Nunavut’s chief medical officer abruptly vacates her job
GN won't give details on abrupt departure of Dr. Kim Barker
Dr. Kim Barker has abruptly left her position as Nunavut’s chief medical officer of health, the Department of Health confirmed Oct. 18.
Barker was hired as deputy chief medical officer in April 2015 and promoted to chief medical officer in 2016.
The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health wouldn’t offer details on Barker’s departure.
“Effective Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Dr. Kim Barker is no longer employed with the Government of Nunavut,” a department spokesperson said in an email.
“Health will not comment on this further to respect the privacy and confidentiality of current and past employees.”
Dr. Mike Patterson will serve as acting chief medical officer until the position is filled, the department said.
(5) Comments:
Having none of the facts myself, but what is happening in the Department of Health? First our Coroner and now our Chief Medical Officer? We can’t afford these professionals to be leaving abruptly like this.
@Paul Murphy:Coroner position is with Department of Justice. That’s a different department.
Paul Murphy, the Chief Coroner didn’t leave abruptly. She was forced out. It’s only a matter of time before that sh*t hits the fan and everyone knows what happened.
#s 2 & 3 I agree with you and stand corrected.
# 4 Can you expand??
Abandon hope all ye who enter there…
They do seem to burn through people at quite a clip at Health.
But since they’re doing such a good job on every measure, why complain? I mean everyone is so healthy and happy, representative Inuit employment, medical services are so reliably available, they must be doing something right? Right?
There can’t possibly be a connection to the departure of the former minister could there?