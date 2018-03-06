NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Feb. 18 to March 4

RCMP clamp-down on Iqaluit drug dealers leads the most-read list

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the month on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on likes, views and shares, shows Alookie Elementary School students in Pangnirtung hearing "elders teach and talk of the use and importance of the seal to our culture and survival of the Inuit," said photographer David Kilabuk about a celebration of the seal held in this Baffin community in early February. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)

March 06, 2018 - 1:15 pm

The last two weeks of February were marked by many disturbing events: the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Rankin Inlet, the trial of the man who murdered Nunavik’s Nellie Angutiguluk in Montreal, and the results of a drug investigation and assault court case in Nunavut.

The coverage of these events led the top five stories up to the beginning of March, according to rankings from Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaq.com.

The top story from this period reported the arrest of five people in Iqaluit for selling marijuana and methamphetamine outside the city’s main grocery stores, popular hangouts for street dealers for years.

Nunavut police said their investigation into drug sales in Iqaluit has paid off, with the Feb. 24 arrest of four men and one women on charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All five face charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. A man also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaq.com looked at a court judgment in the case of a near-fatal attack in which Joey Aqqiaruq, 29, of Igloolik smashed his friend’s face with chair and rammed a screwdriver into his skull.

Last month, Aqqiaruq received a seven-year sentence for attempted murder.

He committed the crime during a drunken brawl in March 2016, and admitted that he intended to kill his victim.

The victim, 25, still has difficulty speaking and spent three months in hospital followed by many months of care at a rehabilitation centre and a long-term care home.

He was left paralyzed on the left side of his body, and only recently regained control of his bladder and bowels.

Coverage of the MMIWG inquiry hearings in Rankin Inlet drew many readers to Nunatsiaq News.

On final day of the hearings, singer and songwriter Susan Aglukark singled out her childhood abuser in testimony she gave Feb. 22.

“It’s not just a violation of the body, but an ongoing violation of the mind and the heart,” she told the commission.

Aglukark said she decided to name her abuser when she discovered he faced a new assault charge—this time involving a family member.

“Norman Ford, you didn’t win,” Aglukark said at the hearing. “Not now, not ever. Now the community knows what you did.”

A Nunavut family also revisited a painful Iqaluit murder-suicide when Susan Enuaraq and her daughter, Killaq Enuaraq-Strauss, testified before the MMIWG hearing Feb. 21 in Rankin Inlet.

They’re the family of an Iqaluit woman and her young daughters who were murdered in 2011. Their message: Nunavut needs more mental health resources and women’s shelters.

Sula Enuaraq was 29 when she and her daughters, Alexandra, 7, and Aliyah, 2, were shot and killed by her common-law partner, Sylvain Degrasse, who then took his own life.

Also among the top five stories: Kwasi Benjamin, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Nellie Angutiguluk, 29, in Montreal after a jury delivered its verdict Feb. 28, after two full days of deliberation.

Angutiguluk had moved to Montreal from Puvurnituq in 2013, leaving behind her mother and three children in the care of family, but was found dead in bed at the apartment she lived in with Benjamin.