Nunavut teachers get wage hikes via new contract with GN
New collective agreement replaces deal that expired June 30, 2017
Nunavut teachers, including Inuit language and cultural specialists, will soon see bigger pay cheques, thanks to a new four-year collective agreement between their union and the Government of Nunavut, signed yesterday.
The agreement replaces an older collective agreement between the Nunavut Teachers Association and the Government of Nunavut that expired June 30, 2017, the two sides said yesterday in a news release.
“The NTA is looking forward to working with the Government of Nunavut during the next four years in implementing programs, services, and curriculum that will lead to a bilingual education system delivered by qualified teachers,” John Fanjoy, the president of the NTA, said in the release.
The deal expires June 30, 2021.
For all employees who were employed as of the date of ratification, which fell on Jan. 31, 2018, the wage increases are retroactive to July 1, 2017, the two sides said.
The wage increases, as of July 1 each year, are as follows:
• A wage increase of 1 per cent in the first year of the agreement.
• An increase of one per cent in the second year.
• An increase of two per cent in the third year.
• An increase of two per cent in the fourth year.
Also, Inuit culture and language specialists will benefit from the removal of the “Level A” salary designation as of July 1, 2017.
All teachers previously paid at Level A will be moved to Level 1, at the appropriate step, the release said.
In the expired collective agreement, Inuit culture and language specialists who did not meet the minimum qualifications for Level A were paid at Level A, anyway.
But that designation offered annual wages that were slightly less than those earned by Level 1 teachers.
The minimum qualification for Level 1 is one year of teacher education studies. Level 2 requires two years of teacher education and Level 3, three years.
The lowest pay designation for teachers who have a university degree is Level 4, which requires four years of teacher education and a degree.
The highest is Level 6, which requires six years of teacher education, plus a degree.
In the collective agreement that expired last year, an entry level teacher with zero years of experience would start at $61,235 a year in Level 1 on the salary grid.
That compared with a minimum of $59,244 a year for Inuit language and cultural specialist teachers, who will now move into Level 1 and get more pay.
For more qualified and experienced teachers, wages in the old collective agreement could rise after 11 years to $115,291 per year for teachers at Level 6.
On top of that, teachers receive multiple other benefits, including relocation allowances to and from their work sites, northern allowances, language allowances, private car allowances and other entitlements.
The new teacher salary grid is not yet published.
The joint announcement did not say how much extra money the new deal will cost the GN over the next four years.
The new wage-benefit deal between the GN and the NTA also includes these new provisions:
• Changes that more closely align teacher professional development activities with Inuit employment and Inuktut language development and opportunities for long-term career progression for new and experienced teachers alike.
• At Level 1, an increase to the Inuktut Allowance, from $1,200 to $1,500 per year.
• Increases to allowances for principals and vice-principals.
“Education is the cornerstone of Nunavut’s future and vitally important to the development of our territory,” David Akeeagok, Nunavut’s minister of Finance, said in the release.
(22) Comments:
All the wages, all the benefits, and all the perks, for a standard of
education that is not accepted in the Third World.
The standard of Inuktitut is absolutely pathetic.
How does all this compare to wages in Southern Canada ?
Wake up Nunavut people!
Good for the teachers, they deserve good wages.
Never mind people like #1, their unhappiness with life is almost certainly projected onto everything. It must be a sad way to live.
My son and daughter have gone through the school system in Iqaluit and will graduate in 1 and 3 years consecutively. Frankly I don’t see why some people say it is substandard. My son says he will be ready for university and my daughter says the same and they are after some pretty ambitious programs. I’ve followed their development and have noted that indeed they have the skills. As far as the teachers go, I am very impressed with their dedication given the unique challenges they face. ‘nuff said, they deserve.
Its not the Teachers fault the Government does nothing to improve the curriculum. They just deliver what’s given too them while the bureaucrats bellyache over culture and language. Meanwhile, Teachers struggling to deal with children presenting mental illness, FASD, disabilities, low literacy, basic hygiene, signs of sexual abuse, violence, absent parents and tired kids cause home drunk, stoned or gambling all night, hunger, you name it, they see it…Teachers expected to be the solution to all NU’s social ails?
Typical reporting on these things. “Private car allowance” is mentioned as if it’s something new and glamorous. That’s been there forever, and all it means is that if someone needs to use a car while on duty travel, they can get reimbursed for it, if it’s pre approved by the GN. That’s not a new thing in the contract. And admin allowances aren’t all going to be increased, the formula is being changed to include all of the supervisory duties done by principals and VPs, the max admin allowance has not changed, nor has the dollar amount per employee.
To #1, look at places with the best education systems, like Finland, where teachers are treated like professionals, and paid extremely well. That’s how you attract quality educators. If the pay and benefits don’t stand up to the cost of living, the best educators will simply go elsewhere. Why would an NTEP grad stay teaching if they can make more money for less work and less stress with another employer, or in another GN department?
Quote from #4 “They just deliver what’s given too them while the bureaucrats bellyache over culture and language.”
“Bellyache over culture and language?”
I am starting to think the NTI is probably right. The biggest problem in the school system right now is how all these spoiled, entitled white teachers constantly denigrate any attempt to put value on Inuit language and culture.
With teachers like that dominating the system it’s no wonder the Inuit kids are dropping out.
#6 You completely missed 2 things about #4 comments. 1. The teachers don’t bellyache the GN bureaucrats do. All teachers I know are very respectful of Inuit culture and language 2. He is also makes an important point that Nunavut schools are full of very neglected and hurt children who require basics before they can be effectively taught. This is why Inuit children drop out.
