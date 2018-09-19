Legalized gambling beef threatens Sanikiluaq’s daycare
Nunavut hamlet cancels 20-year-old daycare’s bingo, Nevada licences
The Najuqsivik Daycare in Sanikiluaq, which serves dozens of families in the community, is now threatened with closure following a recent decision by the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq to cancel bingo and Nevada licences they had issued to Najuqsivik this past June.
“Our bingos are our main source of income. Without our bingo, daycare will eventually close. We have enough cash on hand to operate for several months but the cancellation of our lottery licence has caused a financial crisis,” said a source on the daycare’s board who did not want their name published for fear of retribution.
After granting Nevada ticket and Saturday evening bingo licences to Najuqsivik this past June, the hamlet did an about-face three weeks ago.
A letter signed on Aug. 30 by Sanikiluaq’s senior administrative officer, Michael Rowan, told the daycare group those licences are now revoked.
That’s because of three breaches of the hamlet’s lottery bylaw committed between January and June 2018, Rowan’s letter alleged.
Rowan also told Najuqsivik the hamlet is imposing fines on Najuqsivik totalling $5,000. But those fines have since been cancelled, Rowan told Nunatsiaq News.
“The daycare society does provide a service to the community,” he said.
At the same time, the hamlet, whose committees run their own bingos under the hamlet’s licence, in competition with Najuqsivik, won’t budge from its position.
“The daycare society is funded through the Department of Education, I believe. It is not funded exclusively through bingo, nor should it be,” Rowan said.
“There is funding they can go after. It’s really not that hard to make a proposal and there is funding out there,” he said.
GN won’t intervene
As for the Government of Nunavut, its officials don’t seem worried about the potential loss of a daycare in one of the poorest communities in the territory.
The GN’s consumer affairs division, a unit within the Department of Community and Government Services, is supposed to be responsible for regulating forms of legal gambling in Nunavut, such as bingos, Nevada tickets, raffles and lotteries.
But because Sanikiluaq is one of 12 Nunavut hamlets allowed to regulate lotteries on their own, under local bylaws, the GN is staying clear of the entire mess.
This likely means Najuqsivik’s complaints to the GN are falling on deaf ears.
In a letter dated this past Sept. 6, Najuqsivik demanded the GN overturn the hamlet’s decision, alleging Rowan has committed an “abuse of power.”
They also demand Sanikiluaq’s authority to regulate bingos be removed.
And the hamlet has grabbed the highly coveted Saturday evening bingo time slot for itself, and is pushing the daycare to run bingos on Monday and Wednesday evenings, when volunteers are hard to find, especially on Wednesdays, which are church nights, Najuqsivik alleges.
Hamlet faced allegations about its own bingos
Najuqsivik also said the hamlet itself has been guilty of breaching its own lottery bylaw.
In November 2017, the daycare society complained to consumer affairs, making multiple allegations.
On that issue, a GN spokesperson claimed that Najuqsivik and the hamlet are working out their differences.
“The Hamlet of Sanikiluaq was advised they must operate their lottery licencing as per their bylaw. It is understood that the organization in question and the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq are working to resolve the issues that have been presented,” Jodi Durdle Awa, a CGS spokesperson, said in response to a question posed by Nunatsiaq News.
But otherwise, the GN says the hamlet can do what it wants.
“The municipal governments issue lottery licences, establish their own regulations, through their bylaw process and do not have to use the regulations of the territorial government.”
She also said the GN does not provide legal advice to hamlets on lottery regulation.
“Municipal governments may contact their own legal representatives for legal advice,” Durdle Awa said.
In the other 13 communities, including Iqaluit, consumer affairs still issues lottery licences.
For its part, the Najuqsivik daycare group says the hamlet’s decision to revoke their licence is based on false allegations.
“We excel at completing required paperwork and do not suffer from thefts.… It’s insulting, to say the least, when daycare is accused of wrongdoing when we actually are models of excellence,” said another source on the board who did not want to be identified due to fear of retribution from their employer.
A letter signed by Annesie Appaqaq, the chair of Najuqsivik’s board, said past senior administrative officers in Sanikiluaq had asked Najuqsivik to provide training to hamlet recreation staff on how to run bingos.
Do bingos hurt poor people?
Rowan said, however, that the use of bingos and lotteries may hurt the poor more than any other group.
“There is an ethical argument that’s been made in the past that those who use bingo are the ones that are hurt, people below the poverty line or the working poor or on income assistance … they’re using grocery money, they’re using diaper money.”
When asked if that ethical argument applies also to the numerous bingos run by the hamlet under its own licence, Rowan said “it’s acknowledged but it’s not acted on.”
