked out power and ripped metal roofs from buildings.

At about midnight, a woman, posting on social media, said it looked as if the entire roof had been torn from the Iqaluit House apartment and office building in the heart of downtown, just east of the Four Corners, making the Queen Elizabeth Way thoroughfare impassable.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, Environment Canada recorded winds of 124 km/hr in Iqaluit, 111 km/hr in Sanikiluaq, 98 km/hr in Kimmirut, 98 km/hr in Pangnirtung and 85 km/hr in Cape Dorset.

Many Iqalungmiut, who hunkered down inside their shaking homes, went on their smart phones to send messages about the scary impacts of the wind, while others cracked jokes. “Wind is the new snow,” wrote one.

Conditions weren’t much better in Nunavik either, where Johnny Kasudluak of Inukjuak, on the Hudson Bay coast, said late Thursday evening on Twitter that “our home is continuously shaking.”

The second most-read story concerned the following charges laid against Sgt. Aasim Ansari of the Ottawa Police Service: one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by a public officer, in relation to an incident alleged to have occurred last fall in Ottawa.

Ontario’s third-party civilian investigation service, the Special Investigations Unit, announced its decision to lay charges on Friday, Sept. 28.

The Ottawa Citizen reported that the incident that gave rise to the charges occurred at Larga Baffin, the well-known home-away-from-home for Inuit medical patients from the Qikiqtani region.

Prior to the alleged incident, Ansari had responded to a 911 call from Larga Baffin.

The allegations against Ansari have yet to be proven in court.

Ansari is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at 161 Elgin St. in Ottawa on Oct. 15, the SIU said.

Also among the five top-read stories:

• The Ontario Provincial Police “ROPE,” or Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad, issued a Canada-wide warrant for a convicted murderer from Iqaluit, Kootoo Quaraq, 49, who is now at large in either Ottawa or Montreal.

Quaraq had been staying at a correctional facility in Ottawa, but failed to report back after being released on day parole, the OPP said.

Quaraq, was found guilty in April 2001 of second-degree murder in the death of Inusiq Akavak, 39, his spousal partner, on Feb. 10, 2000, at an apartment they shared in Iqaluit’s eight-storey high-rise building.

Justice Mary Hetherington sentenced Quaraq to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 12 years.

He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, police said, and has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Quaraq should contact the OPP ROPE squad at 1-416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by calling 911.

• When news of the cancellation of the last resupply barge into Kugluktuk and Cambridge Bay first reached those communities, people got together to see what their options were for seeking recourse.

In addition to essential supplies, such as the chlorine needed for municipal water treatment in Cambridge Bay, 33 vehicles, including new municipal garbage and sewage trucks, were slated to arrive in this community of about 1,700 people on Oct. 2.

Suzanne Maniyogina, a mother of four who recently returned to full-time work, was waiting for her pick-up truck on the cancelled barge. “I cried when I found out it wasn’t coming,” she said.

The Government of the Northwest Territories currently plans to airlift thousands of tonnes of cargo, now sitting in heated storage in Inuvik, to Cambridge Bay.

• Inuksuk High School’s daycare has lost sight of its original mandate to help students with young children, says the chair of the Iqaluit District Education Authority.

This criticism follows the daycare’s decision to not admit the child of a 17-year-old student.

Because the daycare is full, Nicole Alexander has been attending school with her eight-month-old son, Jake.

Alexander is not allowed in the regular classroom with her peers. Instead, she studies with a computer from the back of the sewing room with a playpen beside her.