Get out your ulus: Liberals to spend on country food harvesters
Nutrition North Canada: Finance Minister Morneau announces additional $12.5M per year for five years
Following hints dropped recently by Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the federal government will spend about $12.5 million a year more on Nutrition North Canada over the next five years to help Indigenous hunters, says the federal Finance Department.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau made a vague reference to the change on Wednesday, Nov. 21, in his fall economic update speech in the House of Commons.
In it, he said that his Liberal government has “been working with local residents” to improve Nutrition North to “create better access to affordable food and to make the scheme transparent, effective, and accountable to northerners and other Canadians.”
But the specific details are buried on page 41 of a 158-page backgrounder document released alongside Morneau’s statement.
It says that starting on April 1, 2019, Ottawa will spend $62.6 million more—about $12.5 million a year—over the following five years on Nutrition North Canada, and $10.4 million per year thereafter.
They’ll use the money, following consultations, on “several program changes,” one of which is the creation of a harvesters support grant.
There’s no information on how the harvesters support dollars would be used and doled out, but the federal government does say its purpose is to “help lower the high costs associated with traditional hunting and harvesting activities.”
The federal government also gives no information on the other program changes they’re contemplating.
The harvesters support money is not unexpected. In an interview with The Hill Times published on Oct. 31, LeBlanc said his government has been looking at ways of improving access to country food.
“We are also looking at options to improve access to local country/traditional foods as we support community driven efforts to provide access to the production of sustainable local foods,” LeBlanc said in the Hill Times interview.
In mid-October, LeBlanc told the CBC radio political affairs show The House that the Liberal government was looking at making an announcement on Nutrition North in the “coming weeks,” followed by a later announcement on its financial structure.
Although the federal government audits retailers who use Nutrition North air freight subsidies, some critics have urged the federal government to force retailers to reveal their profit margins and to reveal the real freight rates they negotiate with airlines.
NNC works by providing retailers with per-kilogram subsidies on designated lists of nutritious, mostly perishable foods, and some other items, shipped by air from southern supply centres to northern communities.
It’s available to big entities like North West Co. and Arctic Co-ops Ltd., as well as to numerous southern retailers, such as The Northern Shopper in Ottawa, which prepare food orders for individual northern customers.
Right now, NNC serves 122 Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities located in three territories and six provinces, at a cost of about $80 million a year.
That means the new announcement would increase its cost to more than $92 million a year after April 1, 2019.
The last major change to NNC was announced in July 2016, when the Liberal government expanded the program to 37 additional communities.
Nunavut’s independent MP, Hunter Tootoo, said in a statement that he supports the changes Morneau announced and that he’s “pleased to see progress on a number of issues he has pressed the government on in the House this fall.”
Tootoo also said he likes the federal government’s five-year extension of a mineral exploration tax credit that helps junior exploration firms transfer tax credits to their investors.
“Extension of the 15 per cent tax credit for early stage mineral exploration to March 2024 is welcome news for Nunavut’s mining sector,” Tootoo said.
Another measure that could benefit Nunavut’s mining industry is a new provision that allows companies to get bigger tax write-offs on the depreciation costs of their equipment and machinery.
(9) Comments:
Are you sure that’s caribou ribs? Looks like natsiviniq - seal meat
If this is a freight subsidy for purchased country food and without any kind of regulation, it will put the final nails in the coffin for the Qaminaruaq and Beverly herds as people harvest too much for resale.
Kivalliq Inuit Association and NTI - you now need to regulate the caribou herd in Kivalliq. There is so much resale happening that this will devastate the population….and I was born and raised in the region!! Inuujunga!
I agree with #2 - this will be the beginning of the end for our once great herds. We hear talk from HTOs and GN about concerns with regulated commercial harvests/hunts but absolutely no action on the unregulated slaughter of breeding female caribou.
They typically are the healthiest/fattest caribou and this is what everyone is hunting year round and absolutely slaughtering herds that overwinter on the barrens. It is just a matter of time before the herds crash and then the blame game will begin.
Blame the big bad Government, the big bad outfitters!! Inuit are doing exactly what the whalers and fur traders did in the day and we look at the past in disgust. Look in the mirror boys, you are doing exactly that in the name of greed/profit -
We hear local hunters bragging about making 2-3 thousand dollars on a day hunting trip with no regard for the future of the herd. We should put quotas in place before the herd crashes and then all have no access to caribou meat.
#2 Just what I was thinking. The Qamanirjuaq and Beverly herds cannot sustain 2 regions. It’s bad enough that some hunters do not let the first herd cross before they shoot some. We need to be very careful with the herds if we want our grandchildren to have a healthy diet of country food.
Liberals bought the media - no integrity in media now
$25.5 million extra to nutrition north. While $2.5 million went to housing “asylum seekers” in Toronto hotels for 3 months, August to October. November to January outstanding.
$50 million in June 2018 to Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba for “asylum seekers” housing. Quebec asked for $146 million. Feds wallet is still open as no immediate plan is in place. Just a major UN document agreement Canada can’t wait to sign.
UN’s Global Compact Regular Migration signing will make Canada an open border country. Canada’s borders, sovereignty gone. Gives migrates human-rights to migrate wherever wish. Will this soon make it a human right to hunt caribou? Inuit Orgs silent?
Complain, free speech? Liberals are giving $595 million to media to write favorable stories to shape public pro-Liberal. The government will censor unfavorable stories, reports, comments. UN’s Migrant-Agreement uses the same propaganda insanity for media.
Soon taxes will go through the roof and Nunavut’s food problem worsens.
The sale of caribou coming from Arviat/Rankin area for Baffinmiut is insane. Unfortunately under the lands claims, a beneficiary can sell as much meat to another beneficiary. This needs to be revisited and have a limit put in place as the kivalliq caribou herd simply cannot sustain both kivalliq and Baffin. If nothing is done kivalliq will be the next Baffin with no caribou
Good bye our kivalliq herds. Look what has happened to the once numerous caribou herds of Northern Quebec, the Bathurst and blue nose herds, they went from hundreds of thousands animals to a mere few thousand and they did not have the meat sale pressure on them like ours here in the kivalliq. We also have a lot of mineral exploration and two mines here that has added to stress on the caribou and changing patterns.