Sanikiluaq, with a 2016 population of about 900, is one of Nunavut’s hard-luck, have-not communities, with a labour force participation rate of only 53.6 per cent and an unemployment rate of 28.3 per cent, Statistics Canada’s 2016 census profile says.
That means the number of people in Sanikiluaq aged 15 to 64 who held jobs in 2016, 215 people, is smaller than the total number of those who have stopped looking for jobs and have dropped out of the labour force: 255 people. Another 85 people were still in the labour force, but had no jobs, StatCan’s 2016 census profile says.
And the median after-tax annual income is only $17,856, with a big disparity between men and women: for men the after-tax median income is only $9,472, but for women, it’s $25,549.
Most Sanikiluaq families who use the daycare, such as teen parents attending school, get daycare for free, though a few clients pay $25 a day.
It’s not clear how much annual revenue the daycare needs to operate.
But financial statements attached to its last bingo and Nevada licence applications show that in the first six months of 2018, Najuqsivik took in $82,215.39 from Nevada tickets and $38,362.08 from bingos.
The daycare, founded in 1998, operates out of its own building beside Paatsaali High School.
Najuqsivik provides licensed daycare spaces for 16 pre-school children and four infants. A separate infant centre offers six spaces for pre-schoolers and six spaces for infants.
Letter from Najuqsivik Dayc… by on Scribd
(7) Comments:
Been seeing this for the past 3 weeks, it was post on Sanikiluaq announcements, things got ugly to the point where the teachers got involved and got everyone to go against each other, I mean come on! I thought teachers came to sani to teach, they didn’t come to sani to gamble and go haywire.
It’s been really ugly when this bingo problem started. So ugly that Sanikiluaq members started fighting and created another * Sanikiluaq announcements * on Facebook, that’s how it got ugly.
They said daycare was going to
Close but it hasn’t so I don’t see it as a * crisis * as they say.
Plus daycare is not a gambling place, it’s a place where parents can drop off their kids. It’s a DAYCARE not a casino.
Do a chase the ace.
Aren’t these the same people that run your towns? They should be in support of generating income by any means possible in support of the town. You cut a source of economical growth and you see a lot go wrong.
You cut education for children, and you even see more cons.
I see no pros in his from either side. If the daycares main source for income is bingo, there was something wrong in the very beginning.
How did the hamlet even allow this to happen in the first place?
What are the people doing about it?
Are elected officials from the hamlet offering any support to the daycare other than questioning if revoking the gambling permit was a bad idea?
All rhetorical questions. Terrible leadership within the hamlet and terrible way to fund a daycare. It shouldn’t have even gone this far.
Legally, if you do not gamble out a pot more than 999$ in Canada, you do not need said lisence. It isn’t a good idea, but if it buys your children sometime, LOOPHOLE.
Sooo, you have a municipal government that is in the biz of running bingos cancelling the license of another community bingo operator on what appear to be shaky grounds at best and based upon even more questionable motives. Obviously the phrases “conflict of interest”, “administrative double standards” and “abuse of power” mean nothing to the people running Sanikiluaq! The SAO claims that bingos are a detriment to the community’s poor however that assessment seems only to apply to the daycare’s bingos and not the hamlet’s .... GIMME A BREAK!
This is good for the Daycare and Sani.. The daycare will survive and become stronger from this, also the new income for the daycare will be from OUTSIDE the community.
For years daycare has provided major donations to the community like paying for Christmas games, food baskets to needy, free sneakers to all students and free school pictures for all students, clothing and much much more. They even paid to install white boards in the elementary school ($50,000) to cut down on chalk dust.
These are the things that will be lost with the loss of their bingo. They don’t need bingo to stay open. All they need to do is charge more and pay their employees less. Not great for the community but they can stay in business.
The real question is why does the hamlet need 4 bingos a week? Why do they need all that money? Is it even healthy to allow that much gambling? And why does hamlet council allow this to continue? Why do they allow their employee to tell lies about the daycare?
Yes –it’s embarrassing that Sanikiluaq’s hamlet has done everything possible to throw up obstacles, instead of actively supporting the daycares. That’s what is embarrassing. If it takes the announcement’s page to make the community aware of all of this, so be it. A monopoly by the Hamlet= Pure greed. The Daycare’s financial records are solid- the Hamlet’s are very questionable. How much is the Hamlet in the hole -last year it was over a million. The hamlet is corrupt.
Posts on the announcement page was posted by various people in the community- students who have their children in daycare, voluntary board members of Najuqsivik, school staff, people who’d benefited for childcare in the past.
A hamlet employee (admin. for that particular site), turned off comments on posts raising concerns & questions about the daycare’s survival, & which questioned the actions & motives of the Hamlet. Posts were removed, & people were kicked out of the group for any comments not supporting the Hamlet