First Air, Canadian North take another run at merging
Nunavut’s Inuit orgs being wooed as potential investors
Makivik President Charlie Watt says that Canada’s eastern Arctic is too big and remote to support two regional airlines—conditions that have prompted another round of merger talks between his organization’s First Air and its rival, Canadian North, which is owned by the Inuvialuit Corporate Group.
And Watt says he hopes Nunavut’s land claim organizations end up buying a piece of the new airline. Such an investment may help make airfares more affordable, he said in an interview with Nunatsiaq News.
“If the companies are owned by everyone, I think that’s the only positive thing to do,” he said.
First Air and Canadian North announced on July 7 they had struck an agreement in principle to merge. Makivik started the talks under the new direction of Watt, following his election as president of the Nunavik land-claim organization earlier this year.
But Watt, who has a long history with Makivik, and served as one of its founding presidents before moving on to become Nunavik’s senator, says the idea of Canada’s Inuit organizations collaborating to operate an airline is an old one.
In 1990, “when we first purchased First Air, the whole idea was to become part of Nunavut,” said Watt. “So that idea, it’s not a new idea. It’s a very old idea.”
If the current merger proposal comes to fruition, the new airline would operate under Canadian North’s name, while using First Air’s livery—including the Inuksuk logo emblazoned on the tails of its planes. The new airline would be headquartered in Ottawa. Merger talks are hoped to be complete by the end of 2018.
In 2014, Makivik and the company that then owned Canadian North, Norterra, spent seven months negotiating a merger of the two airlines, but were ultimately unable to reach a deal.
Afterwards, in mid-2015, the two companies struck a code-sharing agreement, which allowed the airlines to share routes. After much public criticism over overbooked flights, poor schedules and waylaid cargo, First Air cancelled this agreement in late 2016.
The new merger plans still must be finalized and approved by regulators. One big question mark, for now, remains over whether Nunavut’s Inuit organizations will get on board, said Watt.
“We need to get a response soon from Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, and the rest of the development corporations on the Nunavut side connected to the land claims money,” said Watt. “I think we need to hear from them soon.”
Nunavut’s air travellers, meanwhile, may wonder if the proposed merger, and subsequent loss of competition, will result in less frequent flights and more pricey airfares.
Watt said it’s too early to discuss details, but he said there’s money to be saved if both airlines stopped competing on small, money-losing routes and instead pooled their resources.
“You’ll probably improve the regularity of flights into the community,” he said. “And we don’t have any intention to raise the airfare. What we’re trying to do is that, down the road, when it becomes more economical, we can reduce the airfare. Now, as you know, it’s very high. And we need to do something about that.
“I think it’s time now for the two airline companies to try to come up with a solution to help each other out, rather than fight each other.”
We all should have seen this coming when CN made a board game called “Canadian Northopoly”.
I wonder what will happen to our Aurora points….
Open up the territory. Make it easier to have a free flow of goods and people. This is not about profit bur rather the advancement of commerce, people and ideas. this restrictive practice is detrimental to the Territory. Dramatically lower fares and cargo rates. Government and organizations should move forward on this crucial issue.
Why cant they make money on their own?
Once again, it’s Nunavummiut who will pay as prices go up due to lack of competition and service decreases. All their promises mean nothing.
Well if the merger goes through, I hope Canadian North gets rid of them small, slow and crappy Dash 8 aircraft’s and start using the new better, bigger and faster ATR-42 500 series planes.
We (Nunavut) must open the skies for more competition in order get better and more efficient services and hopefully cheaper airfares.
But we will see what happens folks
one super airline, one super price, yakks. we screwed. why would charlie watt care? he rides free and his free rides would expand through out nunavut. senior ppl at both airlines laughing all the way to the bank. remember the last bonus of p.a.? 600k smackuroos. wow, why can’t it be me???
Take 3 but why would they succeed this time? Inuit politics will once again get in the way. And it should.
Hope QC won’t fall in this trap.
This is about maximizing profit for makivik and IDC
Oh those calming politician talk words are frightening… “... owned by everyone”.
What happened to being a competitive business and instead going socialist route. Worrisome.
“... probably improve the regularity of flights…” The word “probably” isn’t reassuring.
“... don’t have any intention to raise the airfare.” But gives no proof how airfares will be lowered.
“... down the road, when it becomes more economical, we can reduce the airfare.”
Is “more economical” the beautiful carrot held out in front on a string that never happens?
“...time now for two airlines… rather than fight each other.”
Why? For a monopoly over Nunavut air, making it harder for a new company to start with better service, fares? What happened to all the regional is more strong talk? Competition is good for everyone?
Why has every Inuit Org said zilch on coming Carbon Tax? What will raise airfares (even if fuel is exempt) and everything thus making even harder to buy air
ticket and food.