Nunavut sexual predator must pay $1.24 million to his victims
Baffin business leader Ike Haulli sexually assaulted children aged four, nine, 10 and 15
Warning: Some readers may be disturbed by certain details in this story.
Ike Haulli, a highly respected business owner from Igloolik who until recently served as chair of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been exposed as an egregious sexual predator.
To resolve civil lawsuits launched by four people he sexually assaulted between 1968 and 1986, Haulli must pay damage awards totalling $1.24 million, Justice Earl Johnson ruled in a judgment released yesterday.
Two of the plaintiffs had filed statements of claim against Haulli in 2007, another filed a suit in 2014, and another sued him in 2015. Information that could identify the plaintiffs may not be broadcast or published.
One plaintiff, known only as R.N., was four years old when Haulli, then aged 19, anally raped her at his Igloolik home in September, 1971. R..N. blacked out from the pain and received treatment for bleeding and other injuries at the local nursing station.
Another, R.Q., was nine when Haulli, at age 16, raped her in 1968.
His abuse of R.Q continued, with “multiple similar incidents at her grandmother’s house” until she was 15 or 16, and included a rape at the government office where he worked.
“On some occasions the defendant inserted his penis in her vagina and other times in her anus,” Johnson said in his judgment.
R.Q. and the other plaintiffs coped with hostility from other family members for bringing their stories to court.
“R.Q. did not tell her birth mother that she was going to court because she knew that she and other members of the family were mad at them for starting this litigation,” Johnson said.
Another plaintiff, B.A., was a boy of 10 when Haulli, then aged 28 or 29, forced B.A. to perform fellatio on him inside the furnace room of the Igloolik community hall and again at Haulli’s office in 1980 or 1981.
Haulli sexually assaulted plaintiff L.Q. in 1982 at the office where he worked as an employee of the Government of the Northwest Territories, and sexually assaulted her on four more occasions between 1982 and 1986, Johnson said in his judgment.
One sexual assault on L.Q. occurred at a hotel room in Iqaluit when L.Q. was in town for a medical appointment, another at a tent outside Igloolik, and another at Haulli’s store.
One of those cases, the sexual assaults on R.Q., did lead to a criminal conviction. On Sept. 23, 2008 Haulli pleaded guilty to one count of having sex with a person under the age of 14.
On the same date, he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a person known as E.K., who was not a claimant in any of the lawsuits that Johnson ruled on.
“The defendant had a sexual appetite for both male and female persons over a long time-span,” Johnson said, quoting a transcript from the criminal process.
For those criminal convictions, Haulli received a suspended sentence and 12 months of probation.
He had also faced criminal charges arising from his sexual abuse of B.A., but those led to an acquittal. Another sex charge concerning R.N. led to a stay of proceedings.
But that doesn’t protect Haulli—under civil law—from being held liable for damages caused by his sexual assaults of those two people.
“The standard of proof in criminal proceedings is much higher than it is in civil proceedings,” Johnson said.
“The failure of the Crown to meet that standard in the prosecution of the defendant for the sexual assaults on B.A. does not foreclose the complainant from attempting to meet the lower civil standard.”
So because these were civil and not criminal allegations, Johnson was able to make findings of fact based on that lower standard of proof: a balance of probabilities.
“In summary, I am satisfied on a balance of probabilities that the defendant sexually assaulted the plaintiffs as alleged in the statements of claim and is liable to them under tort law for the damages they suffered,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s ruling, published April 17, follows a trial held between Oct. 30, 2017 and Nov. 2, 2017 in Iqaluit, conducted mostly to calculate the damage awards that Haulli must pay.
At that hearing, Johnson received reports from clinical psychologist Dr. Gilles Boulais and psychiatrist Dr. Philip Klassen that said all the claimants suffered extensive, lifelong emotional damage.
The damage amounts, which include general and special damages awards for all four victims and punitive damage awards for three of them, are as follows:
• R.N. — general damages of $250,000, special damages of $50,000 and punitive damages of $50,000, for a total damage award of $350,000.
