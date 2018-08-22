Nunavut, Nunavik still recruiting teachers as schools scramble to fill vacancies
"We might have to employ some other options"
More than 60 teaching positions remain vacant in schools across Nunavut, but education officials say this won’t lead to school closures or affect students’ academic year.
The beginning of classes is staggered across the territory, starting from early August through until early September. As of Aug. 22, Nunavut’s Department of Education still had 63 teaching vacancies—the vast majority of them across the Qikiqtani region.
“We’re still in recruitment mode,” said Nunavut’s education minister, David Joanasie. “And we’re trying to utilize all our sources from the South as well as in the North.”
“In the meantime, we might have to employ some other options,” Joanasie said, pointing to other non-teaching staff, like principals, vice-principals and support staff, as possible solutions.
“They might have to fill in on an interim basis. And we might look at combining grades.”
While teaching applicants are usually required to hold a Bachelor of Education, the department has also temporarily exempted that requirement for schools in communities that have the biggest shortages: Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Clyde River, Igloolik and Kimmirut.
“We try to have as many teachers as we can with their teaching certification,” Joanasie said. “But given the shortage, we do … have to explore other options.”
In Joanasie’s own home community of Cape Dorset, he said that Sam Pudlat elementary and Peter Pitseolak secondary schools were still recently short a total of 10 teaching positions, as the schools prepare to open their doors to students on Aug. 27.
But Joanasie said those numbers are changing on a daily basis as last-minute hires are made.
“There are instances where delays might happen, but it won’t impact the school program of the students’ education [over the school year,]” he said.
Classes at Ataguttaalik elementary school in Igloolik were set to begin on Aug. 16, the department said, though some grade levels have seen their start dates postponed while they wait for teaching staff.
In Iqaluit, only Nakasuk school had a handful of teaching positions left to fill before classes begin on Sept. 4, said its district education authority.
Principals at all four of the city’s schools anticipate they’ll have trouble finding substitute teachers through the year, which is a recurring challenge.
As of Aug. 22, the Qikiqtani region was short 43 teachers; the Kivalliq has eight unfilled teaching positions and the Kitikmeot has 12.
Joanasie said Nunavut is not alone in its struggle to fill teaching jobs, as many other provinces and territories across the country are dealing with the same shortage.
“In the national context, it’s happening everywhere,” he said. “But Nunavut has its own challenges. [Housing] is likely a huge issue. It’s limited.”
Nunavik school board faces teaching vacancies and renovation delays
In neighbouring Nunavik, most of the schools in the region’s 14 communities opened on Aug. 14.
But as of Aug. 21, the region’s school board, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq, said it still had 38 vacant teaching positions; 19 second-language teachers and 19 Inuktitut and culture teachers.
The school board’s director general, Harriet Keleutak, said the board will launch a new recruitment campaign next week, with the hope of filling all those remaining positions by the end of September.
Weather conditions and ice were also responsible for delaying the opening of three of the region’s schools, in Quaqtaq, Kangiqsujuaq and Puvirnituq, where late sealift deliveries postponed renovations.
Puvirnituq’s Iguarsivik school is set to open next week, the school board said.
Following a decision made by its council of commissioners last spring, all of Kativik Ilisarniliriniq schools have started the 2018-19 school year with a condensed calendar, the school board said.
That means longer school days, which will allow the board to cut a total of 10 days from the end of the academic year, Keleutak explained.
The school year in those schools will end on May 31, 2019, she said, with the goal of allowing students to go out on the land and enjoy seasonal June activities with their families.
the news about nunavut schools is finally hitting what the schools and the pupils are like up here. it has spread slowly over the years to hiring grounds down south. the stories are not nice, i mean how many schools has burned to the ground over the years, not to mention the chaos in the classrooms. the student’s behavior, parents dashing into classrooms in defense of their kids, shame. workplace in nunavut schools ain’t safe. $$$ ain’t worth the heartaches and depressions it creates.
I sat next to a teacher on the airplane last year in November. The teacher was coming from a smaller community going back south. The teacher stated that he had been assaulted by a student and the school refused to do anything about it.
And these are the stories of teachers that go back south that scare other teachers not to come up here.
The article states that “More than 60 teaching positions remain vacant in schools across Nunavut, but education officials say this won’t… affect students’ academic year.”
How is this statement even remotely plausible?
Also, I agree with #1 & 2. The amount of contempt for southerners in general is enough to put off any professional from coming north.
No nice way to say this, so here goes.
BC and Alberta are in the middle of a teaching shortage, and northern parts are simply desperate. Alberta has the highest paid teachers in the country, next to the Arctic. But the difference is pay is small. If you want to save money, you may be better off in northern Alberta in the long run. BC may not pay as well, but it’s the best province in the country to live in with a fantastic quality of life.
Why would a teacher looking for a job go to either Nunavut or Nunavik? There are better options.
