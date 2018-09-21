NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaq.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16

Iqaluit receives more than 200 unexpected guests

This photo was particularly popular on our Facebook page: it shows Sabrina Brewster of Iqaluit at an event held on Monday, Sept. 10, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. She's displaying a sign that reveals a chilling statistic: Inuit men are 40 times more likely to die by suicide than Canadians in general. The event was organized by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Pauktuutit, the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre, Nunavut Sivuniksavut and the Mental Health Commission of Canada. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)

September 21, 2018 - 3:25 pm

The emergency landing of British Airways Flight 103 at Iqaluit’s airport during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 12, drew the most readers of Nunatsiaq News last week.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which had left London’s Heathrow airport earlier in the day, was heading for Calgary International Airport, until it diverted to Iqaluit about five hours into its flight because of a “technical fault,” the airline told Nunatsiaq News.

While the airline didn’t specify what problem caused the plane to divert, one passenger told Nunatsiaq News that an electrical malfunction caused smoke to enter the cockpit.

Passengers were able to leave the aircraft, because the new airport terminal is equipped to receive international flights: the entire departure lounge area can be made into an international “bubble” by moving a few walls.

The passengers were taken in school buses to Iqaluit’s Forward Operating Location, where there is space for about 200 people.

The FOL, built in the mid-1980s, was part of a NORAD system to defend northern Canada. Hangars for six fighter jets were built, along with accommodation for up to 200 support personnel, and storage facilities.

There, members of the local Canadian Red Cross were on hand to help everyone and hand out personal hygiene packs and blankets—and Red Cross teddy bears.

Passenger Lynn Meadows praised the “supportive” and “reassuring” efforts of everyone who helped out in the city, as well as British Airways: they found residents who could speak Punjabi to some Punjabi-speaking passengers who spoke no English and made sure that passengers who required medicines received these from the Qikiqtani General Hospital.

In the second most-read story of the week, the Kativik Regional Police Force said that help from Quebec’s provincial police could have changed the outcome of a standoff that ended in the death of a Nunavik man earlier this month.

Nunavik police officers shot and killed an Inukjuak man on Wednesday, Sept. 5, after he fired at officers following an overnight hostage-taking and standoff in the Hudson coast community.

KRPF chief Jean-Pierre Larose said he had called the Sûreté du Québec provincial police the previous evening, requesting the SQ fly in its Special Weapons and Tactics team, which is standard in crises, but Larose noted the SWAT team “never arrived.”

“They were still in transit when the death happened,” he said.

“The delay in having the SWAT teams come in to assist us is unacceptable,” Larose told Kativik Regional Government council meetings in Kuujjuaq on Sept. 12. “It’s too often that it takes that long.”

Also among the top five stories:

• Commissioners of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls heard about how Inuit women could be exposed to violence and harassment in the wake of Nunavut resource development.

• In time for the first anniversary of Iqaluit’s wine and beer store, the Government of Nunavut announced on Wednesday, Sept. 5, that it’s looking for feedback from Nunavummiut on the pilot project’s impact on the community.

• Inukshuk Aksalnik, the Qikiqtani Truth Commission coordinator with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, told commissioners of the MMIWG that the RCMP has never properly acknowledged the historical violence perpetrated by its members in what is now Nunavut.