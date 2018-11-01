Akademik Ioffe grounding prompts Nunavut MLA to call for “appropriate safeguards”
"Although it is the most beautiful place on the planet, it can be very dangerous"
The Nunavut MLA who represents Kugaaruk, Emiliano Qirngnuq, is worried about the risks associated with Arctic cruise ship tourism.
Qirngnuq’s concerns are prompted by the grounding of the Akademik Ioffe cruise ship about 80 nautical miles north of Kugaaruk on Aug. 24.
“Although we are very grateful that no lives were lost during this incident, and that there appears to have been no serious damage to the environment, it should serve to remind us of the risks in this field,” Qirngnuq told Nunavut’s legislature on Oct. 29 in a member’s statement.
Qirngnuq said the marine tourism industry can provide a lot of economic benefits to Nunavut, especially to small communities like Kugaaruk with limited employment opportunities.
But the MLA for the Netsilik riding also said that in recent years the number of cruise ships visiting communities has increased “significantly,” and, along with that, a need for more measures to keep people and the environment safe.
“The increase needs to be accompanied by appropriate safeguards to ensure the protection of people and the environment,” Qirngnuq said.
“Those of us who have always lived in the Arctic know that although it is the most beautiful place on the planet, it can be very dangerous.”
The federal Transportation Safety Board continues to assess Akademik Ioffe’s grounding, although no information is available yet on the TSB’s next step, a spokesperson for the TSB told Nunatsiaq News Oct. 20.
On Sept. 14, Akademik Ioffe did head south on its own power, after Transport Canada determined that it could transit safely. The ship arrived at its final destination in Les Méchins, Que. on Sept. 25, Transport Canada said.
While no fuel spill or loss of life occurred when the Akademik Ioffe grounded in August, Qirngnuq said he wants to know if Nunavut’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation is working with the Department of Environment so that communities are adequately prepared to respond to incidents involving large cruise ships or large-scale fuel spills.
During question period, David Akeeagok, the minister responsible for tourism, told Qirngnuq that he had raised the matter during a meeting with the minister of fisheries and oceans last week.
“I conveyed that concern that we were lucky again. This is second time a cruise ship has gone aground and I told him that we are lucky again,” said Akeeagok, referring to the grounding of the Clipper Adventurer near the western Nunavut community of Kugluktuk in 2010.
Akeeagok said the Canadian Coast Guard oversees any oil spills or any accidents on the water “and they should be more prepared.”
“They need to be prepared and be ready and be responsive because cruise ships that are coming are coming in larger numbers,” he said.
(5) Comments:
I think that cruise ships operators and all other wildlife operators in the Arctic should be made to provide some sort of bonding or insurance that would cover the costs of search and rescue and possibly spill response .
If they want to reap the benefits of our beautiful country they should not become a time bomb for major expenses that will have to be borne by the taxpayers.
As we can see, sooner or later this could happen.
Thanks
Instead of being afraid, we should map out the shipping routes and danger zones.
Once we have the information it should be shared freely to people we don’t want to run aground, i.e. everyone.
Oil companies are responsible to either carry the kits to clean up spills, or get them to the spill site in a timely fashion. All ships, including tourist ships should go through an Environmental Impact Assessment and preparation for oil/fuel spill process. The Arctic waters are the last pristine waters in the world. If there was a fuel or oil spill in these waters, it would be devastating for marine life and for Inuit who harvest the marine life for food. I don’t believe that the Cdn Coast Guard is responsible to clean up fuel/oil spills…perhaps I’m wrong. Isn’t this a role that NIRB should be playing for the NU communities. In my opinion, MLA Emiliano Qirngnuq has every right to be very worried about ship traffic through the NW Passage.
The Parliament of Canada in 1985 enacted something called the Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act which has since been in place for over 30 years.
This law makes it illegal for someone to pollute Arctic waters. It makes people like ship owners liable for taking steps to stop pollution and clean it up if they cannot. If the Government of Canada (eg. Coast Guard) has to do a clean up on behalf of the polluter, then they can recover all their expenses.
Under this Act, there is something called the Arctic Shipping Safety and Pollution Prevention Regulations. They were updated last year. In this law, there are many, specific requirements that ship owners must have in place to ensure they do not pollute, including emergency plans.
That so few Nunavummuit know this does not make it any less true.
No GN, no legislative assembly, no communities, no NIRB. This has been on the Government of Canada since before the creation of Nunavut.
A more appropriate question to ask around this incident could be:
In 2016, Canada announced a $1.5B Oceans Protection Plan. Included in this plan are community resupply infrastructure, coast auxiliary units, an inshore rescue station, increased ice-breaking and new Arctic marine conservation targets.
Absent from the Ocean Protection Plan is reference to any new support for the Canadian Hydrographic Service to create nautical charts for the Arctic Ocean.
Judging from recent history, it seems that incomplete charts have been a factor in Cruise Ship and Tanker accidents in Nunavut that could have resulted in loss of life and environmental damage.
Why is Canada so completely off the mark in its funding priorities? They seem to all about reacting to a problem instead of fixing it.