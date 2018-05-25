Nunavut seeking proposals for elder care facilities: health minister
GN rejects Kugluktuk hamlet's proposal for elders' care centre
The Government of Nunavut plans to issue a request for proposals for groups interested in building and running facilities to provide care to the territory’s growing number of elders.
Nunavut Health Minister Pat Angnakak said that issuing a request for tenders is the most transparent way to issue contracts for elder-care centres.
Speaking Thursday in the Nunavut legislature, Agnakak called taking care of elders in Nunavut “a priority of this government.”
“We’re doing the best we can to fast track the process,” Angnakak said in response to questions from Kugluktuk MLA Mila Kamingoak.
Kamingoak wanted to know why the GN dismissed the Kugluktuk hamlet’s proposal to build a $21.8 million elders’ facility, which would have depended on a GN fee-for-service arrangement to help pay the building’s mortgage.
“I feel elders should be taken care of in our own communities,” Kamingoak said in the legislature.
Kugluktuk has no continuing long-term care centre, so elders requiring high levels of care sometimes end up in Ottawa, about 3,300 kilometres to the southeast.
The long-term care centre promoters envisioned the Kugluktuk facility as territorial, although Kugluktuk, with a population of about 1,500, has 80 elders over the age of 65, out of 235 in the Kitikmeot region and 1,360 Nunavut-wide.
The hamlet wanted its 24-bed long-term continuing care centre to take in elders requiring extended care or suffering from dementia, who are now sent out of the territory for care.
The hamlet had already prepared the site for the building and committed $1 million towards the $5.34-million down payment they needed for a pre-construction mortgage.
The plan was to start construction this August and complete the building for 2019.
The hamlet had also prepared a long-term fee-for-service contract for the GN to look at, but the deal did not go ahead, much to Kamingoak’s frustration.
This contract would have allowed the GN to agree to subsidize the centre’s beds over 20 years—the period of time that it would take to pay off the building’s mortgage.
But Angnakak said the GN determined that going to an RFP was the best path.
“We want to do it right and we didn’t want to make mistakes,” she said, encouraging the hamlet to respond to the RFP after it’s issued.
(9) Comments:
Every community gets an elder center, $25mil x 25; every community gets accessible living facility, $25mil x 25; every community gets hospital like facility, $25mil x 25
That is the real quagmire about the North. How do you deliver Southern levels of services to 25 fly-in only disconnected communities? How do you staff all the additional positions required for duplication of services across 25 communities while trying to achieve 85% representation across a population of only 30,000….
so the community came up with a public solution for a problem instead of just saying “come build it” and the minister says there needs more transparency? how is a municipal operated not transparent? this was how most nursing homes started in the south owned by the town/city. sounds like the minister is still trying to get the her failed nursing home in iqaluit as the minister…... every community should have one. elders don’t want to go to iqaluit or ottawa they want to stay in their home town with their family and loved ones.
#1 maybe they should look at building smaller scale for each community combined accessible living, and elders. maybe for 10 elders 10 accessible living. would be alot cheaper.
Looks like Nunavut Health Minister Pat Angnakak wants the care facility in Iqaluit.
People of Kugluktuk are working hard for the facility to be built there people want the facility there.
GN just says nope, its not going there, we are having it in Iqaluit, Pat is from Iqaluit and wants the facility in Iqaluit and it’ll go there.
Listen to the people of Kugluktuk, they need it with the low amount of employment income there. This will help with employment opportunities.
How about three - one in each Region?
You cannot put everything in Iqaluit.
Elders need to hear their own dialect, see their friends and family passing through and feel they are still part of their land.
Find a solution for 3 regions, one in each.
#4 you are absolutely right on Health Ministers intensions. May be she is looking for family business in the long run in iqaluit
Not surprising. The unofficial policy of this government is to choke off any demonstration of vision and initiative coming from the Kitikmeot Region. I’m a bit surprised that it didn’t show up in the much-lauded Turaaqtavut mandate, “We work work together to ensure that Kitikmiut know their place and stay in their lane.” First they dump the Grays Bay Road and Port Project, now this lovely move. Well done GN! Two for two!
In the wake of the evidence based decision making of the Taptuna government, pork barrel politics is back alive and well in Nunavut.
Turaaqtavut is where Iqaluit is going without anyone else.
Inuusivut - ignored.
Pivaallirutivut - only if you do not speak Inuinnaqtun.
Katujjiqatigiinnivut - ignored.
Same thing happened with the Kugluktuk Ilavut Center.
Er, should I say the $40M Rankin Inlet Corrections Center?
Kugluktuk, next time you have a good idea, just keep it to yourself.
Time to abandon the starry eyed idealism of the Eskimo Brotherhood of Canada days.
Double talking Nunavut politicians will just use your concepts as their own somewhere else where the locals do not have the civic sense to do it themselves.
Why would a territorial elders center go in the westernmost community? Admirable initiative, but it makes no sense logistically. Kugluktuk is further from both Baffin and Kivalliq communities than Ottawa or Winnipeg are.
One in each region sounds good - and they should go to smaller communities. The economic boost to a smaller community would be welcome, and Elders could spend their dotage in a more traditional setting. A regional elders care facility in Kugluktuk, Naujaat, and Clyde River or Qikiqtarjuaq would be great.
#7 Alienated are you? Because a road to nowhere wasn’t subsidized by my tax dollars? Cry me a river.
#8 Why would you think Iqaluit is getting everything? Only 2 Cabinet members are from Iqaluit - a far cry from previous Cabinets. Also, the irony of you citing the Taptuna government, and then decrying pork barrel politics is delicious.