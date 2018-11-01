Nunavut MLAs to choose new cabinet member on Friday
Starting 2:30 p.m. eastern time, legislature will broadcast leadership forum on cable, satellite TV
The full caucus of Nunavut MLAs will meet inside the chamber of Nunavut’s legislative assembly in Iqaluit this Friday to choose a new cabinet minister.
They’ll start the leadership forum on Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m., eastern time.
In Nunavut, you can watch the proceedings on Shaw community cable television on channel 289 (classic) or channel 489 (new) and on Bell direct-to-home satellite television on channel 513.
The leadership forum is not an official sitting of the legislature. It’s treated as a full caucus meeting, but unlike most other caucus meetings, it’s held in public.
After MLAs elect a cabinet minister from among themselves, they must then re-assemble within a formal legislative sitting to pass a motion authorizing their choice.
This leadership forum will fill the position on the executive council vacated by Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak.
Angnakak quit her cabinet job on Oct. 25, after Premier Joe Savikataaq removed all her portfolios to punish her for a breach of cabinet secrecy, which amounts to a violation of her oath of office.
The show now prepares for the disappearing reappearing act. Oh the suspense poof!
Yes let’s see who they planned to give that position to all along when the witch hunt began. This old boys club is extremely transparent. If the general population was only aware of the back room shenanigans that go on.
I guess they have to give it to a man since if it’s a women she will be kicked out as well. It’s 2018 we shouldn’t have a sexist government in this day and age! For shame to our government! I stand with Pat