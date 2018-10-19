NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s chief medical officer abruptly vacates her job

GN won't give details on abrupt departure of Dr. Kim Barker

Dr. Kim Barker had served as Nunavut's chief medical officer of health since 2016. She left that role abruptly on Oct. 16, the GN said. (IMAGE COURTESY OF LAKE SUPERIOR STATE U) Dr. Kim Barker had served as Nunavut's chief medical officer of health since 2016. She left that role abruptly on Oct. 16, the GN said. (IMAGE COURTESY OF LAKE SUPERIOR STATE U)

October 19, 2018 - 8:08 am

Dr. Kim Barker has abruptly left her position as Nunavut’s chief medical officer of health, the Department of Health confirmed Oct. 18.

Barker was hired as deputy chief medical officer in April 2015 and promoted to chief medical officer in 2016.

The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health wouldn’t offer details on Barker’s departure.

“Effective Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Dr. Kim Barker is no longer employed with the Government of Nunavut,” a department spokesperson said in an email.

“Health will not comment on this further to respect the privacy and confidentiality of current and past employees.”

Dr. Mike Patterson will serve as acting chief medical officer until the position is filled, the department said.