• L.Q. — general damages of $250,000, special damages of $70,000, and punitive damages of $50,000, for a total damage award of $370,000.
• B.A. — general damages of $150,000, special damages of $50,000 and punitive damages of $50,000, for a total damage award of $225,000.
• R.Q. — general damages of $250,00 and special damages of $25,000, for a total of $275,000.
“General” damages are intended to compensate victims for their suffering. “Special” damages are compensation for estimated lost income.
And “punitive” damages are imposed to send a message to others.
R.Q. did not get a punitive damages award because Haulli had already been “punished” through the criminal system, Johnson said.
But for the other three plaintiffs, Haulli was in a position of trust and repeatedly abused that position for years.
“Although the defendant was not solely responsible for the damage they suffered, he and others must be deterred from this type of egregious conduct that unfortunately is all too common in this territory,” Johnson said.
In total, the four sets of damage awards add up to $1.24 million.
But it’s not clear if Haulli has the means to pay that amount of money.
In September 2017, the Canada Revenue Agency swooped in and garnished $400,000 from Haulli’s company and took $75,000 from his personal account.
“This left him virtually bankrupt. He owed over $100,000 and could not borrow any money from friends or family,” Johnson said.
In the civil actions that he faced, Haulli has not been represented by a lawyer since 2010, though he did spend $30,000 on a lawyer to represent him in criminal court and received legal aid for a criminal trial when that money ran out.
Haulli’s business, Savik Enterprises Ltd., which has been involved in activities like construction, vehicle rentals, and general contracting, is well-known in the Baffin region.
But its name has disappeared from the Nunavummi Nangminiqaqtunik Ikajuuti registry of businesses maintained by the NNI Secretariat.
An earlier version of this story reported that the total of all damage awards won by the plaintiffs is $1.22 million. The correct figure is $1.24 million.
R.N. et alia v. Haulli, 2018 Nunavut Court of Justice by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(25) Comments:
Just goes to show how predator in Nunavut can prey on children, get charged and still walk around like they are some king shit. This sicko was “Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of that year’s Northern Lights trade show in Ottawa” like WTF no criminal record check was done???
Shame
A pyrrhic victory at best, sadly these victims will likely never see a nickel. The best way to get back at this guy is to put him in jail.
How much “historical trauma” comes from this kind of situation, where as communities we choose not to shun this kind of person, we don’t hold him to account in any way - to the contrary we elevate him and do business with him?
Imagine you are his victim and you know that everybody else knows what he has done for decades, but no one cares at all and he gets to be a community leader? I can’t imagine how disheartening that would be.
If you’re not going to accuse and prosecute, the least you can do is shun!
No jail time????? Who n what business is protecting him? They knew.
And he is still listed as a Board Member with BRCC, even after his criminal conviction.
https://baffinchamber.ca/about-us/board-directors
Finally….
I am so proud of the Victims who continued the court battle even when some lost so much.
May you walk with your Head Up High in Victory.
You have lots of support. Just ask.
And, probably former or even current politicians there, from igloolik probably are guilty too for sexual assault but of course the victims being quiet. I know.
Another well known leader that has a terrible past.
How many people in a small community like Igloolik knew and said nothing ?
How many business leaders knew and said nothing.
This guy used his political influence to ride the gravy train for years.
I guess we get the leaders that we deserve or those we choose to protect!
I reflect the view of No4 How come no jail term???
The money would never hurt as much as the damage done to all these people even if they ever saw the color of it. Which unfortunately they never will.
Sad, very sad.
No jail time….? And will MR Meeko have to pay his victims…? I don’t understand how some people get jail time and others get money to the victims..
This lowlife should be trialed in Texas!
Last year I met this guy for the first time at an event he was also attending. My first impression of him was he was full of himself.
Saw him again more recently and said pleasantries… wrong move again. He’s the worst textbook narcissist I’ve ever met.
