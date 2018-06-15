New Nunavut premier shuffles cabinet
Former premier Paul Okalik no longer in charge of devolution
At the end of a tumultuous week, Premier Joe Savikataaq announced changes to executive council portfolios late Friday, less than 24 hours after he took over as premier from Aggu MLA Paul Quassa.
The changes mean David Akeeagok, MLA for Quttiktuq, is the new deputy premier and minister of economic development and transportation.
George Hickes, MLA for Iqaluit-Tasiluk, who returned to cabinet yesterday, is the new minister of finance, a portfolio formerly held by Akeeagok.
Jeannie Ehaloak is the new minister of environment, in addition to her current portfolios, which include justice and the Qulliq Energy Corp.
But former Nunavut premier Paul Okalik’s appointment as chief negotiator for devolution “is no longer in effect,” a news release on the cabinet appointments said.
Okalik had started that job only earlier this week.
A replacement will be appointed at a later date, the release said.
“I understand the uncertainty that has transpired over the last week and I want to tell my fellow Nunavummiut that this cabinet is focused on ensuring strong, healthy and successful partnerships and outcomes,” Savikataaq said.
“Turaaqtavut lays out the foundation of our government’s work, and these appointments today will certainly embolden our steps, and help us as we move ahead, towards a better future for our territory.”
These changes take effect immediately, the release said.
Why is Jeannie Ehaloak taking on another role as Minister of Environment when she couldn’t even make progress as a Mayor of her town? Unbelievable.. We hope she has leant how to do her homework these past 7 months!
Not the best start.
Both the Akeeagok and the Okalik demotions look like people have been removed from positions based more on politics and less on competencies. Those two would to contribute in those positions. Smart people with knowledge and skills - now they are moved on. It is Nunavut that loses when we refuse to use the talent we have.
Good that Joe has continued with the mandate.
Waiting to hear how Executive will implement the concerns from members when they removed Quassa. Maybe a new executive travel policy? Was it that simple? Does not seem likely.
Okalik has conflict of interest anyways isn’t he working for WWF, major conflict in my 👀 eyes.
#2
David had to be moved to give the number 2 job to George. After all, he earned the Finance job by orchestrating Paul’s departure. Besides, David was made Deputy Premier.
As for the other Paul, perhaps Joe realizes that the Devolution offers nothing to the GN at this time.
As for refusing to use talent, has that not been the history of Nunavut?
There’s an Inuk surgeon in Ottawa, but none in Nunavut. There’s an Inuk in Nunavut who graduated from Harvard, but the GN has nothing for him. Years ago I met doctor who was working in Nunavut as…..... a nannie!
Very nicely done. Good choices and I hope the departments react appropriately. This executive council has gone back to community focus and I am happy to see these changes.