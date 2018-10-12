Nunavut signs deal with Ontario cannabis producer for online sales
Nunavummiut can order online starting Oct. 17
The newly named Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission has finalized an agreement with the cannabis company Canopy Growth and its Ontario-based subsidiary, Tweed, to supply the territory with its first legal cannabis.
Starting Oct. 17, Nunavummiut will be able to order cannabis products online from the Smith Falls, Ont. plant, which is set up in an abandoned Hershey’s chocolate factory.
As part of the deal, Canopy Growth has committed to making at least 500 kilograms of cannabis available for sale across the territory over the next year, the Government of Nunavut said in an Oct. 12 release.
“Nunavummiut who wish to use cannabis will have access to a legal, controlled supply, and the NULC and Canopy are committed to providing access in a responsible way through online store purchases,” said George Hickes, Nunavut’s minister responsible for the Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Nunavummiut aged 19 and older can start to place orders for cannabis at http://www.tweed.com starting on Oct. 17, the day federal legislation legalizing the consumption of recreational marijuana comes into effect.
The GN has yet to say what price Nunavummiut will pay for cannabis.
Tweed’s website lists a number of strains that will be available to buyers, which vary in their potency and levels of tetrahydocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive element in cannabis that makes users feel high.
Nunavut’s legislation does allow for private retailers to sell marijuana in Nunavut communities, but the commission has said it won’t consider that until 2019.
Starting on Oct. 17, users in the territory can possess up to 30 grams of marijuana or have up to 150 grams of the substance in their home.
Driving under the influence of cannabis, however, is illegal, as is providing any cannabis to minors, including your own children, the GN said.
The rules around smoking tobacco or cannabis in public places have changed in Nunavut; now the buffer zone around most work places and public places—including schools and health centres—has increased from three to nine metres.
(5) Comments:
What a shitty place to order from. The strains aren’t even normal strain names that you see.
Permits should be required to ensure this is kept out of the hands of children and dealers.
This should be interesting, now you will be able to compare what the GN charges to what the Ontario government charges just by checking the websites for the same brand/strain. Ontario’s site is OCS.ca.
I imagine that consumers in the other provinces and territories will also be checking prices across the country, even though I believe that each province will limit sales to people with addresses in their own province.
Most if not all provinces/territories will likely have an option for delivery by Canada Post which should help to lower the cost for consumers over the current street price.
Expect consumers to call out governments that overcharge for the product.
I agree with #1.
I would love to order some world famous BC Bud.
We should be allowed to order from any licensed producer in Canada, just like every other Canadian can do.
Has any GN minister thought to ask Canada Post if they are taking any action to ensure the local post offices are secure?
Most cannabis is sent with plain packaging so that there is no undue attention attached to it to prevent theft. I can see an increase in post office break-ins in the communities.
Don’t say that no one warned you.
#2 - what exactly do you think a permitting process is going to do? Sales are restricted to adult, the adults need to act responsibly. There are substantial penalties for providing cannabis to minors, like drinking and driving it will probably take some time before people realize that jail is a real alternative if you act like an idiot.