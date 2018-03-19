NEWS: Nunavut

Igloolik mould infestation a “grave concern” for Amittuq MLA

MLA says mould is making people sick, minister asks residents to clean it up

BETH BROWN



Igloolik residents are suffering from mould infestation in their homes, Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk says March 14 in the Nunavut legislature. [PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME] Igloolik residents are suffering from mould infestation in their homes, Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk says March 14 in the Nunavut legislature. [PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME]

Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk said his constituents are living in housing units that are “infested with mould,” and he wants to know what the Nunavut government is doing to clean up those units.

“In my constituency of Igloolik there is a family of 13 living in one unit. They believe that they’re getting sick from this mould in the unit,” the MLA, whose constituency includes the community of Hall Beach and a part of Igloolik, told the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation, Lorne Kusugak, March 14 at the Nunavut legislature.

“Some of the family members have been sent out on medevac because of their illness. I am very concerned about it,” he said.

In February, Nunatsiaq News ran a story showing the unit of one young Igloolik family who were also living with severe mould growth.

One of those residents said she was concerned the mould could be causing her young children to get sick.

“In my constituency community of Igloolik there’s a grave concern in regard to mould infestation,” Kaernerk said during question period. “Does the Nunavut Housing Corporation do health inspections in units or do you work with the Department of Health to investigate mould?”

Kaernerk also wanted to know whether the NHC has investigated and reported on the cause of the mould, or if efforts have been made to relocate families who are suffering illness from mould infestation.

Minister Kusugak said that it is staff from the NHC who work to remediate mould in government-owned housing units. Right now, some NHC staff in Nunavut communities are being trained in how to remediate mould, he added.

“We did do a study on the mould, on how they can remediate the mould. We contracted a company to remediate mould. We need to remediate all the mould from the housing units,” he said.

Kusugak could not tell Kaernerk how many units have been vacated due to mould infestation, but he did say, “I know that they have been condemning units for various reasons.”

The minister, who noted that, “mould doesn’t spread overnight,” also asked residents to clean the mould growing in their homes.

“If you see mould and you can clean it up, please clean it up,” he asked, while also acknowledging that some mould can be dangerous.

“There are different strains of mould. Some of them are more dangerous and hazardous than the others. I know that this is a very serious matter,” Kusugak said. “These are issues that we have to deal with. Each local housing association is working hard to deal with this issue.”

He said staff at the housing authority are able to show residents how to clean up mould.

“The local housing organizations and the tenants have to work together to move forward,” he said.