At Passenger #2
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/nurse-pond-inlet-nunavut-1.4792369
This type of news sure scares off a lot of women as they don’t feel safe as home either.
I know young single female teachers who got very threatening phone calls from the “girly men” who get off scaring young single women. “I’m coming to visit you now” and “You’re getting %$$^$ ed tonight.
I wish I had the experience to apply, I love the Arctic and Inuit people!
Yes-exactly #1
Children are exhausted from being up half the night out around town, visiting friends or being on FB. A huge number of students have unaddressed needs-Nunavut won’t let students be formally assessed & identified, because then they might have to actually do something (money & people resources) to support students. Behavioural problems increasing- more & more students are effected by substances since birth. Things going on in homes-social services= a joke. No active mental health programming. Professed parental support: reality is very different. Rude, disrespectful, disruptive & uncooperative students create toxic classrooms.
Support from admin- they don’t want to deal with it.
Parents think their child’s behaviour is acceptable. Teachers would love video cameras in classes. People elected to DEAs!
Being harassed, stalked, subjected to aggressive & abusive students by student’s who are barely held accountable. Teacher burnout is real. Shared housing =more teacher stress
Who qualifies to teach in Nunavut. I am a teacher in my mid forties with practicum and supply experience in both Nunavut and Northwest territories. At the very least I meet the Bachelor of Education requirement and northern teaching experience. I have sent out over 47 applications to almost all the positions advertised and I have called to verified whether my application has been recieved. I had one interview and that was it, yet there is still 60 positions vacant.
#8. Could it be you are on the unofficial black list? Just saying!
@ #8, try with KI in Nunavik
Ridiculous. No one with any sense wants to live in the north anymore. Why waste time and money? Why don’t they keep the schools closed? Same old, but getting worst. Uneducated teachers will fill in for the educated ones that are not going to go north to put up with abuse. But not only are the educated ones filling in, but they are also sleeping in from hangovers. Yes, and kids out in the streets all night long , throwing rocks at windows, and taking shots are street lights. Homework, they might call it, at least it’s afterschool activities for the kids. The north has no more good qualities, no more good character. It’s all about neglect, abuse, staying uneducated, and blame others for the mess. No only teachers don’t want to go there. Just look at Nunavik. The hospitals are so short of professionals that it’s a crisis. Yes indeed great towns.
#8 Your comment hints that the entire department is a scattered mess. This is what happens when you hire people who are under qualified to run things.
How’s that shiny new deputy minister with a good name and no discernable experience or qualification working out for you?
You get what deserve, Nunavut. Truly.
People are the products of their self made behaviour. You behave well, you have good things happening. You behave with evil, abuse, neglect your kids, use violence towards your family, then your life is fully a bad life. You decide your fate. Not the government. You get what you desire. It’s the story of Nunavut and Nunavik, and the world for that matter. But when it comes to northern communities, it’s the worst. Small populations with so many self made abuse and neglect, that turns into violence, depriving kids of an education, depriving the communities of health care professionals. Some day, the government will have to intervene drastically.
I just looked, and there are 82 positions unfilled in Nunavut. Think of all the money the territory is saving! I listened to the CBC interview of Minister of Education and if i was a southern white teacher, i would not have felt welcome! We dont want you for long, we want to replace you, we dont want you to feel like putting down roots, so the jobs can be filled locally. Well, good luck with that then.
There are many reasons why there are many vacant positions for school teachers in Nunavut and Nunavik.
For example: # 1 and 7 has hit a few problems; irresponsible parents who would rather be at home with their friends toking and getting drunk every night and does not care about their child’s welfare;
You have 8,9 10 year old children smoking drugs in the shacks behind their parents homes and their family members see them doing it and does nothing about it; You have the same children smoking cigarettes during classroom periods and recess time;
You have extreme violent behavior from these same children during their classroom periods slapping, kicking, punching, verbally abusing and spitting on teachers; If the childs household is unstable than these spoiled bratty children are unstable and why or how could a teacher from a southern community discipline these children if they do not listen to their uncaring parents.
I taught at a Kitikmeot School, where a principal was working closely with the local DEA. Sure a lot of crap happened, a lot of kids over reacting, a lot of abuse at home, etc. etc. The focus we took, was to give our kids what they need, not want, big difference.
Some things we did, anti-bullying in every class, teacher meet regularly and talk about what works, and how we could find workable solution to what did, boundaries, meeting parents, including Elders, monitoring all areas of the school including outdoors, teachers involved in offering extra fun, activities, raising money for out of school outings, education on suicide, community support services, etc. Lots of work, lots of effort.
I would come home crying the first few months, and I shared with all who would listen about why I was crying. I was hurt, yes, and also seeing the negative ways our future leaders were trying to cope or the pain they were in broke my heart and reminded me of my school years in my home town.