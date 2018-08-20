NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut premier shuffles two cabinet members

George Hickes now minister responsible for health, suicide prevention and finance; Pat Agnakak moves to Nunavut Housing Corp. and Qulliq Energy Corp.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq announced this morning that two members of his cabinet will take on new portfolios, effective immediately. Tasiluk MLA George Hickes is now minister of health, minister responsible for suicide prevention and minister of finance, while Pat Agnakak is now the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. and Qulliq Energy Corp.

August 20, 2018 - 12:00 pm

Two Nunavut cabinet members will start new jobs, following an announcement today from Premier Joe Savikataaq.

Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes is now the minister of health, the minister responsible for suicide prevention, and will continue as minister of finance.

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Agnakak has become the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. and minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corp.

These changes to the executive council are effective immediately, Savikataaq’s press release said.

“After two months as premier, I have a clear sense of the strengths and abilities of all members of cabinet,” Savikataaq said in the release.

“I have had time to evaluate relationships and fit, and feel it is important to make changes as we embark on a very busy fall season.”

Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak, who was formerly responsible for the NHC, remains minister of community and government services and Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak, formerly responsible for the QEC, will continue on as minister of Justice and minister of environment.

“I thank all ministers for their hard work and passion. Our cabinet is committed and will always have the best interests of Nunavummiut in mind,” Savikataaq said.