Nunavut bill proposes limits on sale and use of cannabis
Bill 7, the Cannabis Act, will put sales into the hands of a new Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission
Expect to hear more about Bill 7, the Cannabis Act, during the spring sitting of Nunavut’s legislative assembly now underway in Iqaluit.
The bill, which provides for the regulation of cannabis in Nunavut, follows the proposed legalization of non-medical cannabis, sometimes known as uyaraq (stone) in Inuktitut, that’s now being contemplated by Parliament to control the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis in Canada.
Bill 7, which you can now find on the assembly’s website, would introduce regulations and prohibitions beyond the federal government’s Bill C-45 on cannabis legislation.
Perhaps most notably, the bill, heading into the legislature’s committee of the whole for review, says you won’t be able to grow your own pot in Nunavut.
Ottawa’s Bill C-45 would allow residents to grow up to four cannabis plants per home. But Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson, among others, has called for a ban of grow-ops in Nunavut homes, particularly public housing, due to fire and mould risks.
Nunavut’s cannabis bill also calls for a new Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission to sell cannabis, with the profits for cannabis sales to be split, on a 75-25 basis, with the federal government. At first, cannabis would only be sold online and delivered by mail.
A network of licensed establishments, like stores and lounges, could eventually sell cannabis in Nunavut, but the government has said no physical location is planned to open in 2018.
Nunavut’s bill would require community consultations to take place before opening a cannabis store or lounge.
The bill also sets up an inspection, search and seizure regime for cannabis.
You will only be able to import cannabis into Nunavut if it’s part of your personal belongings when travelling to Nunavut, and up to the amount of cannabis that Canadians will be lawfully allowed to possess in a public place, which is about 30 grams.
Bill 7 also weighs in on consent.
This means you won’t be able to give anyone cannabis without their knowledge or consent or sell or give cannabis to another person “who does not know and could not reasonably know it is cannabis or apply cannabis onto or into any part of another person’s body without consent.”
You won’t be able to provide cannabis to an intoxicated person.
As well, you won’t be able to provide cannabis or a cannabis accessory, such as “rolling papers or wraps, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs and vaporizers,” to a minor.
If you want to smoke cannabis, you will have to stay away from hospitals or other health facilities, schools, stores, playgrounds, day care centres, arenas, community halls, public events, and away from the entrances and exits of buildings.
You may not even be able to smoke weed at home if it “results in, or could reasonably be expected to result in, smoke or vapour entering and being detectable by smell or sight” in someone else’s home.
Bill 7 also amends the Condominium Act and the Residential Tenancies Act with respect to smoking, the Motor Vehicles Act to provide for the suspension of driver’s licences in cases of drug impaired driving, and the Tobacco Control Act to provide for increased restrictions on public smoking.
The groundwork for the legislation was laid down in Bill 3, the Cannabis Statutes Amendment Act.
As a result of this bill, the smoking of cannabis will be banned from the same public places where smoking tobacco is currently forbidden, and any cannabis transported in a motor vehicle must be either out of reach or in a sealed container.
The bill also gives police officers the power to conduct searches, without warrants, of any motor vehicles they have good reason to believe hold cannabis, and similar reasonable grounds to suspect that evidence would be destroyed if they waited for a warrant.
Police may similarly search without a warrant any person inside such a vehicle.
The bill amends other existing laws: The Cities, Towns and Villages Act; the Motor Vehicles Act; the Liquor Act; the Marriage Act; the Pharmacy Act and the Tobacco Control Act. The bill will come into effect the same day as the federal Cannabis Act.
(12) Comments:
Why, why, why. Why does our government always make it harder, it’s like prohibition, you make people want it more. Again they are saying, let me hold your hand and show you what is best for you-don’t make up your own mind you childish resident. Why can’t we grow our own if we live in our own private house!
happy days are coming, no more hunger!!!!
“The bill also gives police officers the power to conduct searches, without warrants.”
“Police may similarly search without a warrant any person inside such a vehicle.”
Wow! Unreal. E-mail or CALL your MLA TODAY.
http://www.assembly.nu.ca/members/mla
then click their photo and it will show you their contact numbers and email.
Even if you don’t smoke, this still means you can be searched without a warrant. So what if you have nothing to hide. Think
Don’t forget MLA’s recently voted in a Property forfeiture bill.
Where police can immediately take your property car, atv, house, then Government can legaly sell it. You don’t even need to be charged with a crime. This is opposite of the Crown must prove you guilty.
Instead with property forfeiture , it is up to you to prove at high costs your innocence or police error or rights violated. A lawyer is not appointed if you cannot afford one. Bingo! Government cashes in on your property.
See how they can work together? Frightening.
Get some sour cream and onion chips with some dip, man, some beef jerky, some peanut butter. Get some Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars, a whole lot, make sure chocolate, gotta have chocolate, man. Some popcorn, red popcorn, graham crackers, graham crackers with marshmallows, the little marshmallows and little chocolate bars and we can make s’mores, man. Also, celery, grape jelly, Cap’n Crunch with the little Crunch berries, pizzas. We need two big pizzas, man, everything on ‘em, with water, whole lotta water, and Funyons.
Non-pot smokers creating laws for smokers.
The only problems I have with the new bill is the fact we won’t be able to grow our own weed? What if I want to grow weed to save money? What if I build a little greenhouse?
Ofcourse, the GN shits all over this historic time in Canada when people will no longer be afraid of going to jail for petty charges.
Pot smoker for the past 20 years.
Ya, ya…dazed out sleepy folk in the north stoned on high grade for months on end. Psychotic behaviour in the dark waiting for a real life.
#3 you are right. Where did Nazi Germany and Communists Russia started in their war against and control of their citizens? Guess what, no rights for the people once searches start without consequences and no regard for peoples’ rights under the Constitution.
At first, cannabis would only be sold online and delivered by mail…
Mail goes through so many hands freight/ trucks/ airplanes/local delivery. Unless they use tear proof bags like banks have good luck in getting your pot.Post offices will need to beef up security to keep the pot safe. Most post offices in Nunavut are in 3 rd party locations like co-ops/ hamlets/ northern…and I thought Canada Post will not legally deliver drugs. They already try to stop cigarettes/booze being shipped by mail.
Also beware, some shady people who work in the post offices might like to steal your weed too.
# 3
Absolutely correct the very thought of illegal stops and warrant less of person,vehicle or home is soooooo against the law. These MLAs that are proposing this had better remover who pays the majority of their salaries and funds their govt. Canada and it’s govt will never let this stand and it very naive or ignorant to try. If anyone can find Hunter Toto have earn his pay for once and bring this miscarriage of justice up in the HOC.
#4 love the reference, you made my day.
I’ll be letting my MP (in the south obviously) know that the GN is going to enshrine warrantless search and seizure in legislature.