Nunavut MLAs to choose new cabinet member on Friday

Starting 2:30 p.m. eastern time, legislature will broadcast leadership forum on cable, satellite TV

Members of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly will choose a cabinet minister in a leadership forum that starts at 2:30 p.m. eastern time, Nov. 2. (FILE PHOTO)

November 01, 2018 - 8:21 am

The full caucus of Nunavut MLAs will meet inside the chamber of Nunavut’s legislative assembly in Iqaluit this Friday to choose a new cabinet minister.

They’ll start the leadership forum on Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m., eastern time.

In Nunavut, you can watch the proceedings on Shaw community cable television on channel 289 (classic) or channel 489 (new) and on Bell direct-to-home satellite television on channel 513.

The leadership forum is not an official sitting of the legislature. It’s treated as a full caucus meeting, but unlike most other caucus meetings, it’s held in public.

After MLAs elect a cabinet minister from among themselves, they must then re-assemble within a formal legislative sitting to pass a motion authorizing their choice.

This leadership forum will fill the position on the executive council vacated by Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak.

Angnakak quit her cabinet job on Oct. 25, after Premier Joe Savikataaq removed all her portfolios to punish her for a breach of cabinet secrecy, which amounts to a violation of her oath of office.