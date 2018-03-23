NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 11 to March 17

A week of loss and turmoil in Nunavut and Nunavik

The most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares show the winter lows recorded across the North, including the March 15 low in Resolute, Nunavut of -43.7 C on March 15. This map, prepared by Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis, reveals the winter's coldest temperatures and when they were recorded."Canada-wide, Kugaaruk wins country's coldspot at -52.1 C," said Duplessis. (IMAGE COURTESY OF P. DUPLESSIS)

The majority of the top five most-read stories on Nunatsiaq.com this past week are linked to social issues that affect the North, including violence, crime, and poor health, that affect many in the North.

But one story among those leading five focuses on the well-lived life of an Igloolik man who died last month.

Elijah Evaluarjuk, who died Feb. 10 at 60 from cancer, will be remembered for his big heart, the delicious pizza from his Top of the World Pizza restaurant, and the soft-spoken leadership he brought to Nunavut over his career.

“Everyone knew him well, even outside of Igloolik,” said the community’s mayor, Celestino Uyarak. “He was an outgoing guy and easy to talk with.”

Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaq.com, shows the other top stories of last week include:

• The Nunavut RCMP seized a shipment of alcohol and marijuana at the Pangnirtung airport on March 13.

“As a result of the investigation, RCMP seized 10 60-oz.bottles of liquor and approximately 1,161 grams of marijuana destined for resale on the streets of Pangnirtung,” Cpl. Henry Coman said in a March 15 release.

No charges have been laid yet, but RCMP said they were made aware of the substance through an anonymous tip.

• Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, sent six investigators to Inukjuak March 17 to investigate the death of a 43-year-old man whose spousal partner had given a statement to police about domestic abuse on March 15. The man, 43, was found dead inside the couple’s home March 16.

• A four-year-old boy died of the flu March 5 amidst an outbreak of the respiratory illness in Igloolik. He was medevaced to Iqaluit for care, but later died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital.

• Thieves made off with a “very large amount of cash” from the Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. processing plant during a break-in last week.