Nunavut man accused of sex offences returns to court

Trial of Jonah Keyuajuk set for March 2019

Jonah Keyuajuk, shown here in a photo circulated in 2015 by the Yellowknife RCMP, will be back in court next March for a trial at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)

October 25, 2018 - 1:30 pm

A Pangnirtung man charged with sexually abusing a minor is set to stand trial in March next year, now that he has a new lawyer.

Jonah Keyuajuk, who appeared Oct. 23 at the Nunavut Court of Justice by video call from the Baffin Correctional Centre, is now represented by Ontario-based lawyer Scott Cowan.

His trial is set to take place over three days in Iqaluit, from March 18 to March 20.

This marks Keyuajuk’s third scheduled trial on the charges.

Delays in the trial forced him to find a new lawyer. A previous trial was delayed when Keyuajuk was at odds with his previous lawyer, a prosecutor said when Keyuajuk’s last trial date was adjourned.

The charges are now two and a half years old.

Keyuajuk pleaded not guilty to uttering threats to cause harm and to assault causing bodily harm. Other charges he faces include sexual interference, overcoming resistance, and breach of a peace bond.

Keyuajuk will get a second trial date on separate charges. That date will be set later.

His lawyer requested that two separate judges be assigned to the two sets of charges.

Keyuajuk, in his late 40s, has in the past been described by the RCMP as “a violent sexual offender who poses a risk of significant harm to the public.”