Photo: Mould remediation

The arena in Cambridge Bay features a big "closed" sign. After closing about a year ago, mould remediation is now taking place inside the building, which once served as the municipal office and housed a gym along with other offices. The, senior administrative officer, Marla Limousin, said that while skating will take place this winter in the arena, after the mould remediation wraps up, other parts of the building still need work. The town of about 1,700 has already begun fundraising for a new recreational complex. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)