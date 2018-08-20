Nunavut premier shuffles two cabinet members
George Hickes now minister responsible for health, suicide prevention and finance; Pat Agnakak moves to Nunavut Housing Corp. and Qulliq Energy Corp.
Two Nunavut cabinet members will start new jobs, following an announcement today from Premier Joe Savikataaq.
Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes is now the minister of health, the minister responsible for suicide prevention, and will continue as minister of finance.
Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Agnakak has become the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. and minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corp.
These changes to the executive council are effective immediately, Savikataaq’s press release said.
“After two months as premier, I have a clear sense of the strengths and abilities of all members of cabinet,” Savikataaq said in the release.
“I have had time to evaluate relationships and fit, and feel it is important to make changes as we embark on a very busy fall season.”
Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak, who was formerly responsible for the NHC, remains minister of community and government services and Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak, formerly responsible for the QEC, will continue on as minister of Justice and minister of environment.
“I thank all ministers for their hard work and passion. Our cabinet is committed and will always have the best interests of Nunavummiut in mind,” Savikataaq said.
(15) Comments:
Good to see Minister Agnakak’s talents getting the recognition they deserve.
And so it seems, the deal making/agreements ...dare I say fear mongering or threats that were made pre-Pond Inlet full caucus winter retreat to spring/early summer session is coming to fruition. No surprises here. We now know who the “bully was.
Looks like Pat is on her way out of cabinet soon, it’s too bad she decided to join the establishment in the first place, she was more effective as the opposition. Welcome to George Hicks world nunavunmuit!
Joe and George good to see your plan is coming together, the back room negotiations and George you got back in as Minister and Joe you got what you wanted.
This is fantastic news. George was an excellent Minister for Health. I’m sure all employees are elated today to know he’s returning to the helm. Good luck to housing and QEC…..
#2 You have a vivid imagination. Shouldn’t you be out hunting polar bears?
I think the whole premier being ousted situation has caused #2 to suffer from a mental breakdown. He just can’t seem to handle the fact that the MAJORITY of MLA’s and Ministers were not comfortable under P.Quassa’s leadership. Just let it go already!
School starts except some students do not have a teacher. This is how important a minister is. Actually, the whole department must be on a run around. This will become on this government and all the MLAs.
How come that Adam boy not get a spot. Him like maybe deserving of a seat at table. Do they have Dept of travel expense? I dont know.
Hickes takes health AND finance? That’s a lot on one minister, maybe not the best choice there Mr. S! Hoping to see you implement some DM/ADM changes as well.
wow this was coming anyway if you are a political reader, to much happening to soon for these two and I believe the plan is in motion.each mla needs to have a rol to play to achieve community leadership and engage in their to do list. maybe it is time we have city/community leader now instead of government leading the issue. today everyone is failing to do the job, and the one that did was let go. it take spending to achieve the next goal as the iron mine is in full force.
#5 - Yes, everything was perfect in the Department of Health when George Hicks was in charge. I’m sure it will be perfect again, probably by Monday. Perhaps George will spend the entire GN budget on medical travel.
#7-Let it go,at this point we all agree Mr Quassa will not retain his position as Premier, a given the moment he was removed. We all have moved on from Mr Quassa. But, one shouldn’t ignore the fact that the process used was well planned, organized and, the end result was predetermined. Now, to date, the public hasn’t been provided specific reasons as to why. Until this happens, we have no way to gauge and consider whether if it was the right move or not. Regardless, definitely a well orchestrated set of events leading to Mr. Quassa’s removal, with a number faults. Here is just one OF many faults: Mr Main stated he had multiple sources saying it was mandatory to attend the NL in Ottawa. Whoever the source(s) were -breached the confidentiality oath. Now, we suspect who some of the MLA’s (Ministers) are based on how they responded to the questions from Mr Main and other regular members about whether it was mandatory to attend the NL in Ottawa.
@#6 or work on that land use plan. Now we know why there’s delay after delay.
What ever the shuffle is I just wish that there was more accountability within the departments. Right now, the crisis is in Education with all of the vacancies and school being held back because of staffing. Why isn’t there more outrage over the fact that children in several communities will likely be taught by someone with just a high school diploma.