Nunavik man charged with first-degree murder in teen’s death

Robert Adams, 19, stabbed to death March 19

March 21, 2018 - 4:30 pm

A 31-year-old Nunavik man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a teen.

On March 19, 19-year-old Robert Adams was stabbed to death in his home community of Kangiqsujuaq, the Sûreté du Québec provincial police said in an email to Nunatsiaq News.

The following day, SQ investigators flew to the Hudson Strait community of 700 to investigate the incident.

Matteusie Kamugaaluk, 31, of Kangiqsujuaq has been charged with Adams’ first-degree murder.

Kamugaaluk made his first appearance in court March 21 in Amos, Que.