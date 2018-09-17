Northwestel introduces faster, cheaper internet in Nunavut
Tamarmik Nunaliit triples internet speed, doubles monthly data cap for residential customers
Northwestel is offering faster, more affordable internet services in Iqaluit, starting Oct. 1.
The company announced its new broadband internet service, Tamarmik Nunaliit, at a sealskin-ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. In English, the name means “every community.”
The service should be available to every Nunavut community by the end of 2019, the company said.
Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Community and Government Services Minister Lorne Kusugak attended Monday’s ceremony. As well, Alianait representatives arranged a drum-dancing performance for the event.
Currently, the fastest internet connection the company offers is five megabits per second, for $179.95 per month. That package will still be available, but its cost will drop to $80 a month.
The new, faster internet package will offer speeds of 15 megabits per second, for $129.95 a month.
The new packages will also double the limits for monthly data usage. There will now be an option for a monthly cap of 100 GB.
Details of the new plans are available on Northwestel’s website.
With $49.9 million in funding from the Government of Canada, Northwestel is building new satellite stations and network hubs in each of Nunavut’s 25 communities.
The new Ka-band satellite connects to a satellite network that will provide up to 20 times the internet capacity to communities in Nunavut.
As well, the company is preparing to offer 4G LTE wireless service in all 25 Nunavut communities by the end of 2019.
“I think it will have a lot of great benefits for people living in Iqaluit and all across Nunavut,” Matt Wallace, manager of external communications at Northwestel, said in a phone interview on Monday.
Northwestel’s competitor, SSI Micro, operator of the Qiniq network, has already started offering wireless voice and data service across Nunavut, and now reaches 15 communities as SSI Micro continues to roll out the service.
Iqaluit residents can pre-order their services from Northwestel at the Iqaluit trade show this week, the company said.
(8) Comments:
This money should have been invested in Fiber optic cable instead
We could have had fiber optic service across the north years ago if the government would have given Quintillion’s arctic fiber project the money instead.
That is the best they can %&*#ing come up with? So $&i#y!
Slightly faster ways to burn through slightly larger caps and faster ways to bill overage fees.
We’re still prisoners.
I hope we pay all the same prices!!!!!! If not its really BS.
I did a quick calculation, and not worth the transfer to Northwestel. Our household uses on the average 200 gigs a month, yes higher end of fee for internet through xplorenet.
if I was to do that with Northwestel that translates to 129 plus landline fee installation fee and 100g over usage, that would bring my monthly internet bell well over 500 dollars each month (does not actually shows as a basic need when most will be reaching 100 gigs within a week to 2 weeks each month). I would have thought if Feds gave them 50 million dollars to improve internet they can have comparable internet packages as the rest of Canada. This was a bad investment on behalf of Canada, just a money grab from Northwestel and just another legalized robbery of the Northerners.
Highers speeds will only faster times of reaching the monthly limits.
They should have given the money to Explorenet to improve their existing service in the north.
Commenters 1-6
Grow up and be happy for a change. From no internet to dial-up, from dial up to DSL and Satellite Internet, from small high priced packages to more comfortable packages, the Internet in the north has come a long way. There are limitations to the infrastructure available in the north and take it step by step. Fiber is on its way, maybe take the time and ready the news and not just bitch on NN. Non justified comments based on a childish thinking process does not improve anything, it just poisons more people. Idiots….
Faster internet available Oct 1 .......well maybe Dec 1, nwtel only does about 2-3 installs per day in between coffee breaks so they’re already backed up a few months