Kugluktuk re-elects incumbent mayor in rescheduled election
Ryan Nivingalok elected to a second term March 5
Voters in Kugluktuk re-elected mayor Ryan Nivingalok to a second term earlier this week.
All of Nunavut’s communities, apart from Iqaluit, hosted municipal elections Dec. 11.
But in Kugluktuk, the polls were closed mid-day after the Office of the Languages Commissioner of Nunavut intervened.
The office had received a complaint for a resident a few days earlier, alleging the election material put out by the hamlet was printed only in English and not Inuuinaqtun, the Inuktut dialect spoken in the Kitikmeot community.
It took the hamlet a few months to translate its material and re-open the nomination period.
On March 5, incumbent mayor Nivingalok won his second term easily with 174 votes, ahead of candidate Valerie Miyok, who finished with 93 votes and Philip Evaglok, with 16.
Kugluktuk voters also elected four new council members: Miranda Atatahak, Larry Adjun, Nadene McMenemy and Danny Zita.
Voter turnout was low at 36 per cent.
Nunavut hamlets have typically held staggered council elections each year. But legislation passed last year by Nunavut MLAs will set fixed election dates for hamlets and other elected bodies in the territories.
That means that starting in 2019, all municipalities will hold elections on the same day, the fourth Monday of October.
(8) Comments:
Get your facts straight Nunatsiaq. First the hamlet did have election ballots in both languages. I was here and voted. Both times. Due to the language commissioners intervention Elections Nunavut stated that Kugluktuk had to re start the nomination process from the beginning. This is what took so long, not the fact that they needed to translate for so long. Nunatsiaq please check facts before reporting! maybe get a statement from Election Nunavut!
Congrats to Ryan and the new councillors
Probably low voter numbers because of the changed dates more people turned out the first time…..
I was the source of all this situation. I complained to the language commish in december, she is my cousin. She believed me and stopped the election. I did this to get back at the sao who fired me with cause a few years ago. So I ran for council in this election to try get him fired but came in last place. Ah well, at least July 1 is getting close.
Nunatsiaq should do an article on commenter #4.
Well Rpa if you are who you claim to be, your credibility just went all to hell in a hand basket. No one in Nunavut is going to take you seriously any more. Don’t waste your money or that of any one else running in any election in future.
ultimately, the issue in the 1st election was that the SAO ordered the ballots get destroyed and stopped election mid day in the election, he didn’t check fist with CGS to see what actually had to be done after the lang comm called.
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/65674language_complains_shuts_down_english-only_election_in_nunavut_hamlet/
#4 - Related or not, do not ever think that I would have supported your personal vendetta against the SAO. I did not act on the complaint because you are my cousin, nor did I believe you because you were my cousin. You provided a legitimate complaint to the Languages Commissioner’s office, I acted on the best course of action based on the facts, and in accordance within the realm of my authority as the Languages Commissioner. One fact I want to get straight, the ballots and any other election notice was not translated into Inuinnaqtun until the SAO received notice of the complaint. That was rectified in mid election mode. Therefore, some of you said the ballots were translated.
Now, I hear from your own words, the only reason why you complained was to get back at the SAO and not because you were concerned about the lack of Inuinnaqtun translations. Here I thought, for once, someone is fighting for the Inuinnaqtun language.
RPA - I am thoroughly disappointed.