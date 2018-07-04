Nunavut man dies in Kivalliq polar bear attack
Arviat father protected his children from attack, relatives say
An Arviat man who died during a polar bear attack is being remembered as a hero for protecting his children.
The 31-year-old man was gathering eggs with his children on Sentry Island, about 10 kilometres off the coast of Arviat, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 3, when a polar bear approached the group.
Relatives say the man put himself between his children and the bear, but was mauled and later died from his injuries. He was unarmed at the time of the attack.
Nunavut RCMP responded to the incident, at which point another individual on the island killed the animal, police said in a news release on July 4.
Arviat police and the Nunavut Coroner Service continue to investigate the man’s death.
The community of Arviat, the southernmost village along western Hudson Bay, is accustomed to seeing polar bears as they migrate north, though there have not been any polar bear-related deaths in recent history.
But with an increase in polar bear visits—there were 380 sightings recorded in Arviat in 2017—comes increased concerns for public safety and the protection of residents’ property.
The victim’s uncle, Gordy Kidlapik, said that polar bear excursions hosted south in Churchill, Manitoba, have removed the bears’ fear of humans, and lead to the potential for more dangerous encounters.
@churchillwild making a wild dangerous bear accustomed to getting close to humans without deterrent. It could have been one of these bears that killed my qangiaq. @TravelManitoba pic.twitter.com/5wIs8AQf8T— Gordy Kidlapik (@Irngutaq) July 4, 2018
Since 2010, the hamlet of Arviat, supported by the World Wildlife Foundation, has employed a polar bear monitor, tasked with patrolling the community through the autumn and early winter to protect residents from nuisance bears.
The Government of Nunavut has added to those efforts, by looking at different deterrent methods.
But neither the GN nor the hamlet would comment on the July 3 attack or say if they plan to introduce new measures to protect residents.
Nunavut’s new premier, Joe Savikataaq, lobbied hard as environment minister to increase the total allowable harvest of western Hudson Bay polar bears as a way to better manage the population and threats to communities along the coast.
Earlier this year, the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board decided to increase the total allowable harvest by four, bringing Kivalliq’s quota to 38 bears per year.
(12) Comments:
Poor children, I can’t imagine the trauma that they are going through. I hope they remember their father as a hero.
Will the Government be held accountable? IIRC the government had reduced the quota to 8 against the wishes of all Inuit Organizations. Safety was a big concern then and is still a big issue to this day.
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/65674kivalliq_hunters_demand_increase_in_western_hudson_bay_polar_bear_quot/
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/Law_is_going_to_be_broken_many_times_in_the_next_few_years/
WILDLIFE SHOULD PAY THE HIS KIDS FOR LIFE!!!!!!!!!! KIDS HAVING TO WATCH THE FATHER BEING KILLED BY F#$%@# BEAR. OF COURSE THE KIDS ARE HELPLESS, DAME BEARS, KILL THEM ALLLLLLL
Ouch! Ah aah!! And the pain we feel is nothing compared to that of his mother, father, siblings and especially his children. Stop the damned planned polar bear tourism in Churchill! It was just a matter of time before this happened, we all knew it! We warned of it.
Even though it is not our doing, we are paying for the greed of that iggit in Churchill who feeds the bears to attract them so he can make money off tourists. He’s probably not even a born and raised Manitoban, he is giving Churchill a bad name.
Yes some of my comments are born out of anger but how else will we be heard?? We speak all the time of the dangers but no one listens, are the higher uppers waiting for things to escalate?
Aitaa for the families…
Now comes my negativity…
“Nunavut’s new premier, Joe Savikataaq, lobbied hard as environment minister to increase the total allowable harvest of western Hudson Bay polar bears as a way to better manage the population and threats to communities along the coast.”
Who’d he have to lobby as Environment Minister? Communities wanted the increased TAH, so not them…
Maybe the MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT had to lobby his staff? Or maybe the MINISTER of ENVIRONMENT had to lobby the Federal Government? I mean… who is ultimately responsible for polar bear management?
Most of these tourists don’t know or understand Polar Bears! They have a Disney fantasy about polar bears, cute and cuddly, even put your hand on its paw like this picture and think it’s something special in the tourist mind, when it’s something else. They lose their fear of man.
There are so many polar bears now, and the tourism industry has grown and some of these companies break the law by feeding them to attract them, to get their tourists to see them up close.
This is very dangerous, there are more bears out there like this one that is not afraid or cautious around people after learning to associate people with being fed and being up close to people. More defence kills needed, more needs to be done to drive them away and re-teach the bears to be scared of people. So many close calls over the years and now someone is dead. I feel terrible for the family, my heart and prayers for the family.
Kill all damn bears in Nunavut and protect the people in Nunavut if Greenpeace wants them around give it to them for there damn pets. No one is allow to die in a tragic way. 😭💔
My deepest condolences to the family for their loss, i can’t even images the trauma the children have to go through witnessing the father was attacked by a deadly bear. So sorry to hear and they have to live with trauma rest of there life’s with nightmares. Remember your father was a hero, he saved your life.
We do not have enough of mental health support and trauma counselling in Nunavut for children and the coroner who used to hold the GN accountable and support the grieving families was silenced. Who cares??? Very sad.
So sorry to hear this! Hopefully his children will be able to find the strength and courage to remember their dad as a good father, a strong and courageous man who loved them and did everything to protect them. I hope when they are older and have children of their own, they tell how and why he died , and they realize they have a hero in him. May he rest in peace. My condolences to all his family and friends
That industry will fight tooth and nail to protect its cash cow. There’s simply too much money to be lost if the polar bear tours are stopped. How can we little Inuit be heard against their huge marketing budgets? There must be a way for us to counter their campaigns and come up with our own way Inuit style.
our elders are talking on the radio, it is our food, it is our land, we will shoot the bears our way, Inuk way, sorry got mad earlier and should have been damn bears, leave us alone, we will shoot the bears and eat.
They were on an island known to have bears, he wasn’t carrying his rifle. What do you think can happen?? Blaming Manitoba is so stupid, you go out on the land be prepared for these things to happen if you put your rifle Down.
Poor kids though. But that’s the way of the world. Dog eat dog
As of July 4,2018 All Arviat Hunters will shoot / Kill Polar Bears that landed to main ground in 3 mile diameter as per CB Radio talk. Over 300 inuit / kabloonaas agreed on the situation. NO QUOTAS / NO REGULATION / NO RULES. KILL KILL KILL Ursus maritimus. ” Inuit Alert ”