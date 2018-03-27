Photo: Jerry Cans rock the Junos

Nunavummiut tuned in from across the territory on Sunday, March 25 to see Iqaluit rockers The Jerry Cans perform at the Juno Awards gala in Vancouver. The band was accompanied by Riit (Rita Claire Mike-Murphy), The Trade-Offs' Joshua Qaumariaq and Northern Haze's James Ungalaq. The Jerry Cans were nominated in two Juno categories: breakthrough group of the year and best contemporary roots album. Nunavut singer/songwriter Kelly Fraser's Sedna was also nominated for Indigenous music album of the year, while Tanya Tagaq's Retribution was up for alternative album of the year. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JUNO AWARDS)