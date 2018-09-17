Nunavik housing agency hopes for no evictions in 2018
Final notices to go out to 80 non-paying social-housing tenants this week
KUUJJUAQ—The Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau says its goal is to help tenants pay what they can in rent, rather than evict any non-payers from social housing this year.
Nunavik’s social housing corporation faces millions of dollars in arrears from unpaid rent, but opted not to evict tenants in 2017.
This year, the KMHB launched its Pay Your Rent campaign, which sends staff to tenants’ homes to help them make payment arrangements.
After Quebec’s rental board heard the cases of about 400 Nunavik social housing tenants this past summer, the KMHB has whittled down its list of possible evictions to 80, for which notices which will be sent out next week.
From the original list of non-payers, the KMHB’s board of directors removed elders and young families; the names that remained are tenants with jobs and the ability to pay, said KMHB’s assistant director, Patrick Miron.
“But even though we’ve selected 80 people to receive eviction notices, we will be going to those tenants to try and make payment arrangements,” he said.
“The objective is to have people in the community pay their rent. The objective is not to evict people.”
Once Quebec’s Régie du logement, or rental board, sent out its first notices to non-paying tenants this past spring, the KMHB staff launched a tour to each of the communities to meet with those tenants.
The KMHB’s community relations coordinator, Sonia Gosselin Alaku, said that by July, the vast majority of tenants who had received notices had made some sort rent payment.
“We know it paid off to visit them,” she said.
The remaining tenants would have been called to appear at rental board hearings held in each community over the summer—the first time the Quebec body has visited Nunavik in several years.
Gosselin Alaku called the hearings “emotional” as Nunavimmiut explained the different challenges they face keeping up with their payments.
Evictions have been controversial across the region. Nunavimmiut have complained that forcing people out of their homes leaves them homeless in a region with a housing shortage.
But paying tenants have also complained that too many non-paying renters get off with no consequences.
The KMHB’s arrears sat at $17.8 million in 2015, though the agency hasn’t released an updated figure since then.
The last time the KMHB carried out evictions, in 2016, roughly 20 households were evicted.
The eviction notices sent out by the rental board will indicate how tenants can make a last-minute payment or arrangement before the bailiff arrives. Typically, that final notice gives tenants a five-day warning before eviction.
Nunavimmiut who have received that notice can still reach the reach the KMHB to make payment arrangements at (819) 964-2000 extension 257 or by email at sgosselin@omhkativikmhb.qc.ca.
The never ending social housing system. Evictions? Pay your rent? Forget it. Way too entrenched. Of course if one had earned the money for a down payment, gone to the bank for a mortgage then it would be a different story. For some strange reason people have a higher vested interest at that point. And you can forget about that to.
I see a lot of fellow locals that have rent arrears , but seems to have no problem walking out of the co-op with beer or bingo on Tuesdays and thursdays
It took me almost 20 yrs to pay off my debts. Discipline, spending cuts in almost every possible way, more discipline, budget planning, helping others at minimum responsible way, but it hard and sometimes very hard but I knew what it is to be debt free and yes it is so good to remove a burden especially debt burden. Anybody can live a debt free life & and it involves many choices that some can be painful but the effort is worth the hard work. Believe me if i did it, so can you. No excuses necessary.
I paid my rent faithfully, then I stopped paying about 5 years ago because I said ” why should I be the fool “.
I put my rent money in the bank at 3% interest. I am an Inuk but I am
not stupid.
I just might give that a try Cambridge Bay renter
So many people lost their homes because after they had paid for them
they borrowed lots of money from the bank, and did not pay the bank
back.
Then they got kicked out, their own fault.