UPDATED: Nunavut premier strips MLA Angnakak of all cabinet portfolios
Pat Angnakak breached cabinet confidentiality in remarks about proposed new staff housing policies, Savikataaq says
(Updated 6:00 p.m., Oct. 24
Premier Joe Savikataaq has removed Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak’s cabinet responsibilities, saying she committed a serious breach of cabinet confidentiality in remarks she made at yesterday’s sitting of the legislative assembly.
“Yesterday, we saw a serious breach of cabinet confidentiality in the legislative assembly. As a cabinet, we cannot work together effectively if we cannot trust that our colleagues are able to maintain their oaths,” Savikataaq said in a statement made early this afternoon.
A breach of cabinet secrecy is one of the most serious gaffes a minister can commit, and is deemed a breach of their oath of office.
“Any breach is serious and this is what consensus government is about. When we have our cabinet meetings, everything there is confidential,” Savikataaq told reporters later that day.
This means Angnakak is no longer minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. and minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corp.
To replace her, Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak will become minister responsible for the NHC, and Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak will become minister responsible for the QEC, Savikataaq said.
Angakak was not in the house when Savikataaq made the announcement.
Meanwhile, Angnakak will continue to sit in cabinet, for the time being at least, as minister without portfolio.
That’s because the Nunavut premier does not have the authority to remove cabinet ministers. Only the entire legislative assembly can do that, through a vote of non-confidence.
However, the premier does have the power to remove all responsibilities from a minister.
As a minister without a portfolio, Angnakak may choose to resign. Otherwise, the full caucus of MLAs may choose to remove her from cabinet.
“Full caucus will make the determination whether to get rid of her as a minister,” Savikataaq said.
Savikataaq said he did ask Angnakak to resign and she declined. “When you swear an oath, and you break your oath, that’s the honourable thing to do in my opinion,” he said.
He did not say exactly what Angnakak’s breach consisted of.
But Savikataaq did confirm that it came during an exchange with Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak-Lightstone, who asked Angnakak for information about the Government of Nunavut’s staff housing policies,
“Does the minister share my position that the government should reduce subsidized staff housing for high-income employees and instead focus its limited resources on enhancing staff housing benefits for lower-income employees?” Arreak-Lightstone asked yesterday.
Angnakak said “Yes, I do share that opinion. In fact I think we all do.”
And she referred to a review that staff from the Department of Finance and the Nunavut Housing Corp. are conducting.
In part of her answer, she said “draft policy amendments” have gone to cabinet, but it appears as if those amendments may still be in front of cabinet.
“We have recently taken the draft policy amendments to cabinet and cabinet had supported a lot of the amendments,” she said. “I’m hoping that we’re not going to take forever on this. I think the interest is there to try to get this fixed as soon as possible.”
She also listed nine possible changes that she said the GN wants to make.
They included raising staff housing rents over time, making deputy ministers ineligible for staff housing and housing allowances, increasing the housing allowance for GN staff who own their homes or who rent in the private market, and various measures, including incentives, intended to increase homeownership among GN staff.
But Savikataaq said Angnakak’s statement does not reflect the position of his government, because the staff housing review is still in its early stages.
“We’re in the process of coming up with a new staff housing policy. It’s not policy yet. We are looking at it. It was confidential advice to that matter that was shared that cabinet has not made a decision on,” he said.
“We don’t know what the final outcome of our decision is going to be and we don’t want to pre-impose a position on the government that has not been decided by cabinet.”
While it sometimes looks as if ministers are reading responses from written responses, there are times when a minister has to provide an answer off the cuff, Savikataaq said.
With files from Beth Brown
(26) Comments:
Interesting…. what about the recent serious breach by Education Minister Joanasie. Why does he still have a portfolio?
Take away government housing, especially in the smaller communities, and watch the staffing crisis that emerges.
Good question, why DOES Minister Joanasie not have to respect Cabinet Confidentiality.
LP’s are confidential documents. Pat said a few words in the House - David emailed a confidential document to NTI.
Really #1. Joe Savikataaq may soon be the only one left in cabinet the way things are going with this legislative assembly. I wonder how many breaches took place when ministers and MLA’s were plotting to oust Quassa over bottles of wine and shots in back rooms, behind closed doors, and in dark places….....plenty from what has leaked out. This is a very interesting group of people we have in the legislative assembly. Very entertaining. Not very good for Nunavut’s profile nationally but none the less very entertaining.I guess we will need to wait for the next Legislative assembly for important work to get done. So far this one has been like a bunch of high school kids back stabbing, bullying, conniving, and just plain classless.
#1 & #3 Joanaise might have done a bigger and badder breach, but Pat is a WOMAN.
That is why she got stripped. If a MAN did what she did, nothing would have happened. Just ask Joanasie.
#4 I agree this is an entertaining assembly. But don’t feel too bad, Ontario is the current “sick child” of confederation. Watch in wonder…
#5. I agree. Why do men have more leeway? Lots of research supports this injustice.
Not that many disagree, however, what’s the difference between Joanasie and Arnakak Mr. Savikataaq?
I hope the MLA’s are asking??
Technically Joanasie’s breach is more serious. He released a document not just uttering a careless statement that had no specific references like Angnakak. Maybe she didn’t say sorry well enough? If she has to go so should Joanasie. His breach was far more serious.
