NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 4 to March 11

Two standoffs, one week

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page this week, based on views, likes and shares, shows the foyer of Nunavut's legislature, decked out this week with a display of Inuit parkas, new and old. Besides these caribou and sealskin coats fit for the whole family, the collection showcases a floor-length sealskin trench coat with polar bear claw toggles, an embroidered wool duffel parka, a cotton-covered duffel amauti made in Pangnirtung, a Western-style Mother Hubbard sunburst parka with a patterned cotton cover, and some fashion-forward pieces like a purple Arctic Goddess jacket by designer Rannva Simonsen and a seal-and-leather-mix Arctic Allure jacket by designer Victoria Kakutinniq. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

March 16, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The top story of the past week drew many Nunatsiaq News readers who wanted to follow the developments of an 18-hour standoff between an armed man and police in Pond Inlet.

The incident ended when police found the man dead inside a local residence. Calgary police are now investigating the man’s death.

The Nunavut RCMP said the man appears to have taken his own life.

This was not the only standoff that attracted readers to the Nunatsiaq News website for news.

On Saturday, a potentially dangerous crisis in Baker Lake ended peacefully, after a man was arrested.

But in the morning of March 10, police had issued a warning about “a situation unfolding” in the Kivalliq region community of about 2,000 people.

“There is no longer a safety concern for the public, people can resume their normal activities,” Cpl. Henry Coman of the Nunavut RCMP said in a statement at around 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Also among the week’s top stories:

• An Iqaluit Facebook swap-and-sell page is attracting bootleggers, drug traffickers with a recent posting offering “mikkis [mickeys] and weed” for sale.

“We encourage people to communicate this to us and provide any copies of posts and other things which are obviously illegal to our attention,” said the RCMP’s Coman, when asked about such Facebook postings.

• A preliminary inquiry into a murder charge is set for June: Daniel Hodgson, 37, faces second-degree murder in the May 2017 death of 23-year-old Bradley Winsor, who died at an Apex residence in the early morning of May 19, 2017.

• Allegations of dodgy contracting in Igloolik are sent to trial after a local firm alleges housing officials favoured a non-Nunavut firm and breached multiple procurement rules.