Nunavut community continues crackdown on ATV mayhem
Rankin Inlet bylaw officials and RCMP hand out tickets, seize ATVs
Rankin Inlet’s bylaw officers are continuing their efforts to make all-terrain vehicle drivers—especially the young ones—slow down and comply with the law.
And lately they’ve begun to receive more support from the RCMP.
Two weekends ago, Rankin Inlet’s bylaw officers were “very busy,” as they worked with RCMP officers to crack down on daredevil ATV drivers, said Mark Wyatt, the hamlet’s fire chief, in a post on the Rankin Inlet Facebook news page.
During that weekend alone, three ATVs were seized and many fines and charges were laid for offences such as reckless driving, not wearing a helmet, underage driving, running away from bylaw and law enforcement officers, driving without registration or insurance, lack of headlights, too many people on an ATV, and impaired driving, Wyatt said.
“This type of enforcement will continue as we put the safety of our community first. For those drivers who continue to ignore the rules of the road and think it’s ‘fun’ to run from bylaw, trust me, it will not be fun when you are caught.”
“The ATVs will remain locked up until the fines are paid,” Wyatt told the community of about 3,000.
Many in Rankin Inlet chimed in on social media to support the crackdown.
“They think it’s fun driving recklessly and cutting people off, blowing off stop signs, and cutting through short cuts, also fleeing from the law enforcers,” said one woman.
“But is it fun when you injure someone? When you injure yourself? What about if you cause someone’s death? Or even your own death? Is it fun thinking about that? Is it fun when you make parents worry about their children playing out? Is it fun when you make people scared to walk from place to place? Is it fun to make Rankin feel unsafe? Is it fun making someone’s job harder? “
Another person wondered why parents let young people go out and drive their ATVs recklessly.
And some suggested the community needs to put up billboards and signs to remind everyone about the law.
Since last year, Rankin Inlet has started to enforce its bylaw that says drivers must keep to a maximum of 50 kilometres per hour in town and stay at 20 km/hr in school or other speed-restricted zones.
As well, ATVs must be properly registered and, as the legal age to drive an ATV in Nunavut is 14, children under 14 are not allowed to drive ATVs in town.
Everyone must also wear a helmet, according to the municipal bylaw.
Bylaw officers also try to ensure that the maximum number of people riding on an ATV is two: a driver and one passenger.
The only exception, the bylaw says, is for a baby in an amauti.
The tickets for not complying with the rules come with fines:
• From $25 to $75 for speeding
• $25 for unlawful operation of an ATV by a person under 14
• $25 for contravening helmet regulations
• $25 for operation of an ATV with more than two persons
• $25 without certificate of registration or insurance
• Up to $500 for dangerous driving
For second offences, the fines will rise up to $200.
Rankin Inlet’s bylaw enforcement measures come ahead of Nunavut’s new Traffic Safety Act, which comes into force on Jan. 31, 2019, and will put the minimum age for ATV drivers even higher, at 15 years.
Wyatt said “continuous enforcement, issuing tickets, seizing ATVs until fines are paid will all help” to ensure better compliance.
(10) Comments:
Maybe learn to fight fires first then play righteous
ATV’s are not toys! ATV’s are our means of transportation in a demanding life today. Hunting, camping, going out to the land are some of the atv’s best use to a good relaxing and means of survival. Plus they are expensive, & can last for more than 10 yrs with proper care & maintenance. Put them to good use not to play with. Okay!?
5 years later!
This has been happening since i was living there in 2013!
After 5 years they are finally doing something about the reckless driving there. Why after so many years. Cops and By-law back then wouldn’t even do anything if people hd no helmets driving, they’d just wave and pass by and do nothing. I was quite surprised knowing this is one of the big communities in Nunavut.
But, glad they are finally doing something about the driving there.
#1 What a strange comment. Please provide us with the relevant information and / or evidence regarding the inability of the Rankin Inlet Fire Department to fight fires.
The floor is all yours…
Hi Nunavummiut, I am from Nunavik.. I like to ask about the by law officers. I figure by reading this article that by law enforcers seems working properly in your region, who are the officers, are they from out of town ? In Nunavik the municipalities have their own by laws but nobody is enforcing them. Please someone explain to me how exactly it works in Nunavut.. thanks
Most of those fines are hardly a deterrent. $25 for speeding? Is it 1982 in Rankin?
#1 - Just so you know, Rankin has an excellent fire department. Kangi&inirmiut; feel very well served by our emergency responders. Bylaws now also work under the Rankin Inlet Fire Department. It’s a good move because the RIFD is so strong. The ATV problem is challenging - the efforts of the RIFD & RCMP are one step towards solving it.
#6 - Fines are small, but we are talking about kids here.
#6, it’s actually parents we’re talking about. And if a person gets run down and is permanently injured or killed, the suffering isn’t less because a kid hit them. $25 is no deterrent to speeding. It’s a little more than a case of pop or a pack of cigarettes.
LUCKY Rankin come to my home MR. Wyatt
All ATV’s should be subjected to the same laws as SUV’s. Too many in Nunavut drive without due care, no helmets, kids on both ends and baby in the back. Takes 2 kilometers an hour to crack a babies skull.