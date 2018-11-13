Nunavut government abuse complaints on the rise, minister says
More than one in four workplace harassment complaints linked to physical assaults, confrontations
Complaints of workplace harassment, including verbal abuse and physical assaults, are on the rise at the Government of Nunavut, Finance Minister George Hickes said last Thursday, Nov. 8.
“I would say there is a trend and it’s not in a good direction,” Hickes said in a frank response to questions from Arviat North–Whale Cove MLA John Main.
Hickes, as finance minister, is responsible for personnel matters, as well as the GN’s impending return to a standalone Department of Human Resources by April 1, 2019.
Main, who mentioned a recent “ugly incident,” asked Hickes if incidents of violence and intimidation are a rising trend.
Hickes said, yes, they are.
Over the past two years, he said the GN has received slightly more than 100 harassment complaints.
But the GN received more than half of those complaints, 58 in all, during the recent six-month period between April 1, 2018, and the end of September, Hickes said.
“If this is getting worse, I’m very concerned about it and I do not like it, and I recognize that it’s unacceptable in its context,” Main said in a reply.
Hickes also suggested the harassment is not only perpetrated by those inside the GN. GN employees are also harassed frequently by community members.
“By far, the incidents of harassment to employees from community members far exceeds the amount of complaints that we get,” Hickes said.
Main asked Hickes for more details.
The minister replied that exit surveys done with departing GN employees show that 47 per cent of workers who left their jobs “did not feel safe at the workplace” at some point.
And of the 100 or so incidents he mentioned earlier, about 50 per cent were “of verbal or threatening manner,” Hickes said.
But even more disturbing, Hickes said, is that 27 per cent of complaints are about “physical confrontations or physical assaults,” he said.
And when people hear about such incidents, that makes it more difficult for the GN to recruit and retain employees.
“That’s very worrisome to me when we’re trying to provide a safe place for employees to work in and retention of our employees and attraction. Word gets around. People in different professions speak to one another,” Hickes said.
In response, Hickes said the GN has tried to put in more supports for its workers.
“Some of the steps that we’ve had to take, we have assistance lines available for help for our staff, mental health support, sick leave, long-term disability, but those are the things that we don’t want to have to initiate,” he said.
That also includes the installation of alarms, security glass, and security guards in some GN facilities to protect workers.
But above all, Hickes said communities themselves have to accept that harassment and abuse are not acceptable.
“When I talk of verbal abuse, a lot of our cases even go unreported. It has almost become normalized, which worries me, Mr. Speaker.”
And that includes reducing the widespread verbal abuse that occurs on social media, Hickes said.
“Many of us that are on social media, I’m not, but I have seen posts in social media, or even personal public confrontations with staff, belittling or calling somebody out on Facebook,” Hickes said.
That is not a good way to resolve an issue, he said, and following “proper processes” is better than initiating a confrontation.
“When we have a constituent that brings a complaint forward to us, help direct them to the proper way of making a complaint and really disapprove of the process of confrontations, whether it be verbal or otherwise,” he said.
(9) Comments:
In principle the suggestion that people follow “proper processes” is sensible enough, but in reality those processes are unacceptably slow and very often
Once there is a perception that the ‘proper channels’ don’t work people will resort to other means to resolve their issues (i.e. venting on social media).
This is a reality the Minister needs to consider, accept ineffective.
and ultimately makes changes on.
In my experience it can literally take months for a complaint to be addressed by Human Resources. This is way too long as tension and toxicity can easily fester in a workplace where issues are not addressed.
Timely and effective channels for conflict resolution are critical to avoid escalation.
Known fact that big problems start out as small problems in the beginning of any given situation need to be dealt with immediately if possible. Gossip, racism, grudges, pride, and others I am not mentioning are a problem world wide. We are not immune to these growing problems. Until society at community based strategies are in place to tackle the harassment respectively, we are in thin ice where many are in jeopardy of experiencing the same. Every person makes the choice to be…
A very good politician said when I approached with my issue and he sated “I will see what I can do”. these complaints and grieving process will never get there and we never get an answer as everyone wants to protect there best interest and pay checks.
When approached to the Minister or Premier they immediately contact the DM and dance according there tunes. so where is the justice for your harassment, intimidation and abuse we go through???
I’ve been on the receiving end of harassment in nunavut and it’s not fun. I made 2 harassment complaints that were founded against a director while this director had numerous complaints against them and the gn promoted this harasser to deputy minister making my life unbearable. I have been on long term disability ever since. There was a reported suicide as a result of this director but the gn turned their back on all of us.
I would highly recommend if.you are a professional to stay away until these harassment processes are ironed out as it could easily escalate to career suicide under the current processes. Not to mention what it can do to your mental and physical health. Remember there is no adequate mental health help in nunavut
also if you protect a bully you are also a bully and there are many like that and both are guilty
a lot of the people who cried out normally would not cry out because no one was allowed! so that you can see who is acting but there are literally dozens if not hundreds who are not allowed to?
Not only in GN offices. It also happens in small isolated little hamlets like Whale Cove. Over 30 years ago a town bully had the run of the town as it had no RCMP Detachment to keep him in check. One time he came into my office asking about something, and as I was busy, he reached across and demanded I show him respect.
You report that 47% of departed staff don’t feel safe at work as reported in the exit surveys. I would be curious to know the % of departing staff that actually complete the survey? That number would give the most accurate picture.