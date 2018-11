Comedian Nicole Etitiq has an Iqaluit crowd bent over laughing with a story about shopping on the Iqaluit Sell/Swap Facebook page—while she lived in Ottawa. "I mean, I could have just walked over to Walmart," she said. Etitiq performed stand up Nov. 3 at an event called Funny Humans (Who Just Happen to be Women) held to raise money for the Qimaavik women's shelter. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)