I wonder who the next premier will be after joe is removed. They already set the standard with Paul’s removal. She did not say anything inappropriate. Premier is being heavy handed with his dictator/authoritarian dismissal of pat. Just more of the old boys club. Can’t stand to see a strong woman in cabinet so knock her down for fake reason while minister of education gets away with actually breaching confidentiality. Can’t wait to vote these clowns out of office.
If Arnakak is forced to resign or a motion is tabled to remove her from cabinet THEN the same should be done to Joanasie for his big breach for emailing a confidential document to NTI. Same rules for all Mr. Premier. Do the right thing, sir.
I think Savikataak see Arnakak would be stronger than him, more knowledgeable and knows whats going on in Iqaluit and her people. Pat, be very proud and I am very proud of you. It’s all open, men think they can make women small and get away with things still today but it will not last long now. It’s not like it was. Stay and hold on your job. And, I am proud of Paul Qaussa.
When are you presenting the motion to remove this Minister for nothing now? The Minister is drawing a big salary and doing nothing for Nunavut. Save tax dollars and replace with a Minister who will have the trust and confidence of the rest of cabinet.
You were very quick to replace a leader for reasons nobody really explained and now this Minister has compromised how government should work and should be gone yesterday.
This is ridiculous. What’s going on with this cabiner?Minister Angnakok didn’t release government policy, She clearly stated that several changes had been suggested to cabinet. She seems to be one of he few Ministers who are trying to improve the lives of Nunavumiut. Apparently most of the Ministers prefer the status quo.
Wheew, big relief Pat Angnaktuk is no longer minister…way to go Mr Saviqataaq. Keep up the good deeds.Mr. Lighstone, you have serious of tough and good questions, maybe you should replace Pat Angnaktuk..you are a great MLA.
She said:
“We have recently taken the DRAFT policy amendments to cabinet”
He said:
“We’re in the process of coming up with a new staff housing policy.”
She said:
I think the interest is there to try to get this fixed as soon as possible.”
He said:
“We don’t know what the final outcome of our decision is going to be”
She said:
Potato
He said:
Potato
She is a Woman.
He is a man.
It appears as though some folks have it out for this woman.
Much ado about nothing!
As Pat goes so should David. Why is he being protected?
If MLAs can not support the cabinet decision to remove the nothing Minister. They should vote no confidence on the entire government and give us new elections. Enough of playing musical chairs.
Nunavut problems will not be solved when there are nothing ministers sitting around with nothing to do.
Speech by MLAs in the Legislature is constitutionally protected. Speech by MLAs outside the Legislature is not protected by the constitution.
Joe repeated what Pat said, but she said it in the Legislature, while he said it outside the Legislature.
Joe is the one who must go. Time for Premier number 3.
As a connoisseur of cheap wine, stale bread, Velveeta cheese and Nunavut Politics, I can think of dozens of times Ministers have done far worse and received no punishment whatsoever.
Can you really tell me that Joanasie’s Breach was less significant? That half the cabinet is answering questions coherently and working night and day to serve Nunavummiut? I’m sure some fanboys would differ but let’s be honest.
I have a feeling that one of Joe’s handlers wanted Pat out, likely for some completely unrelated issue and they used this opportunity to wind the Premiers mechanism. If this is the new standard than everyone in Cabinet stands a chance of being ousted within the next 2-3 years.
For the members it will be an opportunity. In the words of Oprah Winfrey, “You get a car, you get a car and you get a car”. Every MLA will get to be a minister and every MLA will eventually get to be Premier because even Joe could fall on the bar he just set.
Jeannie Ehaloak for Premier.
@#17 There’s a grudge at work here I think it’s safe to say.
What kills me is how surprised Mr. Arreak Lightstone was with how clear and honest her answer was. So what’s the takeaway here?
Pat has shown us what Open Government can look like.
MLAs can receive informative, honest answers to questions. Nunavummiut can know what’s going on, so they can have input at a meaningful point in the process, rather than “consultation sessions” where the government tells us what they are about to do.
Thank you Pat.
Now we have to see if the regular MLAs want real answers to their questions, or if they prefer the game that has been played for the past 18 years in Nunavut. Wasn’t this the reason Nunavut was created, so government would be closer to the people?
I am disappointed in this Premier, I didn’t agree with the shady process used to get himself in as Premier and now with the double standards where another minister sent confidential documents to another organization and that’s ok with him, I am disappointed and concerned with this Premier.
We still don’t know the full story behind the removal of Quassa, now we have double standards for Ministers. What’s next?
Double standard!!pathetic someone should sign a petition to have mr joanasie out for breaching
Perhaps this is Joe’s answer to NTI’s move for Self Government.
If so, it is quite an astute political move. In one step he has given us self government, in fact if not in name. For the first time ever, Nunavut has a portfolioed cabinet composed entirely of Inuit.
Joe has stolen NTI’s thunder. In the process he has saved Inuit many millions of dollars because there will now be no need to pay that money to southern consulting firms for a study.
Thank you Joe, for saving that money. Maybe now some of the money will end up in Inuit pockets (and I don’t mean just the executives).
As I’ve been saying all summer this is now a broken government. Nothing about this cabinet is right. It’s setting was cracked. Joe, John you two created a threshold and its recorded in your June sitting, follow it.