Your tone is super racist and you wear blinders so you can’t understand the point.
#6, what’s your solution to “too many white teachers”?
If there were enough Inuit educators, there wouldn’t be a need for white teachers. But there aren’t enough Inuit teachers that stay teaching after a couple years. Ask the new Education DM, who taught for 2 or 3 years and then went to go work in the private sector.
I have worked in Nunavut for several years and I am tired.
I am tired of spending several hours a week volunteering after school to make life better for my students, while some teachers expect praise for just showing up to work.
I am tired of picking up the slack for my coworkers who have used all of their sick days and now just go AWOL.
I am tired of seeing my students receive a substandard education from ‘teachers’ who have no qualifications and very little motivation to put any effort in.
I am tired of spending my weekends and evenings planning and prepping while a significant amount of my coworkers show up late, unprepared and leave as soon as the day is over.
I am tired of my students noticing and commenting on a significant discrepancy of work ethic between staff that were born in different parts of the country.
However, I do not mind working hard and being tired. I know my efforts will lead to future teachers that are qualified, motivated and hardworking.
Hey #7, #8, #9
Experts already know the non Inuit teachers walk all over the rights of Inuit. They walk all over Inuit so they can keep making money off the government and save up their money and just leave. You mean you never saw this article.
By the way I am a white person so do not say that I am racist, what I say is true.
“My personal belief is that the vested interests of non-Inuit teachers and administrators trumped the land claim-mandated rights of Inuit.”
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/65674inuit_language_use_in_nunavut_is_plumetting_researcher_says/
Negative people: This is a new GN. The old you all keep talking about is no longer. One step in the direction for the vision of Nunavut, and you all recoil back to the old GN. Typical negative thinking.
Good change is happening.
#10 Just because you are a white person doesn’t preclude your comment from being ignorant, and neither does it make it true.
Read comment #9 over again and you’ll get a good indication of why Inuit are not receiving a good quality education in their own language.
Talk about entitled? The most entitled people I have met in Nunavut are from here, the word ‘beneficiary’ carries that connotation and this sense that one is above criticism. It’s almost funny, unfortunately the next generation is paying the price.
It’s because we LITERALLY are owners of this land. We LITERALLY own this land. Get over it.
Hey number 13, 18% of Nunavut is Inuit Owned Land. The remaining 82% is crown and GN land. Nunavut has a responsibility to its beneficiaries, the beneficiaries have a responsibility as well. It could be argued that both sides are not following through with what is required to create a successful territory.
#13 I get the sense you aren’t really following along with the discussion.
As for your point. Inuit may own this land, but I would disagree with the notion that you enjoy the kind of sovereignty over it that you either imagine, or would like. And you won’t as long as you are dependent on us foreigners who, for the most part, manage and fund it for you.
Ask yourself, why is this conversation taking place in our language and not yours?
Because we exert the dominant cultural influence in the education system.
That must bother you. But why is it happening?
I think a lot of people are operating on a belief that exerting their identity (or in some cases, such as the one described by #9 above, coasting on it) will be sufficient to take control over Nunavut’s cultural future.
Still, the reality is obvious, it’s not happening, is it?
But yes, this is Inuit land. Who would argue that?
It’s funny teachers are the babysitter with big money u can’t fail any one till grade 10 sad to see most people who reach grade 10 can’t even ready at grade 3 level
Big deal! A raise? About 20$ per day for all this work… Try to teach one day for fun!
#2,
I do not see anything wrong with # 1 comment at all!
Telling the truth is not a crime in Canada.
I agree with Inuit and First Nations who wish to protest against the
Canadian justice system, it is their right.
It is also the right of people to complain about the theft, nepotism,
sexual abuse, and hellish incompetence that is the Nunavut education
system. Works both ways.
Where does #1 say they are sad, or unhappy?
People like yourself, walk about smiling, ignoring reality, and get
well paid for doing it.
Teachers are often the hardest working members of GN staff, along with nurses and social workers. They do not have an easy job and it requires a lot of energy to do it well. It is always sad to see the race card come out in this debate as there are both inuit and non-inuit teachers.
You want better educational results? Send your kids to school rested and fed, ready to learn- all the time….use your DEA’s properly- weed out the incompetent teachers- regardless of race or background….no educational system is perfect but the ones that are strong insist on high professional standards for their staff but also generally have strong social fabric in their communities….and the kids attend and work hard!
HOw can a person expect a child to succeed fully without support at home? WHen will you stop asking the Government to raise your child?
I am inuk and grew up with some bad things too, but overall, my parents supported education and made sure I excelled in most subjects. I grew up in a family of 5, and my parents supported and taught as at home on top of school programs.
I have a biological sibling who was raised different. Not supported to finish school, and eventually dropped out and suffered from good jobs to not the best jobs, now from trying and trying I can say finally is successful after many attempts to retain a good job.
Big difference, support and teach your children at home and do not rely only on the school to teach your child.
Stop asking the Government to raise your kids right and start at home.
Finally teachers, you deserve a raise despite your efforts, you do amazing things to many in our Territory.
# 20,
A very good and truthful comment.
In all races we have good school teachers and bad school teachers,
I think we should have Education Inspectors with the power to fire
teachers,( regardless of race) for racism and incompetence , it is the
reason so many young people have quit school!
#20
Thank you for speaking up! I have been teaching for a decade, and would love to see more parents step up and support their children as they grow. True education starts at home, so please do not expect us to raise your children.