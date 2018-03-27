NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 18 to March 25

Death of Kangiqsujuaq teen leads the news

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based of views, likes and shares, shows Lorna Tatty of Rankin Inlet with her husband, children and grandchildren sporting knit hats, made by Eva Kadlak, in their tent set up outside the Kivalliq community during last year's spring fishing derby. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. TATTY) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based of views, likes and shares, shows Lorna Tatty of Rankin Inlet with her husband, children and grandchildren sporting knit hats, made by Eva Kadlak, in their tent set up outside the Kivalliq community during last year's spring fishing derby. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. TATTY)

The most-read story of the past week, published March 21, was a sad one: on March 19, a 19-year-old died in an alleged homicide in his home community of Kangiqsujuaq, the Sûreté du Québec provincial police told Nunatsiaq News.

The following day, SQ investigators flew to the Hudson Strait community of about 700 to investigate the incident.

Matteusie Kamugaaluk, 31, of Kangiqsujuaq, has since been charged with the 19-year-old’s first-degree murder.

Also in our top five most-read stories, according to Google Analytics which tracks Nunatsiaq.com online traffic, is a story on a discussion in the Nunavut legislature on how stress and burn-out are some of the biggest reasons the Government of Nunavut can’t retain nurses.

“The problem isn’t so much that we can’t hire the staff. We provide great incentives … Our problem is that once the 30 months is done, we can’t keep our nurses,” Nunavut Health Minister Pat Arngakak said in response to questions from Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main.

Angnakak added that the department works with the Nunavut Arctic College nursing program and with a contract hiring agency to employ nurses with northern experience.

“It’s very stressful being a nurse in a community … I am aware of circumstances where nurses feel very tired and very burnt out,” Angnakak said.

Last week many readers were also interested in learning more about a 155-page written decision released by Nunavut’s senior justice Neil Sharkey in the case of Johnny Meeko of Sanikiluaq.

Sharkey convicted Meeko late last year of 27 sex crimes committed between 1972 and 2007.

The newly published verdict decision says Meeko was “canny and devious” when he molested and sexually assaulted eight victims in a “decades-long pattern of abuse involving young students in his charge.”

The release of the written decision sets the stage for Meeko’s sentencing this April, which will take place almost three years after his trial ended in 2015.

Also in the news:

• Two Nunavut cabinet ministers switched jobs: Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik has become minister of family services and minister responsible for homelessness, immigration and poverty reduction, while Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq is now minister of economic development and transportation and minister of environment, and minister responsible for the Nunavut Business Credit Corp., the Nunavut Development Corp., as well as minister responsible for energy and mines.

• Nunavut Justice Paul Bychok ruled in favour of an Iqaluit-based snowmobile rental business, Qairrulik Outfitting Ltd., which was seeking damages against a man who rented one of their machines, Peter Sholz, after Sholz was forced to abandon the snowmobile on the land when he ran out of gas. As a result, Sholz missed a 5 p.m. deadline to return the snowmobile and was in breach of his rental contract, Bychok ruled, awarding about $1,500 in damages and recovery fees to the company’s owner, Guy Vachon.