Won’t be talking to him again ever.
Oddly sometimes there is a lack of interest in pursuing criminal charges. There was a case out of Pond Inlet where the information is in a public court record of a predator who abused boys in the 1970’s. His location is easy to find and the judge hearing the information assumed it would be pursued. It wasn’t.
To #4, 8 and 9, the article says:
“So because these were civil and not criminal allegations, Johnson was able to make findings of fact based on that lower standard of proof: a balance of probabilities.”
It was a civil case, not criminal. The level of proof needed is lower, but jail time is not on the table - only money. Remember O.J. Simpson - not convicted criminally, but he did lose a civil case - similar to this case.
Every place has at least one. We have one here in Kugluktuk and he is treated as a respected elder and upstanding citizen. These guys need to be identified and dealt with. But the real criminals are the people that protect these predators. In the case of the above case, it wouldn’t,t be hard to identify them and bring that information to light. These horrible people are continuing to distroy our communities and people continue to look the other way.
Ike, you dirty sonofagun…you had so many fooled for so long but your time is up!! No one will ever see you the same again but be repulsed.
The immediate family who tell the victim not to go forward is usually frightened of the predator or related to him.
They are willing to sacrifice the victim to keep the peace which is just wrong.
Mom, Dads, Grandparents - smarten up! This is ythe law!
No matter what happens, you have a legal obligation and a moral one, to support your child, no matter how old they are now. Do that. Support them through the court process and long after.
We all realize now, how child sexual abuse can affect a person’s mental health. Be strength and love to the victim.
Never mind what the Predator will say. Don’t be afraid to do the right things.
This guy has been running around like god for years. He is also chair of BBDC. And has been on a bunch of other boards. The whole he has no money thing is crazy. This man would brag about losing $10,000 at a casino like it was nothing. Hopefully someone finds where the money is hid…
It’s very unfortunate that no jail time was given. The victums have had no justice in the court. Payments have been made and willl never fix the damage done to the victims. A four year old baby! I hope This is just the beginning and I hope more victims come forward if they have faced similar monstrous crimes against them from other prominent people. charge these monsters and if no jail time is done sue and get their money which could mean they have to sell their homes or give you their pension of their life insurance. It’s time for victims to have their retribution.
I feel so sorry for the victims! They probably will not see this money, also there is no support for them, no programs or mental health in the community or in Nunavut. We wonder why we have the highest rates of suicide.
The richest church in the world will not apologize and they are the ones who started this with child molestation. Every generation is still suffering because of this. Also this man needs to go to jail in the least!
I hope the victims will at least get some support from family and friends, we don’t have the resources up here to give them the support that they need.
I am glad they had the courage to go to court and fight. I wish I could give you some strength and peace to help you move on from this nightmare.
They’re all around us. Never let your guard down on theses so called involved with every committee and every aspect of community. These predators are always involved in our most important aspects of community dealings.
-SSI Micro (Qiniq)
-Government of Nunavut
-Baffinland Iron Mines
Etc…
It is time to cut your ties with Savik Enterprises.
Show support for the Victims & the unknown Victims that never came forward.
To the editors
Congratulations and well done on the application of the “warning” to the readers on this article,thank you all for this professional step taken in awareness,acknowledgement,ownership and transparency in your paper.
Just as I will criticize and point out what is lacking and unintentional hurt created by articles,I will also applaud and commend you for doing the right thing.
Thank you.
Respectfully
Anna-Marie Cartwright
can he afford the fee asked of? incarceration time if he can’t….
#14 I bet I know the person. Its sad how these persons could get away with it over the years! Very sad!
I live in Igloolik. It’s common knowledge what Ike did, but strangely enough, life goes on as normal for the community. It’s bizarre. People interact with him like he’s a regular guy. A big part of the problem are the families of the victims, who do not support the victims and instead punish them for standing up for their rights. Just you watch…. even after this story, business will continue as usual. Nobody is going to stop giving business to Savik - everybody needs internet and gas!