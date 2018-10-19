Nunavut’s cannabis commission sees “a lot of interest” in local retail
Territory's sole supplier doing brisk sales in first week of business
It’s only just become legal, but Nunavut’s newly renamed Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it has received “a lot of interest” from potential retailers hoping to sell cannabis within the territory.
Nunavut’s Cannabis Act allows private retailers to sell marijuana in Nunavut communities, but the commission has said it won’t consider that until next year, at the earliest.
The agency can’t even accept applications at this point, said the NULC’s director, Dan Young, until after it finalizes its permitting regime.
In the meantime, Nunavut has a deal in place with a single, online provider, Canopy Growth, whose Tweed outlet went into business on Wednesday, Oct. 17, as marijuana became legal across the country.
But the demand across the territory—and country—proved a bit more than it could handle.
Young said the commission office fielded phone calls all morning from customers unable to log into the online store.
“The website was finally working at about 10:30 a.m., but it was in and out all day,” he said.
“And it ran out of product at about 4 p.m. I was assured that it shouldn’t have happened at all. But it should be OK going forward.”
Young couldn’t say how much cannabis was sold across the territory on Oct. 17, but the NULC plans to release that data once it receives it from Tweed.
The website was re-stocked just a few hours later, but Young said the commission is still waiting to hear what other products the company will make available to customers in the territory.
Currently there are four strains of dried marijuana available, which vary in their content of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
Under its agreement with Canopy Growth, Tweed is meant to offer some 70 products on its site for Nunavut customers, including gel capsules, oils and pre-rolled joints.
“We didn’t think that all 70 would be available on day one, but we certainly thought that there would be more than four,” Young said.
The company has yet to say when it will start to roll out those other products.
To respond to demand, the NULC is currently developing a request for proposals and hopes to add to Nunavut’s online cannabis providers by the end of the year.
(10) Comments:
What does the contract say in regards to a timeline when 70 products will be offered on the Tweed website?
only offering 4 options is far from 70 as the contract states, and I see it as unacceptable.
The cannabis commission has the local stores to consider being in the northern region NorthWest will most likely be the supplier…sorry NU. Co-ops you haven’t a chance to be the supplier cause NW and Govt. of NU. are colonial coloured.
dont order from tweed.com they are ripping off the north, it is cheaper to buy from your local black market dealer (in rankin anyways)
$16.99/gram? Thats crazy, we only pay $7.00/gr. on the street down here.
There are so many other quasi-legal websites from BC still selling to the North. They have way more product, options, and at a decent cost.
I refuse to sign up for the GN recommended site. The products and cost are laughable. First time buyers who rarely smoke will pay $16 a gram for the novelty, but they wont return.
Canopy Growth / Tweed have been operational for a few years now. It’s mind boggling to me that they weren’t more adequately prepared for “legalization day” as it were.
I’ll keep ordering from the black market in BC until I am given the ‘legal’ option to purchase from there. When you can figure that out, GN, then you will get my tax dollars.
well given the political landscape of late, the Liberals may be going up in smoke in 2019 and with the recent fine article in CTV if the Conservatives take power we could see some change…
#7 Good, I hope the Conservatives keep banging that drum, then we can be sure the miscreants won’t see office again for at least one more term.
Did anyone really think that the GN wouldn’t screw this up? Just by their bury your head in the tundra approach to legislation you knew that the initial days would be a disaster but it is nonetheless surprising that the GN could take their incompetence to a new low.
First outsourcing everything, second going with a single supplier, third allowing “rip-off” pricing. Granted that there are supply issues across the country, due to the Licensed Producer requirements, but having only 4 products available, and then selling out of it all. There is a word for the GN’s handling of this issue - pathetic.
As far as the Conservatives getting back in and rolling the legislation back, don’t bet on it. Do we really want “Dennis the Menace” Patterson’s reefer madness worldview where adult can’t decide for themselves if they want to use cannabis?
At least Justin Trudeau said that he would legalize recreational use of cannabis and it was an election promise kept.
As for pricing the DNA Genetics “Lemon Skunk” according to a CBC article runs from a low of $11.22 in BC to $15.50 in NB. Seems that Tweed and Nunavut pricing is definitely on the high side, no pun intended.
Looking at a lot of the sites cannabis pricing seems to be fairly expensive. Of course there are factors that the black market does not face; a $1.00 per gram tax, licensing expenses, corporate taxes to consider, along with paying employees market wages and covering UIC, CPP, health care contributions, quality control testing, packaging, etc. I’m assuming that black market growers are not paying income tax on what they make.
Another reason for high prices is that many jurisdictions are treating cannabis similar to alcohol, basically as a monopoly. It’s clear that where this is not the case prices are lower. I would expect that once the market matures some jurisdictions such as Ontario will see lower prices.