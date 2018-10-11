Nunavik community coping with high number of suicides, grief
"What are we not doing enough of to prevent this?"
Residents of Puvirnituq say they are struggling with the significant loss of community members who have died by suicide this year.
Over the last few weeks alone, the community has buried four young people who died by suicide—the youngest being just 12 years old.
The region’s health and education authorities have sent in additional social services and support, while the Northern Village has opted to shut down local retail beer and wine sales for the month.
But Puvirnituq residents say it’s not enough to address what’s become a public health emergency, in a community that’s seen 10 suicides since the beginning of 2018.
“What are we doing? What are we not doing enough [of] to prevent this?” one woman posted to Facebook.
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said it continues to support suicide prevention initiatives, but would not speak to the recent cluster of suicides.
“[The health board] is in constant communication with [Puvirnituq’s] Inuulitsivik Health Centre,” the health board said in an email, “and according to their wishes, supports had been provided through its employee assistance program, a suicidal specialized resource and an additional social worker.”
Puvirnituq municipal councillor Muncy Novalinga said it’s been difficult to lose so many young people in just a few short weeks.
As one of the few Nunavik communities where residents can buy beer and wine locally, councillors opted for a few weeks to shut down those sales, which have been linked to abuse and violence in the village of about 1,800.
“We are receiving help,” he said. “We plan to work on our issues throughout the month of October.”
But the number of suicides the community has seen this year alone signals a crisis.
In the most recent five-year period for which statistics are available, between 2012 and 2016, Nunavik saw an average of 10 suicides per year, region-wide.
Puvirnituq has not seen this number of deaths by suicide since the 1990s. In one exceptionally tragic year, 1992, there were 16 suicides reported in the Hudson coast community.
In recent years, Nunavik health authorities have moved much of the region’s suicide prevention work back into the hands of Inuit, through its regional suicide prevention committee.
This is the fourth year the committee is hosting Puttautiit, Nunavik’ suicide prevention and healing conference, which will be held in Kangiqsujuaq this year on Oct. 22 to Oct. 26.
This year’s conference theme is Generations Standing Together, which will address the impacts of trauma, grieving and healing and the Inuit cultural identity.
The scheduled speakers include First Nations therapist Dennis Windigo, Maori cultural teacher Ray Totorewa and Nunavik elders Annie Nulukie, Eva Deer and Annie Tertiluk.
Nunavik communities can each send four delegates to attend Puttautiit; the communities of Kuujjuaraapik, Umiujaq, Akulivik, Ivujivik and Tasiujaq have yet to register for the conference.
If you are in need of support or have thoughts of suicide, there are a number of toll-free numbers you can call to speak to someone:
• Kamatsiaqtut Help Line 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English)
• Residential school crisis line 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)
• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 (English, French)
• 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec (French)
• First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 1-855-242-3310.
(14) Comments:
Youth at school need help from bullies who shame, intimidate, becoming ruthless towards their peers. Parents need to deal with this together, those who have been bullying range from very young to very old. Counselling can only do so much and our communities should have bold & down to earth look at ourselves to help each other.
I agree with you # 1 totally!! Our children target other children at schools and the most shocking and scary is that some Inuttitut teachers even bully their own students for example: some teacher would shame and dislike what a student is wearing and then she would yell at her or him. KSB committees would not do anything about it, for sure they are definitely part of players! This is happening here in Puvirnituq! Teachers should be confronted and they should never have to behave like this! It’s getting too dangerous for our children!!!!
As long as there are no psychologists for those children with psychological illness.
As long as the high school curriculum offers readings which glorify suicide.
As long as the language of the “Residential School” curriculum offers only hopelessness.
As long as we expect our grade 8 and grade 9 students to be making career choices.
As long as kids are made to feel anxious about the state of our world.
As long as families don’t communicate.
The cycle will not end until these things are addressed.
Not everyone is comfortable talking about their feelings. There is the option to write, sing, create their feelings. Text a sad face emoji to someone. Draw a sad face on a piece of paper. This powerful gesture can start the dialogue.
Asking for help should not be a stigma.
All sorts of things are taking place inside people’s houses (drunkenness, sexual activities, multi- partners, children with unknowns fathers, feeling ashamed of where they came from, violence, indifference, incest)
And all the child sexual abuse from the past not being dealt with.
Take a good look when you go to the cemetery. What happened to all these people??
People trying to have fun without thinking of their poor children. Wake up!!!
Grandfather, You are right, I have had many counselling sessions with young men and older men. most of them have been bullied in school, and that is one of my questions at every counselling sessions. Bulling in school is one of the highest and most unaddressed issues that is not dealt with for the youth in the Northern communities.
Noel Kaludjak
Counsellor
Extra social workers only work at the school. More than half the ones that died aren’t even in school. Removing beer and wine sales hasn’t changed much by the looks of Facebook. Dealing with several friends on a daily basis that are threatening to commit suicide. It isn’t caused by alcoholism. It’s caused by the lack of resources for mental health throughout the years. Time has caught up.
Many relevant and important comments, it is time to take a long hard look and our organizations, the healthcare system , the governance structures, there are initiatives in other countries and First Nationsthat could inspire us but we are embedded in nepotism , neo colonialism, those in power have no vision, there is no participation by the population,the solutions are local with the help of outsiders but engaging as equals
ITN
Try getting in their face and getting really mad.
Kids see adults scared sh*tless to address suicide, what does that tell them? That adults are cowards and don’t want to deal with it, so won’t be of any help.
Inuit Survival Values are totally against suicide, but do the young people even know this? No they do not, because no one has had the courage to tell them about these values and to think like an Inuk.
Stop shrinking in the corner and get in their face and make these points, if you want these kids to live!
Inuit has long been in touch with its culture. First missionaries brought true comfort of its teachings to inuit. Just follow our culture to reconnect to our past. Stay in touch with our past can will be a road to better life.
The majority of Puvirnitumiut suffer from the actions taken by the CNV, no beer & wine sales locally for a month, we are not all trouble makers. The orders from Montreal that the CNV approves are the main reason why people bootleg 40 percent liquor and people get violent from consuming the hard liquor. Mishandling of our royalty monies from the mines is very evident also, some of the councillors continue to bully us, time to replace them
to community member, how dare you post thing like this, if you are not the trouble maker why not help your community cope with the tragic and stay sober for a month and see how the community is feeling, probably the kids are sleeping more with peace and the elders less worrying,
#‘s 1 & 2.
I agree with you very much, and although I do not know you at all, you
have described my young life perfectly.
Too many people blame other races for their problems, we have to be
honest with ourselves.
10 deaths so far this year in a community of 1,800 is a rate of 555 per 100,000, or 50 times the national average. If this were happening anywhere else in Canada, there would be a national outcry followed by action. This is not something the community needs to or can fix alone.
I am sure there are many people in the community who are doing all they can to help. Thank you!